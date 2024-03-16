5 HDB units with beautiful unblocked views (and above 900 sq ft)

Imagine unwinding to a blanket of lush greenery from the comfort of your home.

How about enjoying the peaceful sunrise over the ocean's horizon every morning when you wake up?

The truth of the matter is that having a beautiful view to enjoy from home is a big plus point and makes all the difference to living in the neighbourhood.

Furthermore, a good view can also enhance a property's value, especially in a high-density city like Singapore where unblocked views are becoming increasingly rare.

This week, we take a look at five HDB flats with beautiful unblocked views that are sized above 900 square feet (for homeowners who need more space). That said, you should know that considering these units' sizes and the premium on the views, these apartments are priced on the higher side.

12 Marine Terrace

$1,250,000

Attribute Info Address 12 Marine Terrace Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,345 SQFT $PSF $929.37 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1974

Why I like it

Seaview lovers who are looking for a functional and spacious apartment to call home might find this flat in District 15 a good match.

The unit is sized at 1,345 sq ft and while the unit originally came with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an L-shaped living area, a kitchen and a balcony, the previous owners have done quite a bit of reconfiguration to the space.

The balcony has been converted into a smaller bedroom and one of the common rooms was used as the study. Future homeowners can choose to retain this layout (and keep the four bedrooms) or re-convert the balcony into its original state. Additionally, the walls of the study have been replaced with full-height glass panels to make the common space feel more spacious.

I also like that the previous owners have done up a walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom. The bathrooms are also nicely furnished as the common bathroom comes with a bathtub while the master bathroom has a double vanity.

Most importantly, this apartment offers great views of the East Coast Beach and the neighbourhood skyline. As the apartment is sitting on a very high floor, the overall living environment is windy, tranquil and naturally well-lit.

Location-wise, it has all the perks that one might look for when staying in the East. It is a seven-minute walk to the upcoming Marine Terrace MRT Station (Thomson-East Coast line) that is slated to open later this year. 50A Marine Terrace Market is located just across the street for food and groceries, though Parkway Parade is a short drive away.

Lastly, parents with schooling children would be glad to know that the popular Tao Nan School is a 1 km radius away.

- Ryan

323D Sumang Walk

$880,000

Attribute Info Address 323D Sumang Walk Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,313 SQFT $PSF $670.22 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP Unknown

Why I like it

Overlooking the peaceful Punggol River, this unit offers stunning unblocked riverfront views from the comfort of your home and has a functional floor plan that would appeal to most families.

Sized at 1,313 sq ft, the unit originally came with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a household shelter, a spacious living and dining area, a balcony and a kitchen that comes with a service yard. However, the previous owners converted bedroom 2 into a walk-in wardrobe and connected it to the master bedroom.

Seeing that the living area is especially spacious, there is the option to carve out a space to create a study alcove.

One of the selling points of this unit is undoubtedly the views that can be enjoyed from the living room and all three bedrooms. The balcony (although small) would be a treat to truly relax and enjoy the surrounding views.

Its location is also very convenient and has a holistic set of amenities. It is a 15-minute walk to Punggol MRT Station (North-East line) and Waterway Point for a wide selection of food, shopping and grocery options, though there is a supermarket and coffee shop located right below the block.

Furthermore, it is located right next to the park connector that connects to Punggol Waterway and Coney Island, making it an added point for outdoor lovers.

- Druce

Pinnacle @ Duxton

$1,550,000

Attribute Info Address 1F Cantonment Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,141 SQFT $PSF $1,358.46 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 2009

Why I like it

Well-known for its architecture, location and unparalleled city skyline views, Pinnacle @ Duxton is probably the most famous HDB in Singapore.

Located in the Tanjong Pagar area overlooking Cantonment Road, it is within short walking distance to some of Singapore's best restaurants, bars and lively night scene. During the day, the neighbourhood transforms into a bustling city that many visit for its cafes. That said, the block is within walking distance of three MRT stations, namely Outram Park (East-West, Thomson-East Coast and North-East line), Tanjong Pagar (East-West line) and Maxwell (Thomson-East Coast line) stations.

The block is also near Singapore General Hospital and is located right across from Cantonment Primary School.

Undoubtedly, one of the bigger selling points of this apartment is the views offered. The apartment sits above level 40 and enjoys unblocked views of the city and Southern Waterfront from the living area and all three bedrooms. Also, due to the high floor, the home enjoys plenty of natural light and ventilation.

The apartment is sized at a good 1,141 sq ft and comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen (that comes with a separate yard), and a spacious living and dining area that also has a household shelter. While it does not have a balcony, there is a bay area which the previous homeowners have converted into a small reading corner.

- Ryan J.

67 Bedok South Avenue 3

$878,000

Attribute Info Address 67 Bedok South Avenue 3 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,324 SQFT $PSF $663.14 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1977

Why I like it

Located slightly away from the Laguna Driving Range in the Bedok neighbourhood, this unit is a suitable choice for families who need space, want to be within walking distance of amenities and prioritise a good sea view of the nearby East Coast Beach.

The block is within walking distance to Tanah Merah MRT Station (East-West and Airport line) as well as Bayshore MRT Station (Thomson-East Coast line) which is slated to open later this year. Residents can also look forward to the opening of Bedok South MRT Station located nearby, though that will only be ready in 2026.

Furthermore, there is a coffee shop and several neighbourhood shops located right below the block, along with two other wet markets and food centres located close by.

The apartment is sized at 1,324 sq ft and it is a spacious five-room flat that has a point block layout for more privacy. It has a simple layout of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living area, a rather huge kitchen and a small balcony space located in between the master bedroom and common bedroom.

The current owners have done up a door to enclose the balcony area and combine it as part of the master bedroom, though it is sizeable enough to be used as a fourth bedroom on its own.

The recess area outside the main door has also been purchased, so residents get to enjoy more privacy and storage space.

As this apartment is located on a high floor, it enjoys a good amount of natural lighting and good ventilation.

- Cheryl

127D Kim Tian Road

$1,050,000

Attribute Info Address 127D Kim Tian Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 947 SQFT $PSF $1,108.76 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 2011

Why I like it

Nestled within the Tiong Bahru estate, this apartment would be a good choice for homeowners who want to live centrally but still enjoy a certain level of tranquillity.

The block is an 11-minute walk to Tiong Bahru MRT Station (East-West line) and Tiong Bahru Plaza. However, some might argue that its proximity to Tiong Bahru Market (for the wide selection of food options and the wet market) and the rows of restaurants and cafes is one of the biggest traits of living in the area. Furthermore, it is a 10-minute walk to the Rail Corridor for those who want to enjoy the outdoors.

The unit has a functional size of 947 sq ft and has a regular-shaped layout for efficient furniture placement. It comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a household shelter in the living area and a rather good-sized kitchen that has an enclosed service yard. Furthermore, there are not many fixtures in the apartment, so it would be great for those looking to revamp the entire space without much demolition costs.

As the apartment is located on a high floor, one of its biggest selling points it that it has unblocked views of the city skyline and Southern Waterfront.

- Sean

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.