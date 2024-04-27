5 affordable apartments with good unblocked views from $1.05m

Most can agree that having unblocked views from the comfort of one’s home is not a common treat in a land-scarce city like Singapore.

But those who have had the pleasure of having unblocked views — be it verdant spaces, the sea or riverfront living — would find it hard to settle for anything less.

Naturally, projects that offer unblocked views may come at a premium due to the scarce supply. Furthermore, their locations might not be as accessible as they are typically located in areas with less footfall. Still, homeowners who want to enjoy the lifestyle and a peaceful view might find these compromises worth making.

Eco Sanctuary

$1,150,000

Attribute Info Address 65 Chestnut Avenue Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 667 SQFT $PSF $1,724.14 PSF Developer S P Setia International (S) Pte Ltd TOP Apr 2016

Why I like it

Eco Sanctuary is located in the Bukit Panjang neighbourhood and is a short walk from Singapore's largest nature park — Chestnut Nature Park. Outdoor lovers also have the option to head to Bukit Panjang Park or use the park connector that leads to Dairy Farm Nature Park and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, which are all located nearby.

One downside is that access to the nearest MRT Station is not the most convenient as the project is largely surrounded by vast verdant spaces. Pending LRT Station (which is two stops from Bukit Panjang MRT (Downtown line) and Hillion Mall) is a 15-minute walk away.

However, this does offer a uniquely tranquil and leafy environment that would appeal to a niche group of homeowners.

The unit is a compact 667 sq ft two bedroom and two bathroom unit that also comes with an open kitchen and balcony to make the space feel bigger and also to enjoy the outdoor views. As it sits on a high floor, the apartment enjoys unblocked views overlooking Chestnut Nature Park in the direction of the Central Catchment Area.

This view is enjoyed in the common areas and both bedrooms, making the apartment naturally well-lit and with good ventilation.

— Ryan

Kingsford Waterbay

$1,050,000

Attribute Info Address 70 Upper Serangoon View Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 689 SQFT $PSF $1,523.95 PSF Developer Kingsford Property Development Pte Ltd TOP Dec 2018

Why I like it

Overlooking the scenic Serangoon River and Buangkok Forest, Kingsford Waterbay has been a popular choice for more affordable waterfront views.

Apart from Buangkok Forest, Kingsford Waterbay is also located close to the park connector that leads to Punggol Promenade, Lorong Haus Wetland Park and Coney Island, making it an ideal environment for nature lovers for scenic jogging and biking routes.

Admittedly, the location is not the most convenient to the nearest MRT Station as it is a 13-minute walk to Kang Kar LRT Station and a 20-minute walk to Hougang MRT Station (North-East line) and Hougang Mall. To address this pain point, the project provides shuttle bus services for the residents' convenience.

As for the apartment, it is sized at 689 sq ft and offers an efficient layout of two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a balcony in the living area. It is located on the high floor and enjoys a rare river-facing and unblocked greenery view from the balcony and bedrooms.

As the current owners have recently done up the apartment with major renovations and upgrading, the apartment is move-in ready and minimal renovation costs are needed. This includes adding a feature wall to separate the bedrooms from the common areas for more privacy, especially for those who enjoy having guests over.

Last but not least, the apartment enjoys plenty of natural light but without having direct exposure to the afternoon sun. The current owners have also installed motorised outdoor blinds to create a comfortable and well-ventilated home.

— Druce

KAP Residences

$1,050,000

Attribute Info Address 11 King Albert Park Tenure Freehold Size 495 SQFT $PSF $2,121.21 PSF Developer Oxley Sanctuary Pte Ltd TOP Dec 2017

Why I like it

Situated at the junction of Clementi Road and Bukit Timah Road, KAP Residences is an interesting mixed-use development that is surrounded by several key landmarks.

This includes being located right across from Ngee Ann Polytechnic and a short walk from the Rail Corridor that is connected to Bukit Timah Reserve on one end and Clementi Forest on the other.

Despite its leafy surroundings, residents still enjoy a wide variety of amenities nearby.

