35 new launch condos near their ABSD deadline in 2023

Ryan J
Stackedhomes
PHOTO: Stackedhomes

With the number of new launches over the past few years (and despite the notion that the property market is hot), there are still a fair few that have units left to move before their ABSD deadline.

Buyers who are hoping for a discount will sometimes track projects nearing the deadline, in the belief that developers will slash prices for the last remaining units. This sometimes happens, though developers often prefer to sell the remaining units collectively to a single entity (as opposed to disparate sales to individual buyers). 

What is the ABSD deadline, and why would there be discounts?

Developers are required to pay 40 per cent ABSD on the land price when they purchase a plot for development. Assuming the developer can complete and sell every unit within five years, they can then claim ABSD remission (although five per cent is non-remissible, so they have to pay at least 5 per cent ABSD). 

This is to ensure developers can’t create artificial scarcity, by hoarding and withholding land. 

But because the cost of the ABSD is so high, a developer definitely would not want to hold on to a handful of units beyond the five-year deadline. This can result in bigger discounts to clear units (or higher commissions for agents), as the developer rushes to clear out the last few units. 

Do note that the five-year time limit applies regardless of size; whether there are 100 or 1,000 units, the developer has to completely sell all of them. 

So for those on the lookout, here’s a list of 35 new launch condos that are near their ABSD deadline in 2023:

Project Tenure No. of Units % Sold Units Remaining Purchased Est ABSD Deadline Days Left Days per unit ratio
AMBER PARK Freehold 592 99.0% 6 03/10/2017 02/04/2023 30 5.00
THE GAZANIA Freehold 250 94.8% 13 22/10/2017 21/04/2023 49 3.77
PETIT JERVOIS Freehold 55 45.5% 30 26/10/2017 25/04/2023 53 1.77
35 GILSTEAD Freehold 70 98.6% 1 08/11/2017 08/05/2023 66 66.00
THE LILIUM Freehold 80 87.5% 10 30/11/2017 30/05/2023 88 8.80
ROYALGREEN Freehold 285 97.2% 8 01/12/2017 31/05/2023 89 11.13
JUNIPER HILL Freehold 115 99.1% 1 01/12/2017 31/05/2023 89 89.00
JERVOIS PRIVE Freehold 43 11.6% 38 05/12/2017 04/06/2023 93 2.45
RIVIERE 99-year leasehold (from 07/03/2018) 455 96.5% 16 08/12/2017 07/06/2023 96 6.00
PARC CLEMATIS 99-year leasehold (from 08/08/2019) 1,468 99.7% 4 11/01/2018 11/07/2023 130 32.50
WILSHIRE RESIDENCES Freehold 85 96.5% 3 26/01/2018 26/07/2023 145 48.33
HAUS ON HANDY 99-year leasehold (from 07/05/2018) 188 94.7% 10 07/02/2018 07/08/2023 157 15.70
ONE PEARL BANK 99-year leasehold (from 01/03/2019) 774 92.4% 59 13/02/2018 13/08/2023 163 2.76
KI RESIDENCES AT BROOKVALE 999-year leasehold (from 23/03/1885) 660 97.0% 20 15/02/2018 15/08/2023 165 8.25
JERVOIS TREASURES Freehold 36 8.3% 33 05/03/2018 02/09/2023 183 5.55
FORETT AT BUKIT TIMAH Freehold 633 99.8% 1 09/03/2018 06/09/2023 187 187.00
URBAN TREASURES Freehold 237 97.0% 7 09/03/2018 06/09/2023 187 26.71
VAN HOLLAND Freehold 69 71.0% 20 09/03/2018 06/09/2023 187 9.35
THE AVENIR Freehold 376 92.0% 30 19/03/2018 16/09/2023 197 6.57
THE ATELIER Freehold 120 29.2% 85 22/03/2018 19/09/2023 200 2.35
CAIRNHILL 16 Freehold 39 33.3% 26 03/04/2018 01/10/2023 212 8.15
HYLL ON HOLLAND Freehold 319 83.7% 52 05/04/2018 03/10/2023 214 4.12
LEEDON GREEN Freehold 638 85.6% 92 13/04/2018 11/10/2023 222 2.41
SKY EVERTON Freehold 262 99.6% 1 17/04/2018 15/10/2023 226 226.00
15 HOLLAND HILL Freehold 57 93.0% 4 23/04/2018 21/10/2023 232 58.00
PULLMAN RESIDENCES NEWTON Freehold 340 81.5% 63 23/04/2018 21/10/2023 232 3.68
PEAK RESIDENCE Freehold 90 81.1% 17 09/05/2018 06/11/2023 248 14.59
DALVEY HAUS Freehold 17 41.2% 10 10/05/2018 07/11/2023 249 24.90
ONE HOLLAND VILLAGE RESIDENCES 99-year leasehold (from 13/08/2018) 296 87.2% 38 16/05/2018 13/11/2023 255 6.71
CUSCADEN RESERVE 99-year leasehold (from 14/08/2018) 192 6.3% 180 17/05/2018 14/11/2023 256 1.42
THE LANDMARK 99-year leasehold (from 28/08/2020) 396 61.6% 152 18/05/2018 15/11/2023 257 1.69
NEU AT NOVENA Freehold 87 94.3% 5 30/05/2018 27/11/2023 269 53.80
PARK NOVA Freehold 54 88.9% 6 01/06/2018 29/11/2023 271 45.17
MYRA Freehold 85 78.8% 18 02/07/2018 30/12/2023 302 16.78
MEYER MANSION Freehold 200 98.0% 4 10/07/2018 07/01/2024 310 77.50
Correct as of March 03, 2023. The ABSD deadline is just an estimate based on the purchase date + 5.5 years (which includes the six months extension).

