5 cheapest condo units with a private pool (under $1.95m)

If you’re big on lifestyle facilities, having a private pool in the comfort of your home would be a big allure to have. It makes the apartment feel more unique and offers homeowners the opportunity to enjoy a private and cooling dip.

This week, we take a look at five of the most affordable apartments that offer a private pool with a budget under $1.95 million. Most of the units listed are freehold apartments too, so if having a private pool is something you prioritise, here are some options to consider.

Suites @ Topaz

$1,320,000

Attribute Info Address 3 Topaz Road Tenure Freehold Size 1,055 SQFT $PSF $1,251.18 PSF Developer Goodland Development Pte. Ltd. TOP Dec 2013

Why I like it

Starting the list off with this duplex penthouse unit located in the Potong Pasir neighbourhood, this apartment is sized at 1,055 sq ft and is ideal for homeowners who want to enjoy the outdoors.

On the upper level, the master bedroom and master bathroom are connected directly to the apartment's private pool and roof garden, which gives it a unique view and environment to come home to. On the other hand, the lower floor has a compact kitchen, living and dining area, home shelter, an ensuite study room (that can be used as a second bedroom if needed) and a small balcony.

Most notably, the apartment has unblocked views of the PIE, which can be a double-edged sword. On a more positive note, the apartment can enjoy more natural light, though that also means that it's more prone to dust and noise from the expressway.

It is around a nine-minute walk to Potong Pasir MRT Station (North-East line) and Poiz Centre, which is quite acceptable for those who commute via public transportation daily. Alternatively, The Venue Shoppes and other eateries are located close by to give residents more variety.

Seeing that it is situated right across the Kallang River, residents can use the park connector to head to Kallang Riverside Park for scenic routes for walks and runs.

St Andrew's Junior School is situated within 1 km of the site, including Bendemeer Primary School. St Andrew's Secondary School and Bendemeer Secondary School are located close by, too.

— Ryan

Centra Residence

$1,390,000

Attribute Info Address 8 Lorong 7 Tenure Freehold Size 1,141 SQFT $PSF $1,218.23 PSF Developer Trident Development Pte Ltd TOP Dec 2014

Why I like it

Located just across the KPE, this triplex penthouse apartment is located in the low-rise and vibrant neighbourhood of Geylang. Although the unit might not be the most space-efficient, it surely is unique and would appeal to homeowners who enjoy privacy, views and lifestyle elements.

Sized at 1,141 sq ft, it comes with two ensuite bedrooms, two balconies, a compact-sized kitchen, a home shelter, a compact living area and a roof terrace that comes with a garden and pool. The two ensuite bedrooms are each located on the lower and upper levels, which gives a more distinct sense of privacy for multi-gen families living with each other.

I do like that the living area features a double-volume ceiling to create a more spacious and lofty ambience that many Singaporeans have come to love. Furthermore, each level can enjoy its own private balcony, which features unblocked views of the National Stadium.

The roof terrace gives a nice birds-eye view of Geylang's low-rise skyline, which is a nice view to enjoy while swimming in the private pool.

As for options for food and groceries, Geylang is well-known for its rows of delicious eateries that are within walking distance of the development. Otherwise, the Upper Boon Keng Market and Food Centre would be a good option for affordable groceries and food selection. Kallang MRT Station (East-West line) is around a seven-minute walk away, though Aljunied MRT Station (also on the East-West line) is not too far of a walk.

Schools nearby include Geylang Methodist School (Primary), Bendemeer Primary School, Canossa Catholic Primary School, Kong Hwa School and Geylang Methodist School (Secondary).

— Druce

Devonshire Residences

$1,799,000

Attribute Info Address 55 Devonshire Road Tenure Freehold Size 818 SQFT $PSF $2,199.27 PSF Developer Orchard Suites Residence Pte Ltd TOP Dec 2015

Why I like it

Located a short walking distance of the Orchard Shopping Belt, this one-bedroom duplex apartment is ideal for a single person or a couple who wants to enjoy a mix of centrality, high-quality lifestyle offerings and views.

