4 reasons why some Singaporeans still use debit cards

There are many reasons why credit cards are better than debit cards, as we've discussed previously.

Chief among them is for minimising the impact of fraudulent transactions. With credit cards, if you discover a suspicious transaction, you can simply report it and have the charge reversed so you won't be on the hook when the bill arrives that month. The money in your bank account remains safe and untouched.

Security aside, the ability to earn cashback, air miles and rewards without spending more, makes credit cards a no-brainer for most Singaporeans. In fact, there are online communities that are dedicated to discussing how to best hack popular air miles cards in Singapore, including the Citi PremierMiles, Amex KrisFlyer, UOB PRIV Miles, DBS Altitude, and the newly-launched OCBC 90N.

However, there are legitimate reasons why some Singaporeans still use debit cards - and why they could still have a place in our wallets.

#1 WHEN USING CREDIT CARDS INCUR EXTRA COSTS

When shopping overseas or at online stores that charge in foreign currency, using a credit card would incur additional charges and unfavourable foreign exchange rates.

In such situations, it would make sense to use a debit card linked to a multi-currency account, like the DBS Multiplier or UOB Mighty FX to make your purchase.

#2 ZERO CHANCE OF INCURRING DEBTS