4-room flat sold for $1.15m, breaking Toa Payoh resale record

Another week, another resale record.

A 4-room flat in Toa Payoh was recently sold for a whopping $1.15m — $49,000 higher than the previous record held by another 4-room flat in the same estate.

According to resale data from the Housing Board, the unit at Block 131B Toa Payoh Lorong 1 is situated between the 16th and 18th storeys.

The sale of the 93 sqm flat at Toa Payoh Crest was registered in March.

According to HDB, this unit's lease commenced in 2018 and still has an 93 years and six months remaining.

In recent months, several 4-room flats in Toa Payoh Crest were sold for over $1 million.

These resale records come after the build to order estate's minimum occupation period ended in 2023.

The plot of land next to Toa Payoh Crest is currently empty, hence residents have an unobstructed view of the city skyline.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority has earmarked this space for an upcoming residential project to create 775 units in a 145-metre building, 99.co reported.

Amenities in the area

Toa Payoh Crest is close both Caldecott and Braddell MRT stations, allowing residents access to the Circle line, Thomson-East Coast line and North-South line.

The estate is opposite the Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre, making mealtime options convenient for residents.

For those with young kids, there are also several childcare options — Carpe Diem Schoolhouse and Sparkletots Preschool.

The Toa Payoh West Community Centre is also a stone's throw away from Toa Payoh Crest.