If you are wondering about how this is calculated, the ABSD deadline is counted by adding five years (365 x 5) plus another 6 months extension (182 days) from the date of the land’s purchase (either through the successful purchase of a GLS site or the en bloc). As such, the deadline should be seen as a close approximate rather than an exact day.

Here are some notable highlights from this list:

1. Riviere has staged a remarkable turnaround

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

If you look at the time we did this list in March 2022, Riviere was stuck at 46.81 per cent sold of its 455 units. It has recently just received its TOP and as of yesterday has just 16 units left for sale (mostly the higher floor units left).

From what we’ve heard on the ground, it seems that the development has been well-received and potential buyers have expressed that the final product looks better in person. Like what we mentioned in our review of Riviere, perhaps it would have been similar to the case of Leedon Residence (another SCDA project), where sometimes it just needs the actual product to convince the higher-end buyers.

So given that it still has a few months left and buyers can actually see the actual development for themselves, there shouldn’t be an issue clearing off these last few units.

Naturally, many comparisons have been made with Irwell Hill Residences, another new launch that was launched later but in a very similar location. It’s interesting to see how even though Riviere is in an arguably more premium location (by the river, not referring to the district), how much difference the time of launch, the momentum of sales, and the unit mix can make.

2. Despite being completed, RoyalGreen still hasn’t fully sold its units

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

On the topic of TOP developments being easier to sell, that doesn’t seem to have quite applied to RoyalGreen. There are just 8 units left though, which are all 2-bedroom units that range from 689 square feet to a larger 2-bedroom + study unit at 818 square feet.

For casual onlookers, it might seem like a strange one. It’s freehold, in a premium location (Bukit Timah), very close to an MRT station, near food and amenities, and in close proximity to good schools. You have all the facilities that you’d want too, plus it has a rooftop tennis court for just 285 units.

Look deeper though, and you might point to Fourth Avenue Residences cannibalising sales for RoyalGreen. Given they are both built by the same developer, there could have been better product differentiation other than one being a freehold, and the other being a 99-year leasehold.

Also, there may be a case to be made for the wrong unit mix at RoyalGreen. The few 4-bedroom units were snapped up rather quickly, and given the area of landed homes and generally more well-heeled buyers, there would probably have been a greater demand for more spacious and bigger units at RoyalGreen.

As it is, even when completed there are still 2-bedroom units left for sale (which Fourth Avenue Residences could have filled the void for).

3. Struggles of new launches on the fringes of the CBD

One Pearl Bank and The Landmark are easily notable on this list due to their remaining units. They are both on opposite ends of Pearl Hill’s City Park, with One Pearl Bank in arguably the more accessible location.

It’s hard to really put a finger to the issue, given that we are now clear of the pandemic, and foreigners have returned to our shores. Could it be the location? It seems unlikely, not when Canninghill Piers is located in quite close proximity and has done very well in terms of sales for itself (even the 8,956 square feet super penthouse has been sold).

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.

