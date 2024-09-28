5 cheapest 4-bedroom condo units priced under $2m in 2024

If you're looking for a home with both space and convenience, this week we've shortlisted five 4-bedroom units that are located near an MRT Station (and affordably priced under $2 million!).

1. D'Nest

$2,000,000

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 149 Pasir Ris Grove Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,270 SQFT $PSF $1,574.80 PSF Developer Hong Realty Pte Ltd TOP 2017

D'Nest is situated just a 10-minute walk from Pasir Ris MRT Station (East-West line), as well as White Sands Mall and the newly opened Pasir Ris Mall, making it an ideal choice for families seeking convenience to essential amenities.

For outdoor enthusiasts, Pasir Ris Town Park is nearby, providing easy access to green spaces like Pasir Ris Park and Beach, along with Tampines Eco Green.

Residents can also enjoy Pasir Ris Central, which features a hawker centre and an ActiveSG Sports Complex.

Inside, this high-floor unit spans 1,270 square feet and boasts a bright and breezy atmosphere with minimal afternoon sun exposure.

The apartment features a squarish and efficient layout that includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a dry and wet kitchen equipped with a separate yard.

Additional highlights include a utility room, a WC, and a small planter for air-drying laundry, making it a practical arrangement for families with a helper.

Despite having bay windows in every room, all bedrooms are comfortably sized.

2. Yishun Emerald

$1,460,000

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 28 Canberra Drive Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,379 SQFT $PSF $1,058.74 PSF Developer Yishun Land Pte Ltd TOP 2002

Located close by the landed estate of Jalan Kemuning, Yishun Emerald offers residents a nice blend of tranquillity, greenery and convenience to key amenities.

The project is a 13-minute walk to Canberra MRT Station (North-South line) and Canberra Plaza, which has a variety of food options and a FairPrice supermarket for grocery needs.

For those who enjoy the outdoors, the project is conveniently located along the park connector that leads to Sembawang Park and Beach — an underrated gem for peaceful afternoons in nature.

Sized at 1,379 square feet, the apartment features a squarish layout of four bedrooms (with one spacious master bedroom), three bathrooms (making two bedrooms ensuite), a squarish and spacious living area, as well as a functional kitchen that has an enclosable yard and home shelter.

As the unit is situated on a high floor and is facing the condo's pool, homeowners can expect a good amount of natural light into the space.

3. The Brownstone EC

$1,700,000

4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 162 Canberra Drive Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,141 SQFT $PSF $1,489.92 PSF Developer Canvey Developments Pte Ltd TOP 2017

The Brownstone is an Executive Condominium (EC) located in the Yishun estate and would be a convenient option for families looking to stay near an MRT station.

Residents are just a 5-minute walk from Canberra MRT Station (North-South Line) and Canberra Plaza, where they can easily access food and groceries.

For those willing to walk a bit further, Sembawang MRT Station (North-South Line), Sun Plaza, and Bukit Canberra are about a 15-minute walk away.

Additionally, a nearby park connector provides scenic routes to Sembawang Park and Beach for outdoor strolls.

This 1,141-square-foot apartment features an efficient layout with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a kitchen that includes a separate yard, utility room, and WC.

While the living room is more compact, the apartment boasts a sizeable balcony that homeowners can transform into an alfresco dining area to enhance their living space.

The master bedroom is quite spacious, however, one of the common bedrooms is smaller and can comfortably fit only a single bed.

4. Guilin View

$1,980,000

4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 20 Bukit Batok Street 52 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,572 SQFT $PSF $1,259.54 PSF Developer City Development Limited TOP 2000

Overlooking the leafy Bukit Gombak Hill, Guilin View stands out as a suitable choice for families seeking a spacious home in a serene setting.

While the surroundings are tranquil, residents enjoy convenient access to Bukit Gombak MRT Station (North-South line), which is a quick 8-minute walk away, along with the bustling Bukit Gombak Neighbourhood Centre.

Furthermore, the project is located just across the street from Bukit Batok Town Park, which is connected to some of Singapore's best verdant spots like Bukit Batok Nature Park and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

Spanning a generous 1,572 square feet, this apartment boasts several appealing features. It includes two entryways: the main door and a secondary entrance through the kitchen yard.

With four well-sized bedrooms (two of which are ensuite), three bathrooms and a spacious living area that opens to a small balcony, the design maximizes livable space.

The compact yet functional kitchen comes with a sizable enclosed yard, utility room, and WC, providing a comfortable arrangement for families with a helper.

While the ensuite bedrooms may not follow a traditional squarish shape, they are efficiently sized and can accommodate a small walk-in wardrobe.

5. TRE Residences

$1,600,000

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 7 Geylang East Avenue 1 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 947 SQFT $PSF $1,689.55 PSF Developer SL-GV-MCC Pte Ltd TOP 2018

TRE Residences is located in the residential-dense neighbourhood of Aljunied, with rather vibrant neighbourhood offerings, especially for families who likes having wide variety of food options.

The project is a four minute walk to Aljunied MRT Station (East-West line).

Alternatively, there is the option to take a further 11-minute stroll to Paya Lebar MRT Station (Circle and East-West line) instead, which has several shopping malls (like PLQ Mall, Paya Lebar Square and Singpost Centre) for shopping, dining and grocery options.

Sims Vista Market and Food Centre is also located close by, while the area is dotted with shophouse eateries.

For parents who have schooling children, the project is within 1-km of the popular Kong Hwa School.

This compact 947-square-foot apartment offers a straightforward layout, featuring four bedrooms (two of which are ensuite), three bathrooms, and a snug living and dining area that leads to a sizeable balcony, along with a simple kitchen.

Do note though that given the smaller size, one of the common bedrooms can only fit a single-sized bed.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.