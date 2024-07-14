5 cheapest 4-room HDB flats located near an MRT station (under $500k)

For many Singaporeans, the ideal home balances affordability, convenience and size. Finding a unit that meets all these criteria can feel daunting (and often requires some level of compromise).

This week, we take a look at some of the most affordable 4-room flats in the market that are decently located from the nearest MRT Station.

That said, given their lower price points, these flats are older and may require renovation to be move-in ready.

319 Bukit Batok Street 33

$450,000

Attribute Info Address 319 Bukit Batok Street 33 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 904 SQFT $PSF $497.79 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1985

Why I like it

This unit at Bukit Batok is a 10-minute walk to Bukit Gombak MRT Station (North-South line), and also under a 10-minute walk to the Bukit Gombak Neighbourhood Centre which has a wet market, supermarket and numerous coffee shops for affordable dining options.

As the block is sandwiched in-between vast pieces of green spaces, residents who enjoy the outdoors can head to the Bukit Batok Hillside Park or Bukit Gombak Park.

Sized at 904 sq ft, the unit is a no-frills option that comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a decently sized living area and a storeroom located in the kitchen.

Seeing that the kitchen is quite long, it can accommodate a small service yard if needed.

I also appreciate that the layout of the apartment is efficient and regularly-shaped, which makes furniture placement much easier. All 3 bedrooms are also spacious enough to accommodate a double bed.

As the apartment is located on a high floor, homeowners can enjoy a good amount of natural light in the space.

- Ryan

527 Jurong West Street 52

$470,000

Attribute Info Address 527 Jurong West Street 52 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,012 SQFT $PSF $464.43 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1982

Why I like it

Ever since Jurong has been earmarked to become Singapore's second largest CBD, there has been a growing interest amongst homeowners to live in the neighbourhood.

This block, located within a vibrant estate, might be a good fit for anyone who wants to take advantage of this growth, while still being within walking distance to key amenities.

For one, it is a 10-minute walk to Lakeside MRT Station (East-West line) and the recently revamped Jurong Lake Garden for a nice place to enjoy the outdoors. For another, it is within a short walk to two wet markets and food centres, namely Boon Lay Place and Hong Kah Point.

Families with schooling children would also be glad to note that the block is within a 1-km radius of the popular Rulang Primary School.

This is a 1,012 sq ft apartment that offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a decently sized living area that comes with a store room and a good-sized kitchen that can accommodate a separate service yard. All three bedrooms can comfortably fit a double bed.

As this is a corner unit, homeowners can expect to enjoy more privacy. It also gets a decent amount of natural light, despite located on a lower floor.

Last but not least, this unit is in its original condition, which is great for homeowners looking to fully spruce up and revamp the home.

- Druce

7 Bedok South Avenue 2

$478,000

Attribute Info Address 7 Bedok South Avenue 2 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 882 SQFT $PSF $541.95 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1975

Why I like it

This unit is located within an 11-minute walk from Bedok MRT Station (East-West line), Bedok Mall, Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre and Bedok Town Square, residents would have access to a wide range of facilities, amenities and lifestyle options nearby. To add into the mix, within the HDB estate itself has two other wet markets and food centres.

On the other spectrum of things, those looking for a conducive spot to exercise can consider heading to Heartbeat @ Bedok, which also has a wet market and food centre next to it.

The apartment is sized at 882 sq ft and offers a squarish and efficient layout of three bedrooms, one bath and a separate WC, and a rather huge kitchen that can accommodate a separate service yard.

All bedrooms are spacious enough to accommodate a double bed. As a bonus point, two of the rooms have a designated nook that can comfortably fit a wardrobe to maximise the utilisation of the space.

- Ryan J.

102 Henderson Crescent

$499,000

Attribute Info Address 102 Henderson Crescent Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 861 SQFT $PSF $579.56 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1967

Why I like it

Nestled within the mature estate of Alexandra, this block is a 10-minute walk to Redhill MRT Station (East-West line) and 13-minute walk to Tiong Bahru MRT Station (East-West line).

One big allure about living in mature estates is the range and variety of amenities established within the neighbourhood.

Apart from ATRA and Tiong Bahru Plaza, there are two other wet markets and food centres nearby (such as Redhill Food Centre and Bukit merah View Market & Hawker Centre). There is also the option to head to Valley Point or Great World.

One of the bigger selling points would also be that the block is a short walk to the park connector that leads to one of Singapore's most vibrant lifestyle destinations — the Singapore River and Robertson Quay.

The apartment is sized at 861 sq ft and features a squarish and no-frills layout of three good-sized bedrooms, one bathroom with a separate WC and a kitchen that comes with a decently-sized extension that can be used either as a service yard or even a wet kitchen area.

One interesting feature is that the living area and two of the bedrooms come with full-height windows, which can be quite rare for older flats.

This is also a door-to-door unit, so future homeowners can expect a quiet environment.

- Cheryl

329 Woodlands Street 32

$500,000

Attribute Info Address 329 Woodlands Street 32 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 904 SQFT $PSF $553.10 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1989

Why I like it

Located just a short drive from the Woodlands Checkpoint, this unit would be a suitable fit for homeowners who prefer living in a tranquil estate that has a good range of amenities nearby.

The block is located a 9-minute walk from Marsiling MRT Station (North-South line). Additionally, Marsiling Mall and The Woodgrove are located a walking distance away for more food and shopping options. Heading to the coffee shop located across the block is another alternative for affordable food.

For outdoor lovers, the park connector that leads to Marsiling Park and Woodlands Waterfront is a short walk away.

The apartment is sized at 904 sq ft with an efficient layout to maximise usage of the space. All three bedrooms are spacious enough to accommodate a double bed, making it comfortable for families.

A full renovation would most likely be required by the next homeowners, but given that there is no built-in furniture and that the apartment is in original condition, this would be a relatively straightforward process. One added benefit is that the HIP is already done and billed, which is a huge plus point for those who do not want to deal with more renovation works.

Despite being situated within a low-rise block, this unit still enjoys a good amount of natural light.

- Sean

ALSO READ: 5 more affordable yet convenient 1-bedroom condos near an integrated development

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.