39 condo units sold at a loss in February, the biggest at $2.68m

Home prices are at their peak in the last two years, with private residential property prices increasing by 3.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2023.

This signifies a good time for owners to sell their properties, as they’re more likely to get higher capital gains.

Unfortunately, not every owner can realise a capital gain even when they sell their properties during a property boom.

Among the private residential property transactions recorded by URA (captured as of 11 April 2023), 99.co found 39 condo transactions that were loss-making in February 2023. At the same time, condo resale prices have increased by 1.4% in the same month, as noted in the 99-SRX Flash Report.