4 investment lessons culled from the Global Financial Crisis

It has been 10 long years since investors witnessed a punishing bear market during the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2008-2009.

The absence of an extended bear market may have lulled many new investors into a false sense of security, as they had never experienced the turbulence associated with persistently low valuations and a sharp drop in confidence.

While no one should invest with the constant expectation of a bear market or downturn, I feel it's useful to examine the GFC for learning points.

Having been through the GFC first-hand, and being invested throughout the entire period, I thought it would be useful to share investment lessons gleaned from this once-in-a-lifetime event.

COMPANIES MAY LOOK CHEAP... UNTIL THEY GO BANKRUPT

During the crisis, strong ripples reverberated through the globe as the entire US financial system was on the verge of collapse.

As funds from banks and financial institutions seized up, credit was made unavailable almost overnight.

This event resulted in severe stress for companies that could not roll over their loans as there was insufficient liquidity in the system.

Even popular REITs were not spared and faced a cash crunch.