Apart from KAP Mall (which is located directly below the building and includes a wide array of food options and even a cinema), it is also within walking distance of Bukit Timah Plaza, Bukit Timah Market and Food Centre, Beauty World Plaza, Bukit Timah Shopping Centre and several eateries along Cheong Chin Nam Road.

Families with schooling children might also find the 1-km radius from Pei Hwa Presbyterian and Methodist Girls' School a bonus. King Albert Park MRT (Downtown line) is also a short six-minute walk away, making commuting a convenient affair.

The fully furnished unit is sized at a compact 495 sq ft and offers a 1 + study unit layout with the loft area done up to accommodate the main sleeping area. As storage would be a crucial factor in this compact unit, most would find the home shelter to be a helpful addition. The current owners have also done up a glass panel to enclose the open kitchen to reduce the effects of the cooking fumes.

— Ryan J.

iNz Residence

$1,190,000

Attribute Info Address 76 Choa Chu Kang Avenue Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 818 SQFT $PSF $1,454.77 PSF Developer Qingjian Realty (Choa Chu Kang) Pte Ltd TOP Aug 2019

Why I like it

Located near the Tengah neighbourhood, iNz Residence would appeal to homebuyers who prioritise having amenities within a short walking distance while still enjoying plenty of green spaces and unblocked views.

The project is a walking distance of Sunshine Place and Keat Hong Shopping Centre (which has a wet market, supermarket and various eateries), while also being located a 10-minute walk from the upcoming Choa Chu Kang West MRT Station (Jurong Region line) which is earmarked to launch in 2027. The current nearest station now is Choa Chu Kang MRT Station, which is a 20-minute walk away.

The apartment is an 818-square-foot penthouse unit that offers two bedrooms and one bathroom, though the current owners have done up a loft in the living area that can be used as the third bedroom. The apartment also comes with a balcony, which can comfortably accommodate a dining set so that the living area will be more spacious.

For a more functional layout, the sole bathroom comes with a jack-and-jill entryway that is accessible from the common area and the master bedroom. Full-height windows are installed in both bedrooms to allow more natural light and make the space feel more spacious.

The apartment currently enjoys unblocked views of Tengah Forest, though it should be noted that part of this forest has been zoned for residential use in the Tengah New Town. The project is also seated along the park connector which leads to Bukit Batok Town Park and Bukit Batok Nature Park.

— Cheryl

Whistler Grand

$1,190,000

Attribute Info Address 107 West Coast Vale Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 614 SQFT $PSF $1,938.11 PSF Developer City Development Limited TOP 2022

Why I like it

Located at the fringe of the Clementi neighbourhood, this unit in Whistler Grand is sized at 614 sq ft and offers a compact two bedroom and one bathroom unit layout.

For better space efficiency, the apartment has a dumbbell layout and comes with a functional jack-and-jill bathroom that is accessible from both the master bedroom and common areas. The apartment also comes with a balcony that can accommodate a compact dining set to free up the common area for more liveable space.

Furthermore, Whistler Grand has only recently reached TOP and the unit is in a move-in-ready condition. The current homeowners have chosen a minimalist and warm theme for the entire apartment and minimal renovations would be required.

As this apartment sits on a very high floor, the apartment enjoys unblocked views of the Bukit Timah skyline and Bukit Timah Hill can be sighted on a clear day.

The apartment has a North-South orientation with no exposure to the afternoon sun and plenty of natural light can be appreciated throughout the apartment. The full-height windows in the master bedroom and ¾ windows in the common bedroom play a part in making the apartment feel more spacious and bright, too.

One downside is that the project is not within walking distance of any MRT Stations.

To mitigate this, there are shuttle bus services that connect the residents to Clementi (East-West line) and Jurong East (East-West and North-South lines) MRT stations. Malls nearby these stations include 123Clementi and the Jurong Mall cluster for a wide variety of amenities.

Alternatively, residents can head to the nearby NEWest and Faber Drive, which offers several eateries.

Whistler Grand is also within a 1-km radius of the popular Nan Hua Primary School and near the Ulu Pandan Park Connector.

However, do note that the several plots of green open spaces nearby would not be a permanent feature to the skyline as they have been earmarked for future residential uses.

— Sean

