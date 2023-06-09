5 cheaper 1-bedroom units next to integrated developments

For those who prioritise accessibility when choosing their homes, integrated projects would probably rank top of the list. Considering that these developments typically have a shopping mall and MRT/bus station located right under it, the convenience is pretty alluring.
The main downside? These projects usually come at a premium.
This week, we take a look at 5 1-bedder units that share a similar measure of convenience, but without the premium to suit those working with a certain budget.
Now let’s get on with the list of curated units this week!
Parc Centros
$958,000
|Attribute
|Info
|Address
|92 Punggol Central
|Tenure
|99-year Leasehold
|Size
|570 sqft
|$PSF
|$1,680.70 psf
|Developer
|Wee Hur Holdings Ltd
|TOP
|2016
Why I like it
Katong Regency
$1,400,000
|Attribute
|Info
|Address
|13 Tanjong Katong Road
|Tenure
|Freehold
|Size
|840 sqft
|$PSF
|$1,666.67 psf
|Developer
|UOL Residential Development Pte Ltd
|TOP
|2015
Why I like it
Nin Residence
$850,000
|Attribute
|Info
|Address
|83 Pheng Geck Avenue
|Tenure
|99-year Leasehold
|Size
|452 sqft
|$PSF
|$1,880.53 psf
|Developer
|Qingjian Realty (Serangoon) Pte Ltd
|TOP
|2014
Why I like it
Jewel @ Buangkok
$850,000
|Attribute
|Info
|Address
|85 Compassvale Bow
|Tenure
|99-year Leasehold
|Size
|484 sqft
|$PSF
|$1,756.20 psf
|Developer
|White Haven Properties Pte Ltd
|TOP
|2017
Why I like it
The Sail @ Marina Bay
$1,250,000
|Attribute
|Info
|Address
|2 Marina Boulevard
|Tenure
|99-year Leasehold
|Size
|614 sqft
|$PSF
|$2,035.83 psf
|Developer
|City Development Ltd
|TOP
|2008
Why I like it
