5 little-known freehold 2-bedroom condos under $960k

Continuing the search for affordable freehold condos, this week we look at some of the lesser-known 2-bedroom freehold condos priced under the $960,000 budget.

As a cherry on top, most of these projects are within walking distance of an MRT Station and have various amenities nearby.

Casa Cambio

$838,000

Attribute Info Address 11 Lim Tua Tow Road Tenure Freehold Size 484 SQFT $PSF $1,731.40 PSF Developer Urban Lofts Pte Ltd TOP Dec 2015

Why I like it

Located in the landed estate along Upper Serangoon Road, Casa Cambio offers residents a nice balance of having access to facilities in a condo while still enjoying a low-rise and tranquil environment of landed homes.

Unlike most condos situated in landed estates (that might be slightly inaccessible to nearby amenities), Casa Cambio is under a 12-minute walk to Serangoon MRT Station (North-East and Circle Line) and NEX Shopping Mall. Serangoon Avenue 3 Market & Food Centre and several other eateries under the nearby HDB blocks are also within walking distance.

The apartment features a compact 2 bed and 1 bath layout and is 484 sq ft. While the unit might not be the most spacious, it has an efficient and squarish layout to maximise space usage. In addition to a compact-sized kitchen and living area, it has a balcony spanning across the living room and common bedroom (but is only accessible from the living room).

- Ryan

Sims Edge

$938,000

Attribute Info Address 1 Geylang East Avenue 2 Tenure Freehold Size 506 SQFT $PSF $1,853.75 PSF Developer MACLY EQUITY PTE LTD TOP Dec 2016

Why I like it

Overlooking Sims Avenue, Sims Edge is a rather inconspicuous project surrounded by a blend of mixed-use developments, landed homes and low-rise shophouses nearby. That said, it offers a rather convenient location, seeing that it is within walking distance of two MRT Stations.

This includes a 6-minute walk to Paya Lebar MRT Station (Circle and East-West line) and the PLQ cluster malls, while Aljunied MRT Station (East-West line) is a 9-minute stroll away. Those familiar with the neighbourhood would know that Aljunied MRT Station is surrounded by a wide variety of eateries along Geylang Road that are famous amongst the night crowd for a hearty grub.

Additionally, the project is within walking distance of the park connector that leads to Gardens by the Bay (East) for a scenic route for strolls and jogs. The popular Kong Hwa School is within a 1-km radius too.

The unit is 506 sq ft and offers a compact 2 bed 1 bath layout with the bath featuring a jack-and-jill arrangement from both rooms for easier access). The home shelter is located right across from the compact kitchen, which would come in useful to store bulky items and even double as a pantry storage area.

While this might not be the most efficient use of space (especially for a compact unit), this apartment has two balconies. One is located in the living area, while the other is accessible through the common bedroom.

- Druce

La Brisa

$960,000

Attribute Info Address 50 Lorong 28 Tenure Freehold Size 517 SQFT $PSF $1,856.87 PSF Developer Tiara Realty Pte Ltd TOP Jan 2014

Why I like it

Located in the vibrant East side of Singapore, La Brisa might not be a very well known project but it offers an elusive location that might appeal to most looking to live in the D15.

Sandwiched between two main roads, residents of La Brisa are within walking distance of the popular eateries that come to live at night along Geylang Road.

During the day, Old Airport Road Food Centre is a short walk away from some of the best local delights in the neighbourhood. That said, residents are under a 10-minute walk to both Aljunied and Dakota MRT Stations (both on the Circle line), though there is also the option to head to Paya Lebar MRT Station (East-West and Circle line) and the PLQ mall cluster.

La Brisa is also near the park connector that leads to Gardens by the Bay (East) for scenic jogging routes, while also being a short walk to the popular Kong Hwa School.

As for the apartment, it is 517 sq ft and offers a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom layout, with the bathroom accessible from both the master bedroom and the common living area.

The dumbbell layout is also generally preferred for maximising space efficiency (especially in more compact units like this). The home shelter would be useful to serve as a designated storage area and the balcony is a nice touch to enjoy the outdoors.

Last but not least, both bedrooms come with full-height windows to allow more natural light into the space and make the apartment feel more spacious.

- Ryan J.

Icon @ Pasir Panjang

$850,000

Attribute Info Address 218 Pasir Panjang Road Tenure Freehold Size 452 SQFT $PSF $1,880.53 PSF Developer Fragrance Realty Pte Ltd TOP Sep 2016

Why I like it

Connected to a conserved shophouse and retail component, Icon @ Pasir Panjang is slightly different from most boutique condos today. The project is situated close to West Coast Highway within a primarily low-rise enclave and is within walking distance of two MRT Stations.

This includes a 7-minute walk to Haw Par Villa MRT Station (Circle line) and a 12-minute walk to Pasir Panjang MRT Station (Circle line) and Pasir Panjang Food Centre. For outdoor lovers, the project is within walking distance of Kent Ridge Park, which houses some of the island's most beloved trails. Notably, the site is close to the Pasir Panjang Terminal, too.

With regards to the apartment, it features a dumbbell layout which is generally preferred for maximising liveable space and comes with a squarish and efficiently shaped layout.

The home shelter is connected to the kitchenette, which can be used as an extension for storing pantry items and other bulky items. Similar to most 2 Bed 1 Bath layouts, the sole bathroom has a jack-and-jill door for convenient access from the master bedroom and common living area.

Although there are no balconies (great for those who want to maximise liveable space), do note that there is a small planter included. Despite the small living area, the dining space can accommodate a small 4-seater dining set.

- Cheryl

Millage

$900,000

Attribute Info Address 55 Changi Road Tenure Freehold Size 506 SQFT $PSF $1,778.66 PSF Developer Mequity Assets Pte Ltd TOP Dec 2016

Why I like it

Nestled along Changi Road and across from Joo Chiat Complex, many might not have heard of this condo Millage but it is a good option for those who want a wide variety of food and lifestyle amenities nearby on the East side.

The project is a 14-minute walk to Paya Lebar MRT Station (Circle and East-West lines) and the PLQ mall cluster, though there is also the option to head to Eunos MRT Station (East-West line) and enjoy affordable eats at Eunos Crescent Market and Food Centre.

Millage is also located right next to the Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre and it is a short walk to Haig Road Market and Food Centre. The wide range of food options in the Joo Chiat area is always a huge plus point to the lifestyle in this neighbourhood, too.

Being near green spaces is a big lifestyle factor for many living in the East. Millage is a short walk to the Sims Avenue Park connector, which leads to the popular East Coast Park.

The apartment features a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom layout and is 506 sq ft. The overall layout is squarish and the apartment has a home shelter near the entrance and the kitchen. The sole bathroom also comes with a jack-and-jill arrangement for convenient access.

Last but not least, the apartment has two balconies. One is accessible from the common living area, while the other can be accessed from the master bedroom.

- Sean

