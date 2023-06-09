5 cheaper 1-bedroom units next to integrated developments

For those who prioritise accessibility when choosing their homes, integrated projects would probably rank top of the list. Considering that these developments typically have a shopping mall and MRT/bus station located right under it, the convenience is pretty alluring.

The main downside? These projects usually come at a premium.

This week, we take a look at 5 1-bedder units that share a similar measure of convenience, but without the premium to suit those working with a certain budget.

Missed last week? You can view the previous issue here.

You can also join our free weekly newsletter so you stay up to date on our latest curations weekly.

Now let’s get on with the list of curated units this week!

Parc Centros

PHOTO: PropertyGuru

$958,000

Attribute Info Address 92 Punggol Central Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 570 sqft $PSF $1,680.70 psf Developer Wee Hur Holdings Ltd TOP 2016

Why I like it

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Katong Regency

PHOTO: PropertyGuru

$1,400,000

Attribute Info Address 13 Tanjong Katong Road Tenure Freehold Size 840 sqft $PSF $1,666.67 psf Developer UOL Residential Development Pte Ltd TOP 2015

Why I like it

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Nin Residence

PHOTO: PropertyGuru

$850,000

Attribute Info Address 83 Pheng Geck Avenue Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 452 sqft $PSF $1,880.53 psf Developer Qingjian Realty (Serangoon) Pte Ltd TOP 2014

Why I like it

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Jewel @ Buangkok

PHOTO: PropertyGuru

$850,000

Attribute Info Address 85 Compassvale Bow Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 484 sqft $PSF $1,756.20 psf Developer White Haven Properties Pte Ltd TOP 2017

Why I like it

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The Sail @ Marina Bay

PHOTO: PropertyGuru

$1,250,000

Attribute Info Address 2 Marina Boulevard Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 614 sqft $PSF $2,035.83 psf Developer City Development Ltd TOP 2008

Why I like it

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

ALSO READ: 19 cheapest 3-bedroom condo units under $1m

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.