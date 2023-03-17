$39m Sentosa Cove bungalow up for sale, does it come with seller's luxury bag collection?

This bungalow in Sentosa Cove has recently raised a few eyebrows on social media – and not just because of its $39 million asking price.

In a TikTok video shared on Thursday (March 16), real estate company Propbang gave a walkthrough of the property at Sentosa Cove, beginning with the seller's impressive collection of luxury bags and accessories.

"Come, let me show you the stunning private collection of the hostess," the property agent said, while opening the door to reveal a room full of luxury bags and watches.

"[They] add up to more than 10 million Singapore dollars."

https://www.tiktok.com/@propbang/video/7210695617977371909?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7161994054723814913

Several netizens in the comments were intrigued by this collection.

"Can I get a $10 million discount on the house if I don't want all the branded bags and watches?" a netizen joked in Chinese.

"This looks like a branded bag shop," another netizen commented.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Propbang

Need room for your yacht?

Finding parking space at this property will not be a problem for prospective buyers. There's an underground garage that can fit at least six cars, according to the minute-long clip.

Another feature of this eight-figure apartment? It has no pillars between the dining and living room, giving the place a "grand" feel. The living room also has a height of more than six metres.

"And there's room to park your private yacht," the property agent quipped.

The video has since garnered more than 48,000 views as of Friday.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, Propbang shared that the bungalow has been listed for sale since last December.

While declining to reveal the identity of the seller, the real estate company said that it has received five offers so far – the highest at $33 million.

And no, the seller's luxury bags are not included in the sale, Propbang quipped.

