4-room HDB flats close to a $1m price tag: Here's where they are

By now, no one bats an eyelid at DBSS flats, maisonettes, jumbo flats, etc. reaching $1 million. It's almost expected in the current resale flat market. But what about stock-standard, vanilla flats?

That's the market that bears watching, as it's a better indicator of overall affordability (or potential profit, depending on which side of the fence you're on). In light of that, we've checked out some regular four-room flats, the most ubiquitous of Singaporean homes, to see where prices have been closing in on the million-dollar mark:

4-room flats that are creeping toward $1 million

Development Town Lease Commenced Clementi Ridges Clementi 2017 The early 2000s Bukit Merah Early 2000s Central Horizon Toa Payoh 2009 Redhill Rise Bukit Merah 2005 Kebun Baru Court Ang Mo Kio 2018

For the above, we first looked at addresses where flats have reached $1 million or more (in 2020 or later), and then removed them from the search; we then looked along the same streets as those flats, as it's probable to find units that are also seeing the same kind of appreciation, even if they haven't reached the million-dollar mark yet. HDB terrace units and other non-standard flats have been excluded.

1. Clementi Ridges

Clementi Ridges is the site of the famous Trivelis controversy, dating back to the 2010s.

At the time, Trivelis, a DBSS project next door, had launched at around $590,000 for a four-room flat. But a mere five months later, Clementi Ridges was announced, and four-room flats here launched for just around $507,000.

On top of this, Trivelis buyers griped that Clementi Ridges had bigger units. This ignited a brief firestorm of public opinion, which may have contributed to the demise of the DBSS programme shortly after.

Today, Clementi Ridges is one of the better-located flats in the neighbourhood, being within walking distance of Clementi Mall (this is also where the Clementi MRT station is located, with access to the EWL and CRL). The area surrounding Clementi Mall is the hub of the neighbourhood; besides the mall itself, there's also a Courts nearby. The Clementi Market & Food Centre is also here.

Nan Hua Primary, Pei Tong, Clementi Primary, and Clementi Town Secondary are all in priority enrolment distance, and Nan Hua is actually within walking distance; but parents should beware of the busy crossing at Commonwealth Avenue West.

Invariably, buyers are going to draw up comparisons with nearby Trivelis: the two projects have similar locational advantages, so it will boil down to how much you value — or don't value — DBSS status. One slight advantage of Trivelis, besides the lower price point, is also that Clementi Ridges is directly within the greenery of Firefly Park.

The continued appreciation of both projects is quite likely though, as they're both near the hub of a desirable mature estate.

Transactions

Month Town Address Storey Size (Sqm) Lease Started Price 2024-02 CLEMENTI 312B CLEMENTI AVE 4 40 TO 42 93 2017 $993,000 2023-08 CLEMENTI 312A CLEMENTI AVE 4 37 TO 39 93 2017 $988,000 2024-01 CLEMENTI 312A CLEMENTI AVE 4 28 TO 30 93 2017 $988,000 2023-10 CLEMENTI 312C CLEMENTI AVE 4 31 TO 33 93 2017 $982,000 2022-09 CLEMENTI 312C CLEMENTI AVE 4 37 TO 39 93 2017 $981,000 2022-10 CLEMENTI 312B CLEMENTI AVE 4 37 TO 39 93 2017 $980,000 2023-01 CLEMENTI 312A CLEMENTI AVE 4 31 TO 33 93 2017 $980,000 2023-04 CLEMENTI 312A CLEMENTI AVE 4 31 TO 33 93 2017 $980,000 2023-07 CLEMENTI 312C CLEMENTI AVE 4 34 TO 36 93 2017 $975,000 2024-02 CLEMENTI 312A CLEMENTI AVE 4 16 TO 18 93 2017 $970,000

2. Cantonment Close

These flats will benefit from the upcoming Cantonment MRT station (CCL), which is likely up in 2026. The old Tanjong Pagar Railway Station is still within the area, so we don't know if you'll need to detour around it to the planned MRT site — hopefully there'll be a shortcut for quicker access.

Meanwhile, Outram Park MRT station is also nearby (EWL, NEL, TEL), so residents here will have good access to four different train lines. This makes Cantonment Close one of the most accessible HDB developments, which also explains the rising prices. Also note that Tanjong Pagar, on the EWL, is just one stop from here — so it's an ideal location for those who work in the CBD.

In terms of amenities, the surroundings are heavily developed; and anything you can't find in walking distance you can probably find at one of the malls/commercial spaces in nearby Tanjong Pagar. There are also some trendy cafes in the direction of Everton Park, which provides plenty of diversion in the evenings.

As this area is so close to the city centre, it's much more packed than the heartland-area HDB estates; residents do lose some of the greenery and open spaces. The big issue for some will be the proximity of Singapore General Hospital (SGH) nearby: besides adding some traffic and noise (e.g., ambulance sirens), homebuyers who have taboos may not like being so close.

Nonetheless, any new project that appears in this location — as of 2024 onward — is almost guaranteed to fall under Prime Location Housing restrictions; and this makes existing resale projects like Cantonment Close all the more attractive.

Transactions

Month Town Address Storey Size (Sqm) Lease Started Price 2022-09 BUKIT MERAH 8 CANTONMENT CL 28 TO 30 90 2002 $988,000 2024-03 BUKIT MERAH 13 CANTONMENT CL 22 TO 24 90 2003 $975,000

3. Central Horizon

This project is within Toa Payoh Central, where HDB Hub is also located. Toa Payoh MRT (NSL) is also within the hub, which is two stops from Bishan and three stops from Orchard.

