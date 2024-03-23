5 affordable 3-bedroom condos under $1.2m that are almost new

For those on tighter purse strings but still require three bedrooms, options on the market can be rather limited.

This week, we look at compact sized three bedders that still offer functionality but at a palatable price point of under $1.2 million.

Of course, these will come with certain limitations such as non-enclosed kitchens and a common bedroom that can't fit a double bed — but on a brighter note — these are still pretty new having been completed from 2018 onwards!

Northwave EC

$1,150,000

Attribute Info Address 105 Woodlands View Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 990 SQFT $PSF $1,161.62 PSF Developer Hao Yuan (Woodlands) Pte Ltd TOP Feb 2019

Why I like it

This 3-bedroom condo at Northwave is convenient in terms of daily amenities (nearby supermarket and food court at the HDB cluster), but it isn't near an MRT station as it is about a 19-minute walk to Admiralty MRT and Kampung Admiralty.

Despite its lower-floor location, the space gets a good amount of natural light, courtesy of full-length bedroom windows. The layout features a well-defined living and dining area, with a balcony that presents the opportunity for alfresco dining, adding versatility to the living space.

For nature and fitness enthusiasts, the adjacent Woodlands Park Connector opens up to Admiralty Park and the scenic Woodlands Waterfront.

— Ryan

View this property

Flora View

$1,150,000

Attribute Info Address 1 Ang Mo Kio Street 66 Tenure Freehold Size 753 SQFT $PSF $1,527.22 PSF Developer Oxley YCK Pte Ltd TOP Dec 2018

Why I like it

This 3-bedroom condo at Flora View is in a rather serene environment next to a landed enclave. It's a freehold boutique with just 90 units, so it is one for those who prefer more privacy and exclusivity.

One positive point is the dumbbell layout as it is a more efficient use of space, but there's no denying that this is a small 3-bedder at just 753 sq ft. As such, one of the common bedrooms will probably only allow you to fit a single bed.

That said, it does offer some unique points in the form of a semi-circular window area in the living, as well as a small balcony in the living and master bedroom. The kitchen is quite compact too, and is an open one unfortunately, for those who do cook a lot at home.

— Druce

View this property

Symphony Suites

$995,000

Attribute Info Address 15 Yishun Close Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 786 SQFT $PSF $1,265.90 PSF Developer EL Development (Yishun) Pte. Ltd. TOP 2019

Why I like it

This 3-bedder at Symphony Suites offers a dumbbell layout, and it also has no balcony which maximises the living space for those who can do without an outdoor one. Despite the small unit size, the common bedrooms here can fit a double bed — which is undoubtedly a good thing. You also have full-height windows in the living and bedrooms, which helps bring in natural light.

As for the location, it is a short walk to Junction Nine, which has a decent selection of food and lifestyle options. Also, it is right next to the park connector which will lead you to Yishun Park and Pond.

One of the downsides here is the proximity to the MRT station, as you'd probably have to take a bus to get to Yishun MRT and Northpoint.

— Ryan J

View this property

Kingsford Waterbay

$1,150,000

Attribute Info Address 74 Upper Serangoon View Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 850 SQFT $PSF $1,352.94 PSF Developer Kingsford Property Development Pte Ltd TOP Dec 2018

Why I like it

This 3-bedder at Kingsford Waterbay comes in at a size of 850 sq ft, which is certainly considered a compact size for such a unit. You do have an enclosed kitchen, but one of the common bedrooms will probably only let you fit in a single bed.

As you can tell by the name, the project is located along the Serangoon River, which allows you to utilise the park connector to get to places like Coney Island. Punggol Park is just a short walk away too, so for those who love the green — this would be an ideal location. Sadly, the forested area across the Serangoon River won't be around forever, as this is earmarked as an industrial area according to the URA Master Plan.

— Cheryl

View this property

Parc Life

$1,200,000

Attribute Info Address 35 Sembawang Crescent Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 936 SQFT $PSF $1,282.05 PSF Developer Sembawang Residences Pte. Ltd. TOP Sep 2018

Why I like it

At about a 10-minute walk to Sembawang MRT station, Sun Plaza and Bukit Canberra (this is a little further away), this 3-bedder unit at Parc Life is decently located. It is on a low floor, but it still gets a good amount of natural light — full-length windows definitely help with this.

It is not a bad size at 936 sq ft, as such all bedrooms can fit a double bed. The kitchen also has a decent amount of storage space and comes with a ventilated utility room that can double as a helper's room if necessary.

The balcony is pretty spacious too, which allows it to be used as an alfresco dining area, to free up the indoor dining space if you wish. In any case, the layout is quite regular which makes for furniture placement and easy planning.

— Sean

View this property

ALSO READ: 5 HDB units with beautiful unblocked views (and above 900 sq ft)

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.