4-room $1.45m Pinnacle@Duxton sale is third highest all-time-high transaction in the estate

You'll find the unit situated in Block 1C, perched between the towering 46th to 48th floors. With an expansive 1,001 square foot interior, the S$1.45M residence commanded a S$1,448 per square foot (psf).

Adding to the allure, a considerable 85 years and eight months remain on the 99-year lease tenure - which commenced in 2011.

Pinnacle@Duxton price appreciation since launch

For those following Pinnacle@Duxton's price trends, this recent sale might not come as a complete surprise. Just in January of this year, another unit sold for S$1.45 million - however, that particular unit was a larger five-room unit (Type S2), resulting in a psf of S$1,283. When compared to the current four-room unit sale, it seems like the psf for this month's transaction is a significant 12.86 per cent higher.

To put this into perspective, let's rewind to the launch of Pinnacle@Duxton in 2004. During phase one, a total of 528 units across two blocks were offered, with two flat types available: Type S1 (ranging from 93 to 97 square metres) and Type S2 (ranging from 105 to 108 square metres). The launch prices for these units were between S$289,200 and S$439,400.

This means if the current unit launched at S$289,200, this would translate to a potential capital gain of approximately 401.38 per cent. On the other hand, if the unit was purchased at the highest launch price of S$380,900, the capital gain would still be impressive at around 280.68 per cent.

While these high price points are certainly noteworthy, it's important to remember that HDB units come with a Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) of five years before they can be sold on the open market. And since Pinnacle@Duxton launched in 2011, this unit has likely changed hands at least once before the current sale. Therefore, the capital gain wouldn't be solely for one owner but potentially split between two owners.

Million-dollar units at Pinnacle@Duxton

If the impressive capital gain figures we discussed piqued your interest, let's take a closer look at the overall million-dollar transaction trends for Pinnacle@Duxton.

So far, there has only been one transaction that has surpassed the S$1.5 million mark. However, there have been several others that have come close, all exceeding the S$1.4 million mark:

Block Floor Area Transaction price Price per sqft Flat type 1D 28-30 1,152 sqft S$1.48M S$1,284 5-Room (Type S2) 1C 46-48 1,001 sqft S$1.45M S$1,448 4-Room (Type S1) 1A 46-48 1,130 sqft S$1.45M S$1,283 5-Room (Type S2) 1C 43-45 1,141 sqft S$1.439M S$1,261 5-Room (Type S2) 1C 37-39 1,152 sqft S$1.425M S$1,236 5-Room (Type S2) 1B 28-30 1,130 sqft S$1.42M S$1,256 5-Room (Type S2) 1C 46-48 1,001 sqft S$1.411M S$1,409 4-Room (Type S1) 1B 49-51 1,012 sqft S$1.41M S$1,393 4-Room (Type S1) 1C 46-48 1,023 sqft S$1.4M S$1,368 4-Room (Type S1) 1G 40-42 1,141 sqft S$1.4M S$1,226 5-Room (Type S2) 1F 31-33 1,141 sqft S$1.4M S$1,226 5-Room (Type S2) 1G 37-39 1,141 sqft S$1.4M S$1,226 5-Room (Type S2)

Moving down the pipeline, there are 21 transactions at S$1.3M, 50 at S$1.2M, and a staggering 144 units sold for over S$1M. This equals a total of 228 million-dollar transactions in Pinnacle@Duxton.

Why is Pinnacle@Duxton so different from other HDBs?

Seeing Pinnacle@Duxton's name associated with high price tags likely doesn't come as a surprise to those following the Singapore property market. But what exactly makes this HDB development so unique?

Pinnacle@Duxton stands out due to its groundbreaking design and its role in Singapore's urban renewal strategy. Here's a closer look at its key features:

International design competition : Back in 2001, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) held an international design competition to commemorate the historical significance of the site and to push the boundaries of public housing design. The winning design, titled "Sky Houses: Flying Green," prioritises high-density living with a focus on resident lifestyle and aspirations.

: Back in 2001, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) held an international design competition to commemorate the historical significance of the site and to push the boundaries of public housing design. The winning design, titled "Sky Houses: Flying Green," prioritises high-density living with a focus on resident lifestyle and aspirations. Award-winning architecture : The iconic design features seven connected towers with sky gardens on the 26th and 50th floors, offering panoramic city views and green spaces for residents. This innovative concept earned Pinnacle@Duxton numerous awards, including "World's Best Housing Development" at the World Architecture Festival in 2010.

: The iconic design features seven connected towers with sky gardens on the 26th and 50th floors, offering panoramic city views and green spaces for residents. This innovative concept earned Pinnacle@Duxton numerous awards, including "World's Best Housing Development" at the World Architecture Festival in 2010. Condo-like features : Targeted at young couples and professionals, the units at Pinnacle@Duxton boast features typically associated with condominiums rather than standard HDB flats. Residents enjoy exclusive access to sky gardens, fitness stations, pavilions, and jogging tracks within the development.

: Targeted at young couples and professionals, the units at Pinnacle@Duxton boast features typically associated with condominiums rather than standard HDB flats. Residents enjoy exclusive access to sky gardens, fitness stations, pavilions, and jogging tracks within the development. Prime location : Situated in Singapore's city centre, next to the business district, Pinnacle@Duxton offers excellent accessibility and proximity to amenities. This prime location adds significant value to the development.

: Situated in Singapore's city centre, next to the business district, Pinnacle@Duxton offers excellent accessibility and proximity to amenities. This prime location adds significant value to the development. Limited availability: With only 1,848 units across seven towers, Pinnacle@Duxton offers a limited selection compared to other HDB estates. This exclusivity contributes to its high demand and property values.

Pinnacle@Duxton: A high-value investment opportunity?

The string of million-dollar transactions at Pinnacle@Duxton raises the question: Is it a good investment opportunity? While the high price points are undeniably attractive, it's important to consider several factors:

Future price trends : Our property market is known for its fluctuations. Predicting future price trends for Pinnacle@Duxton, or any property for that matter, can be challenging.

: Our property market is known for its fluctuations. Predicting future price trends for Pinnacle@Duxton, or any property for that matter, can be challenging. Government regulations : HDB resale flats are subject to government regulations, including restrictions on who can buy and sell them. These regulations can impact liquidity and potential returns.

: HDB resale flats are subject to government regulations, including restrictions on who can buy and sell them. These regulations can impact liquidity and potential returns. High entry price : The high price point of entry for Pinnacle@Duxton units requires a significant initial investment.

: The high price point of entry for Pinnacle@Duxton units requires a significant initial investment. Long-term investment: Given the Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) and the potential for future regulations, Pinnacle@Duxton might be best suited for long-term investors.

