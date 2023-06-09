5 cheaper 1-bedroom units next to integrated developments

For those who prioritise accessibility when choosing their homes, integrated projects would probably rank top of the list. Considering that these developments typically have a shopping mall and MRT/bus station located right under it, the convenience is pretty alluring. 

The main downside? These projects usually come at a premium. 

This week, we take a look at 5 1-bedder units that share a similar measure of convenience, but without the premium to suit those working with a certain budget. 

Parc Centros

PHOTO: PropertyGuru

$958,000

Attribute Info
Address 92 Punggol Central
Tenure  99-year Leasehold
Size  570 sqft
$PSF $1,680.70 psf
Developer Wee Hur Holdings Ltd
TOP 2016

Why I like it

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Katong Regency

PHOTO: PropertyGuru

$1,400,000

Attribute Info
Address 13 Tanjong Katong Road
Tenure  Freehold
Size  840 sqft
$PSF $1,666.67 psf
Developer UOL Residential Development Pte Ltd
TOP 2015

Why I like it

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Nin Residence

PHOTO: PropertyGuru

$850,000

Attribute Info
Address 83 Pheng Geck Avenue
Tenure  99-year Leasehold
Size  452 sqft
$PSF $1,880.53 psf
Developer Qingjian Realty (Serangoon) Pte Ltd
TOP 2014

Why I like it

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Jewel @ Buangkok

PHOTO: PropertyGuru

$850,000

Attribute Info
Address 85 Compassvale Bow
Tenure  99-year Leasehold
Size  484 sqft
$PSF $1,756.20 psf
Developer White Haven Properties Pte Ltd
TOP 2017

Why I like it

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The Sail @ Marina Bay

PHOTO: PropertyGuru

$1,250,000

Attribute Info
Address 2 Marina Boulevard
Tenure  99-year Leasehold
Size  614 sqft
$PSF $2,035.83 psf
Developer City Development Ltd
TOP 2008

Why I like it

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

