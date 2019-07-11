4 reasons why some Singaporeans still use debit cards

PHOTO: Pixabay
Geraldine Mark
Dollars and Sense

There are many reasons why credit cards are better than debit cards, as we've discussed previously.

Chief among them is for minimising the impact of fraudulent transactions. With credit cards, if you discover a suspicious transaction, you can simply report it and have the charge reversed so you won't be on the hook when the bill arrives that month. The money in your bank account remains safe and untouched.

Security aside, the ability to earn cashback, air miles and rewards without spending more, makes credit cards a no-brainer for most Singaporeans. In fact, there are online communities that are dedicated to discussing how to best hack popular air miles cards in Singapore, including the Citi PremierMiles, Amex KrisFlyer, UOB PRIV Miles, DBS Altitude, and the newly-launched OCBC 90N.

However, there are legitimate reasons why some Singaporeans still use debit cards - and why they could still have a place in our wallets.

#1 WHEN USING CREDIT CARDS INCUR EXTRA COSTS

When shopping overseas or at online stores that charge in foreign currency, using a credit card would incur additional charges and unfavourable foreign exchange rates.

In such situations, it would make sense to use a debit card linked to a multi-currency account, like the DBS Multiplier or UOB Mighty FX to make your purchase.

#2 ZERO CHANCE OF INCURRING DEBTS

At about 25 per cent per annum, the interest charges for late payments to your credit card is dangerously high.

If you are not financially disciplined to spend within your means and pay off your entire balance on your credit card, a credit card could cause you to get into debts that can quickly and easily snowball.

With a debit card, however, there is no chance for you to get in debt, and no bill that you could forget to pay at the end of the month, since you can only spend as much money as what you have in your bank account.

That said, you should strive to develop good budgeting and disciplined financial habits, regardless of whether you spend on a debit or credit card.

#3 WHEN BUYING FROM SMALL BUSINESSES

Credit cards are known to be more expensive to merchants compared to other payment methods. As a result, some businesses may impose a minimum spend or not accept credit cards at all.

Sometimes, merchants may also require you to pay using cash, NETS or debit cards if you want to take advantage of promotions and discounts.

Using debit cards would allow you to still enjoy cashless convenience while shopping at businesses that do not accept credit card payments.

#4 WHEN YOU DO NOT MEET THE INCOME CRITERIA FOR CREDIT CARDS

To apply for most credit cards, you typically need to have an annual income of $30,000 and more.

This means that some groups of people would be automatically excluded, such as fresh graduates who are just starting work and don't have an income history, retirees and housewives, or working adults who don't hit the minimum income criteria.

For those who don't have access to credit cards, debit cards offer many of the same advantages of credit cards: convenience of contactless payments, ability to make online transactions, and omitting the need to carry large amounts of cash.

DEBIT CARDS STILL HAVE AN IMPORTANT ROLE TO PLAY

When it comes to credit cards or debit cards, it doesn't have to be all or nothing.

Even if you qualify for a credit card, a debit card (especially one that is linked to a multi-currency account) might be useful enough to earn a spot in your wallet so you have the option to choose the best means of payment for each transaction you make.

This article was first published in Dollars and Sense.

More about
Credit/Debit cards

TRENDING

Woman dies in accident in Lentor Avenue; she pushes child out of harm&#039;s way before being hit by car
Woman dies in accident in Lentor Avenue; she pushes child out of harm's way before being hit by car
&#039;How can you ride here?&#039;: Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
'How can you ride here?': Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn&#039;t do a math problem
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn't do a math problem
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
Joey Yung apologises for &#039;supporting&#039; Hong Kong protests
Joey Yung apologises for 'supporting' Hong Kong protests
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Umno: &#039;Snap election&#039; next year if power transition fails
Umno: 'Snap election' next year if power transition fails
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
12 years later, Andy Lau&#039;s crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father&#039;s forgiveness
12 years later, Andy Lau's crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father's forgiveness
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you're in Europe
Your contractor damaged your neighbour&#039;s property. Can you be made liable?
Your contractor damaged your neighbour's property. Can you be made liable?
Why Singapore model-actress Ase Wong chose to freeze her eggs in Bangkok
Why Singapore model-actress Ase Wong chose to freeze her eggs in Bangkok
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt

Home Works

8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Too sexy for Everest? Taiwanese woman's bikini shot sets tongues wagging
Simon Yam&#039;s biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family
Simon Yam reveals biggest regret
&#039;I hope everyone can forgive me&#039;: Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police

SERVICES