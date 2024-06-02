5 lesser-known freehold 3-bedroom condos under $2m

This week, we look at five of the most affordable freehold 3-bedroom condo apartments priced under the $2m budget.

But while they are freehold, the downside is that these projects are boutique condos located quite a distance from the nearest MRT station and do not offer the best range of condo amenities due to their small size.

The Amston

$1,850,000

Attribute Info Address 130A Hillview Avenue Tenure 999-year Leasehold Size 1,292 SQFT $PSF $1,431.89 PSF Developer Amston Properties Pte Ltd TOP 1998

Why I like it

Nestled within the serene neighbourhood of Hillview, The Amston is a boutique condo that might appeal to homeowners who love the outdoors and a peaceful environment to call home.

Notably, the site overlooks the landed estate of Chu Yen Road and is within walking distance of some of Singapore's best nature trials, such as Bukit Batok Nature Park and the park connector that leads to the Rail Corridor and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

Admittedly, the nearest MRT station and lifestyle amenities are located quite some distance away and might not be the most convenient. Hillview MRT Station (Downtown line) and the Rail Mall require a 16-minute walk, whereas HillV2 (known for its food options) is within a 15-minute stroll from The Amston.

The unit is sized at a generous 1,292 sq ft and features a squarish layout that comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a separate dining and living area and a kitchen that has a separate yard.

Most would appreciate the walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom which also leads to the master bathroom for a more seamless living experience.

Seeing that the unit is situated on a high floor, one of the biggest perks would have to be the unblocked views of the landed estate, which can be enjoyed from the living room and all three bedrooms.

- Ryan

Berkeley Residences

$1,650,000

Attribute Info Address 11 Lorong N Telok Kurau Tenure Freehold Size 958 SQFT $PSF $1,722.34 PSF Developer Bvlgari Park Residences Pte. Ltd. TOP 2015

Why I like it

Offering just 22 units, residents at Berkeley Residences can expect to come home to an exclusive environment within the Telok Kurau landed estate, while still being a short walk from the bustling East Coast Road that is well-known for its wide variety of eateries, cafes, restaurants and lifestyle offerings. Furthermore, it is within 1 km of the renowned Tao Nan School.

With the launch of the final phase of the Thomson-East Coast Line, the project is under a 15-minute walk to the new Marine Terrace MRT Station (slated to open end of June 2024), which is also located near the 50A Marine Terrace Market & Hawker Centre for affordable and local delights. Its vicinity to East Coast Park would also be a plus to the lifestyle offered.

As for the unit, it is a duplex layout sized at 958 sq ft. The lower floor features the common living areas, a home shelter, a balcony, a common bathroom and one common bedroom.

One unique feature is that the common bedroom has a high ceiling and the current homeowners have built a loft for the space to be used as a study. The common bathroom also has jack-and-jill doors for convenient access for guests and occupants.

On the other hand, the upper floor is catered entirely to a common bedroom and the master bedroom, which offers direct access to the private pool.

- Druce

Le Marican

$1,628,000

Attribute Info Address 95 Lorong Marican Tenure Freehold Size 1,206 SQFT $PSF $1,349.92 PSF Developer TGL Development Pte Ltd TOP 2010

Why I like it

Le Marican is a boutique project that offers 12 units, which would be ideal for homeowners who prefer a more private environment. Overlooking the PIE and situated in a landed estate, the project is within a 13-minute walking distance of both Eunos and Kembangan MRT Stations (both on the East-West line).

While there are no malls nearby, residents might find the nearby Changi Road a convenient option for affordable food options. The park connector that leads to East Coast Park and Bedok Reservoir is close by, making it convenient to go on runs and strolls.

The apartment is 1,206 sq ft and it originally came with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a spacious living area with unique bay windows.

However, the current owners combined common bedroom 2 with the master bedroom to further extend the space, leaving the new configuration to feature two spacious bedrooms instead. As such, the master bedroom can comfortably accommodate a walk-in wardrobe that most would likely appreciate.

While common bedroom 1 takes on a slightly odd shape (due to the design of the building), it is to the advantage of the homeowners as this makes the room even bigger.

- Ryan J.

Ritz @ Farrer

$1,500,000

Attribute Info Address 142 Race Course Road Tenure Freehold Size 925 SQFT $PSF $1,621.62 PSF Developer ONE42 Pte Ltd TOP 2016

Why I like it

Ritz@Farrer is a boutique development that offers just 18 units. In addition to its central location, the biggest selling point of this unit is its proximity to two MRT Stations, notably a 3-minute walk to Farrer Park MRT Station (North-East line) and City Square Mall, and a 5-minute walk to Little India MRT Station (Downtown and North-East line) and Tekka Square.

That said, it features a wide array of eateries in the shophouses nearby. For outdoor lovers, Ritz@Farrer is under a 15-minute walk to the nearest park connector along Rochor Canal that leads to the scenic Kallang Riverside Park.

Sized at 925 sq ft, the apartment has a dumbbell layout (generally preferred to maximise liveable space) and comes with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a home shelter and a balcony in the common living area.

One unique feature is that Bedroom 2 comes with a loft area, which is also accessible from the living room. The current owners have converted the loft into a bedroom, while the home office is located below the loft for a more efficient use of the space.

- Cheryl

3 @ Sandilands

$1,400,000

Attribute Info Address 3 Sandilands Road Tenure 999-year Leasehold Size 958 SQFT $PSF $1,461.38 PSF Developer I Development Pte Ltd TOP 2011

Why I like it

Nestled in a tranquil landed estate in Kovan, 3 @ Sandilands is a boutique project that offers 20 exclusive units.

There's a lot to like about its location. For one, it is a short 11-minute walk to Kovan MRT Station (North-East line). For another, it is also nearby Kovan Heartland Mall and Kovan Market & Food Centre for accessible daily amenities.

Sized at 958 sq ft, the apartment has a simple 3-bed and 3-bath permutation.

Most would appreciate the dumbbell layout and it is generally preferred to maximise space usage. Originally, the layout of the apartment came with a rather spacious kitchen, a home shelter, a balcony in the living area and a second balcony in the master bathroom.

However, the current owners have chosen to enclose the balcony in the master bathroom and it is now an extension of the space, giving it a uniquely spacious nook that can comfortably accommodate a jacuzzi.

All three bedrooms also come with full-length bay windows for a cosy spot for reading and unwinding after a long day.

- Sean

ALSO READ: 5-room DBSS in Natura Loft Bishan sells for $1.5m, highest sale in the estate

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.