Sized at 818 sq ft, this duplex offers a compact living and dining area, with a small kitchen, and a homeshelter, followed by an ensuite bedroom and roof terrace on the lower floor. The bathroom and living area do come with bay windows too, which is ideal for enjoying unblocked views of the city, sea and Marina Bay skyline.

On the other hand, the upper floor is entirely catered to the outdoors, which features a private pool and roof terrace (that includes a private BBQ pit). Do note that the only way accessible to the pool is via the master bedroom's roof terrace, which might not be the most ideal for those who prefer a more private arrangement.

Somerset MRT Station (North-South line) is a short five-minute walk away, along with a wide variety of malls (such as Somerset 313, Orchard Central and 111 Somerset) that offer a wide selection of food, lifestyle and grocery options.

There are some schools nearby, including River Valley Primary School, Anglo-Chinese School (Junior), Alexandra Primary School, St Margaret's School (Primary), Zhangde Primary School, SOTA and SMU.

— Ryan J

Eon Shenton

$1,900,000

Attribute Info Address 70 Shenton Way Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,088 SQFT $PSF 1,746.32 PSF Developer Roxy-Pacific Holdings Limited TOP Dec 2019

Why I like it

For homeowners who want to live near the CBD and still enjoy unblocked views of the city and sea skyline, this two-bedroom duplex penthouse unit might be a suitable choice.

The apartment is sized at 1,088 sq ft, and offers two bedrooms, one bathroom, a rather spacious living area, a compact kitchen and dining space, along with the private pool and roof terrace on the upper floor.

Right off the bat, I do like the dumbbell layout as it maximises the liveable space within the unit and the higher ceiling height and full-length windows do a good job of making the apartment feel more spacious.

While the common bedroom might be on the compact side, it has double-volume ceilings to make the space feel more voluminous. Homeowners get to enjoy unblocked views of the city and Brani Island, which is a unique trait to have when living in the city.

Undoubtedly, one of its key selling points is its central location. Eon Shenton is a six-minute walk to Tanjong Pagar MRT Station (East-West line), though the upcoming Prince Edward Road MRT Station (Circle line) located right across the street would be an exciting addition to look out for. However, it will only be ready in 2026. Tanjong Pagar might not be known for its malls, but there are many eateries, restaurants and cafes nearby, including Tanjong Pagar Market and Food Centre, along with Amoy Food Centre.

Schools nearby include Cantonment Primary School and CHIJ (Kellock).

— Cheryl

Onan Suites

$1,918,000

Attribute Info Address 215 Onan Road Tenure Freehold Size 1,389 SQFT $PSF $1,380.85 PSF Developer World Class Property (EastCoast) Pte Ltd TOP Dec 2013

Why I like it

Nestled in the landed enclave within the vibrant Joo Chiat neighbourhood, Onan Suites offers a peaceful environment within walking distance to a wide variety of amenities.

This duplex penthouse unit is sized at 1,389 sq ft and comes with a dumbbell layout to maximise space efficiency. Currently, it offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a home shelter, a living, dining and kitchen area, along with a balcony, private terrace and pool. The apartment originally came with three bedrooms, but the previous owners decided to hack down one of the bedrooms to create a more spacious living area.

The lower floor houses the common areas, a balcony, along with one of the bathrooms and bedrooms, whereas the upper floor primarily accommodates the private pool and master bedroom. Despite Onan Suites being a rather low-rise development, it still offers unblocked views of the landed enclave, which is nice to have.

Joo Chiat is also known for its rich food scene and cafes, though Dunman Food Centre and Geylang Serai Market are nearby, too.

One downside is that the nearest MRT Station is quite a distance away. Eunos MRT Station (East-West line) takes around a 15-minute bus ride to get there, though the upcoming Marine Parade MRT Station on the Thomson-East Coast line reduces the travel time by a marginal difference of a 13-minute bus ride.

Several schools nearby include Haig Girls' School, Tanjong Katong Primary, Tanjong Katong Secondary School, Tanjong Katong Girls' School, Chung Cheng High School (Main), Broadrick Secondary School and Dunman High School.

— Sean