Toa Payoh Hub has around 186,000 sq ft of retail space, with restaurants, shops, bank services, supermarkets, etc. It's quite unlikely that residents can't find whatever they need in this area; and even if they can't, well, they're three train stops from Orchard.

Another attraction would be schools, as the popular CHIJ Primary and Secondary are both within enrolment distance. Pei Chun, Beatty Secondary, and Kheng Cheng are also within one kilometre.

While this is a dense urban area, there is a bit of green space in the form of Toa Payoh Town Park nearby. It's still ultimately not the choice for families who like greenery or the outdoors though, as traffic here is constant, and there are road crossings everywhere, This is better suited to urbanites, and those willing to trade nice views for greater convenience.

There's also little chance that new launches here (if that's even possible given the tight confines) will escape Prime classification, so like some of the others on this list, the existing flats like Central Horizon will continue to see rising demand.

Transactions

Month Town Address Storey Size (Sqm) Lease Started Price 2024-01 TOA PAYOH 79B TOA PAYOH CTRL 31 TO 33 91 2009 $974,888 2023-11 TOA PAYOH 79E TOA PAYOH CTRL 31 TO 33 91 2009 $963,888 2023-10 TOA PAYOH 79E TOA PAYOH CTRL 28 TO 30 91 2009 $958,000 2023-05 TOA PAYOH 79B TOA PAYOH CTRL 31 TO 33 91 2009 $940,888 2023-03 TOA PAYOH 79C TOA PAYOH CTRL 40 TO 42 90 2009 $925,000

4. Redhill Rise

These flats are just across the road from Redhill MRT (EWL), which provides excellent access to Tiong Bahru (one stop away) and Tanjong Pagar (three stops away). These flats are also just under 20 years old. In any other neighbourhood we wouldn't consider that significant, but here, it makes them much newer than adjacent options in venerable Queenstown and Tiong Bahru.

This may, in fact, be the key appeal of these four-room flats: they are not yet as pricey as older Queenstown and Tiong Bahru options (both a single MRT stop away), but are close enough to still be very convenient. There's also the usual slew of coffee shops, minimarts, etc. in the immediate surroundings, notably in Redhill Market just across the road (the hawker centre is also located here).

Besides this, the area across from Lengkok Bahru is also packed with food options.

School-wise, there are a couple of stand-out names nearby. Chief among these is Crescent Girls, which is well within enrolment distance, and Gan Eng Seng which is within walking distance. Henderson Secondary, Bukit Merah Secondary, and Alexandra Primary are all also within one kilometre.

There are no large malls nearby, but this can be either a plus or a minus, depending on how much you prefer the quiet. Overall, this is mitigated by the proximity to Tanjong Pagar via the MRT.

Transactions

Month Town Address Storey Size (Sqm) Lease Started Price 2023-08 BUKIT MERAH 76A REDHILL RD 25 TO 27 100 2005 $970,000 2023-08 BUKIT MERAH 76A REDHILL RD 28 TO 30 100 2005 $968,000 2023-12 BUKIT MERAH 75B REDHILL RD 22 TO 24 100 2005 $960,000 2023-05 BUKIT MERAH 73A REDHILL RD 28 TO 30 100 2005 $955,000 2023-11 BUKIT MERAH 77A REDHILL RD 28 TO 30 90 2005 $940,000

5. Kebun Bahru Court

This project is close to the Kallang River, and provides a good view of both the waterfront and greenery of Bishan — Ang Mo Kio Park. Further on the western side of the neighbourhood, there's also Lower Pierce Reservoir, which adds to the view from another angle.

While there are no big malls nearby, the immediate surroundings offer a lot of conveniences: Ang Mo Supermarket is just a short walk away, as well as Sheng Siong toward Block 233. You'll also find the usual coffee shops and minimarts abundant in the area.

There's also walking access to Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, which is one of Singapore's largest urban parks. Besides a forest trail and numerous playgrounds, there's also a restaurant and spa in the park; and for those who like long walks or cycling, the park leads all the way to neighbouring Bishan.

If you care to travel a bit further, there are similar green recreational spaces at Lower Pierce Reservoir (bus services like 169 will get you there in a few minutes).

There is also MRT access, with Mayflower Station (TEL) being within walking distance; but this is admittedly not the most desirable stop on the train map; it's still a bit far from the hot spots.

One of the biggest draws for this area, besides the greenery, is CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls' — this is roughly within walking distance, although Mayflower Secondary is the closest school (practically next door).

Overall, this location is perfect for outdoorsy types, who value greenery over having big malls nearby. It's also good for those who don't like travelling out to other neighbourhoods since this is a bit of a self-contained enclave. You do have to contend with construction noise in the meantime though, as Amo Residence and Kebun Bahru Court are currently being constructed.

Transactions

Month Town Address Storey Size (Sqm) Lease Started Price 2024-02 ANG MO KIO 260B ANG MO KIO ST 21 22 TO 24 93 2018 $966,666 2023-10 ANG MO KIO 260B ANG MO KIO ST 21 16 TO 18 93 2018 $958,000 2024-01 ANG MO KIO 260B ANG MO KIO ST 21 13 TO 15 93 2018 $957,000 2023-05 ANG MO KIO 260B ANG MO KIO ST 21 13 TO 15 93 2018 $951,000 2022-12 ANG MO KIO 260B ANG MO KIO ST 21 25 TO 27 92 2018 $950,000

