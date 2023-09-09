5 cheapest 5-room HDB flats below $550k near an MRT station

In our ongoing quest to find budget-friendly homes in Singapore, we’ve zeroed in on five-room HDB flats this week, designed for families who need more living space and easy access to public transportation.

So if you’re bound by a tight budget but still want to live within walking distance of an MRT station, you’re in luck. Every property we’re showcasing is conveniently located no more than an eight-minute walk from the nearest train station and offers an array of dining options nearby.

Plus, for families with school-age children, a variety of educational institutions are just around the corner.

202 Boon Lay Drive

$510,000

Attribute Info Address 202 Boon Lay Drive Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,291 SQFT $PSF $395.04 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1976

Why I like it

— Ryan

For families looking for a spacious apartment near key amenities in the West under a budget, this unit in Boon Lay Drive might be a suitable choice. It is sized at 1,291 sq ft and comes with three decent-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living and dining area and a small balcony.

What makes this unit stand out is its regular-shaped floor plan and that most of the apartment can be utilised as liveable space. Furthermore, it does come with two entrances that can be found in the living room and another in the kitchen, which is a rare feature for HDBs.

For those who like their privacy, this apartment has a point-block design. On top of that, the previous owners have purchased the recess area outside of the unit, which gives future homeowners even more space and privacy to enjoy.

With the full-height windows, homeowners can enjoy plenty of natural light in the apartment and enjoy views of the surrounding greenery nearby.

Lakeside MRT (East-West line) is a reasonable eight-minute walk away, though many would find the five-minute walk to Boon Lay Shopping Centre and Boon Lay Place Market and Food Village a big draw to the location.

Notably, there are several schools within close proximity, including Boon Lay Garden Primary School, River Valley High School, Yuan Ching Secondary School and the renowned Rulang Primary School.

View this property

173 Woodlands St 13

$545,000

Attribute Info Address 173 Woodlands Street 13 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,302 SQFT $PSF $418.59 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1984

Why I like it

— Druce

For families that need an adaptable home to fit their growing needs, this unit in Woodlands is a good option to consider. For one, it is a bigger-than-average unit that is sized at 1,302 sq ft and comes with three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living and dining area and a good-sized balcony to enjoy the outdoors.

All three bedrooms are able to comfortably accommodate a queen-sized bed and future homeowners have the flexibility to create a fourth bedroom in the dining area if needed.

What makes this unit appeal the most to growing families would probably be that the majority of the walls can be hacked and reconfigured to fit the family's lifestyle.

While there isn't a service yard in this apartment, the kitchen is spacious enough to accommodate one at the back.

Marsiling MRT Station (North-South line), which has several eateries and a FairPrice supermarket, is a short five-minute walk from the block.

Right across the MRT is Woodlands St 31, which has plenty of local coffee shops and a Sheng Siong Supermarket, too. Alternatively, Marsiling Mall is also a short four-minute walk away from the apartment.

For those who prefer to take the bus, the nearest bus stop is located right below the block.

For families with schooling children, Marsiling Primary School and Marsiling Secondary School are located close by.

One potential downside is that the unit overlooks the MRT train tracks, which might pose an issue to those sensitive to noise.

View this property

404 Admiralty Link

$548,000

Attribute Info Address 404 Admiralty Link Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,184 SQFT $PSF $462.84 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1999

Why I like it

— Reuben

Sitting on a high floor, this spacious 1,184 sq ft apartment in Admiralty offers a useful layout with plenty of natural light. It comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a home shelter and a decent-sized living and dining area.

Originally, this unit came with a small balcony, though the previous owners have levelled it out to form part of the common bedroom, which does make it a functional space to create a walk-in wardrobe or study alcove. Additionally, the master bedroom also comes with a walk-in wardrobe, which can also double up as a dressing area.

Notably, the kitchen is very long and deep with plenty of storage space and is able to accommodate a service yard at the back if needed. This is also a corner unit, which means more privacy.

Sembawang MRT Station (North-South line) is a reasonable eight-minute walk away along with Sun Plaza Shopping Mall for food and grocery options. Alternatively, there are several coffee shops and food options located right across the block, along with a Giant Express supermarket.

There are several schools nearby, including Northoaks Primary School, Canberra Secondary School, Endeavour Primary School, Canberra Primary School and Wellington Primary School.

View this property

685A Jurong West St 64

$548,000

Attribute Info Address 685A Jurong West Street 64 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,194 SQFT $PSF $458.96 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1998

Why I like it

— Stanley

This corner unit in Jurong West spans across 1,194 sq ft and comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a store room, a service balcony and a spacious living and dining area.

All three bedrooms are not bad sized at all and can comfortably fit a queen-sized bed. I do find that the door used to connect the master bedroom with one of the common bedrooms is a good addition for families who need a nursery space to tend to their young children.

The previous owners have created a raised platform in the living space near the windows that is spacious enough to be used as a study alcove or even a small family corner. The full-height windows also make the living room feel more spacious bright and windy.

Apart from its short walk to Jurong Park Connector, it's a short six-minute walk to Boon Lay (East-West line) MRT Station and Jurong Point, which has plenty of shopping, dining and grocery options.

Alternatively, there are several coffee shops located under the neighbouring HDB blocks. You are also even closer to the upcoming Bahar Junction MRT Station on the Jurong Region Line.

For young families, there are several schools nearby, including Boon Lay Secondary School, Westwood Primary School, River Valley High School and Jurong West Primary School.

View this property

351B Canberra Road

$548,000

Attribute Info Address 351B Canberra Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,184 SQFT $PSF $462.84 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 2000

Why I like it

— Sean

For those who want to enjoy a unique ground-floor lifestyle, this apartment is a 5i Corner ground-floor unit that is sized at 1,184 sq ft. It comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living and dining area, a long kitchen and a household shelter.

This unit has a squarish layout and I appreciate that the master bedroom is quite a good size. Along with an open and spacious living area, there's plenty of potential to create a unique home.

Apart from being a short four-minute walk to Sembawang MRT Station (North-South line), Sun Plaza is also within close proximity to conveniently pick up food and groceries. Another nearby option is Bukit Canberra, in which a hawker centre, an upcoming polyclinic and a sports complex can be found. Broadway Food Centre is another nearby option.

For families with young children, there are many schools close by, including Wellington Primary School, Canberra Primary School, Endeavour Primary School and Canberra Secondary School.

View this property

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.