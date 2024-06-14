5 more affordable yet convenient 1-bedroom condos near an integrated development

For most Singaporean homeowners today, living in an integrated project ranks high on their wishlist. Frankly, it's not hard to see why.

These projects offer the full package — transport, shopping, dining, groceries and entertainment all under one roof and within immediate reach. And if you're one to prioritise an efficient use of your time, knowing the amount of downtime you've cut out from your day-to-day would surely send a satisfying zing coursing through your mind.

But given the laws of supply and demand, this also means that these units would come at a premium (that can sometimes cost an arm and a leg).

As such to find a sweet spot, the next best alternative would be to find projects located near these integrated developments.

And so this week, we have shortlisted five more affordable 1-bedroom alternatives to these integrated developments.

The Tennery

$850,000

Attribute Info Address 5A Woodlands Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 624 SQFT $PSF $1,362.18 PSF Developer Dollar Land Singapore Private Limited TOP Dec 2013

Why I like it

For interested homeowners looking for an integrated project in the leafy Bukit Panjang area, Hillion Residences might be the first project that comes to mind (since it is directly connected to the MRT Station).

One cheaper alternative would be The Tennery. Located a three-minute walk from Hillion Mall and Bukit Panjang MRT Station (Downtown line), The Tennery is also an integrated project connected to Junction 10. Similar to Hillion Residences, residents would have direct access to dining options.

As the project sits along the Rail Corridor that leads to the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, residents can enjoy the outdoors conveniently. Also within walking distance is the Pang Sua Pond and Bukit Panjang Neighbourhood Park.

The apartment comes with a good-sized master bedroom, a master bathroom (that has jack-and-jill doors for convenient access), a balcony in the living area and a loft located above the kitchen area for versatile usage.

As this apartment is located on the high floor, it enjoys unblocked views of the neighbourhood skyline and allows plenty of natural light into the home.

- Ryan

Jewel @ Buangkok

$860,000

Attribute Info Address 87 Compassvale Bow Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 495 SQFT $PSF $1,737.37 PSF Developer White Haven Properties Pte Ltd TOP Jun 2017

Why I like it

For those of you who can recall, Buangkok's integrated project was a highly anticipated one back in 2019 (after the highly successful Punggol and Sengkang integrated launches). This was no surprise as the new Sengkang Grand Mall was a promising addition to the Buangkok neighbourhood.

What with the opening of the Sengkang Grand Mall last year, there is a budding allure in living in the neighbourhood. Interested homeowners looking for alternatives might find this project, Jewel @ Buangkok, a worthwhile consideration.

Located a four-minute walk to Buangkok MRT Station (North-East line) and the new Sengkang Grand Mall, it shares a very similar lifestyle to that of Sengkang Grand Residences. Furthermore, Jewel @ Buangkok is located just across the street from the park connector which leads to Punggol Park, Lorong Halus Wetland Park and Coney Island.

Admittedly, the unit is on the more compact side. It is a 495 sq ft apartment and sits on a high floor, allowing homeowners to enjoy unblocked views of the neighbourhood skyline. Given its smaller size, the squarish and efficient layout is useful in maximising the liveable space. The apartment comes with one bedroom, one bathroom (with a jack-and-jill door) and a rather sizeable balcony that can be used for multiple purposes.

The current owners have installed a staggered kitchen countertop, which can double up as a dining area too for a more efficient use of the space.

- Druce

Parc Centros

$828,000

Attribute Info Address 92 Punggol Central Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 463 SQFT $PSF $1,788.34 PSF Developer Wee Hur Holdings Ltd TOP Dec 2016

Why I like it

For those looking to enjoy a similar lifestyle to the integrated project of Punggol (yes, I'm referring to Watertown), Parc Centros is a rather comparable alternative.

The project is a short five-minute walk to Punggol MRT Station (North-East line) and Waterway Point, offering residents convenient access to the wide range of amenities and lifestyle offerings, too. Additionally, the site is a short walk to the park connector that runs along the Punggol Waterway, which is connected to Coney Island and Lorong Halus Wetland Park.

As for the apartment, it is compact but still has an efficient and functional layout. Sized at 463 sq ft, it has the standard offerings of one bedroom, one bathroom, a kitchenette and a balcony accessible from the living room. The balcony is decently-sized and can be used as an option for the dining area, which makes the living area feel more spacious.

Last but not least, the full-height windows from the bedroom allows more natural light into the space and makes the apartment feel more spacious.

- Ryan J.

La Fiesta

$840,000

Attribute Info Address 64 Sengkang Square Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 431 SQFT $PSF $1,948.96 PSF Developer EL Development (Sengkang) Pte Ltd TOP Jun 2016

Why I like it

Anyone looking for an integrated home in Sengkang would have come across the popular Compass Heights (which, in fact, was a goldmine for the first owners). One alternative that shares a similar lifestyle to Compass Heights is La Fiesta, which is nestled just across the street of Sengkang MRT Station (North-East line) and Compass One.

Additionally, Kopitiam Square is close by for more affordable and convenient food options. To cope withthe harsh sun and rainy weather, the walk to these nearby amenities are all sheltered.

Located on the top floor, the unit is sized at a compact 431 sq ft. The apartment has no exposure to West sun and is bright and breezy all year round, making it a comfortable space to call home. Furthermore, there is unblocked views of the neighbourhood skyline.

With a no-frills and regular layout, the apartment features one bedroom, one bathroom (accessible only from the master bedroom), a balcony in the living area and a compact kitchenette.

The balcony is spacious enough to accommodate some simple outdoor furniture, though the living and dining area can probably only fit furniture for two.

Last but not least, I do like that there's not much space wasted to accommodate the A/C, which means that most of the apartment is used as liveable space.

- Cheryl

Sant Ritz

$895,000

Attribute Info Address 1 Pheng Geck Avenue Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 527 SQFT $PSF $1,698.29 PSF Developer Santarli Realty Pte. Ltd TOP Jun 2016

Why I like it

City fringe living has always been a popular choice amongst many Singaporeans, which was why The Poiz Residences was so popular when it launched in 2015.

Homebuyers looking for another option can consider Sant Ritz, which is located a three-minute walk from Potong Pasir MRT Station (North-East line) and The Poiz Centre, while enjoying the same RCR living.

Furthermore, it is located right next to The Venue Shoppes and other eateries located along the shophouses of Tai Thong Crescent. Another added point is that the development is a walking distance to the park connector that is connected to the Kallang Riverside Park for scenic routes to run, stroll or bike.

The apartment is a 527 sq ft unit that features a 1 + Study layout. It comes with one bedroom, one bathroom, one study alcove and a balcony situated in the living area. As the study alcove is only accessible from the master bedroom, the current owners have done up a glass sliding door to separate the sleeping area from their study.

The balcony is also decently sized and can come in useful for smaller apartments like this. It can comfortably fit a small dining set for two to four pax.

Last but not least, the unit is sitting on a high floor and enjoys unblocked views of the neighbourhood.

- Sean

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.