5 cheapest freehold condos above 2,300 sq ft for families who need space (from $2.9m)

This week, we take a look at five of the cheapest freehold condos ideal for families seeking ample space and want to keep their homes for a long time. These apartments are sized above 2,300 sq ft and prices start from $2.9 million.

Edelweiss Park Condo

$2,900,000

Attribute Info Address 98 Flora Road Tenure Freehold Size 3,197 SQFT $PSF $907.10 PSF Developer Tripartite Developers Pte Limited TOP Feb 2006

Why I like it

In terms of location, Edelweiss Park is not convenient for those who rely on public transport. Instead, it is more suitable for those who work near the airport and are looking for a spacious freehold apartment.

Situated in an area full of private developments, Edelweiss Park looks across to Changi Prison and offers residents a quiet and resort-style living environment. While it doesn't have the most impressive variety of amenities nearby, Ace Supermarket and Komo Shoppes are within a short walk to pick up groceries. Otherwise, those willing to travel slightly further can head to Loyang Point, Eastpoint Mall, E!Hub, White Sands Mall, Changi City Point, Tampines Mall and even Changi Jewel for a wider variety of well-known amenities in the East side of Singapore.

Even though there isn't an MRT station nearby, residents can take a short bus ride (14 minutes) to Tampines East MRT Station (Downtown line).

Apart from the tranquil environment, there is a lot to like about this spacious penthouse apartment. Sized at 3,197 sq ft, it offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms, spacious common areas and a roof terrace (which is great for enjoying the outdoors).

I do like that the layout is very functional for multi-gen living and for families living with a helper. Two of the bedrooms are ensuite and the utility room is ventilated so that it can be used as a helper room instead. Also, all three bedrooms are well-sized and can comfortably accommodate a double bed and wardrobe with ample space left.

As this is a penthouse unit, the apartment enjoys a good amount of natural sunlight and is well-lit.

— Ryan

Celadon View

$2,980,000

Attribute Info Address 45 Jalan Loyang Besar Tenure 999-year Leasehold Size 2,734 SQFT $PSF $1,089.98 PSF Developer Unknown Developer TOP Feb 1999

Why I like it

Also located in the tranquil east side of Singapore, Celadon View offers a variety of amenities and lifestyle options within walking distance.

For example, E!Hub is located right across the project and offers a wide variety of shopping, eating and grocery options (including a cinema, FairPrice and a Don Don Donki supermarket). Additionally, Pasir Ris Beach is a short 1-minute walk away, which is good for homeowners who enjoy scenic and tranquil walks along the beach.

On the public transport front is where it lacks a little. Pasir Ris MRT Station (East-West line) is located a 1 km walk away, though there is the option to take a short bus ride to Pasir Ris Interchange, which is connected to White Sands Mall and the MRT station.

What appeals most to me would have to be the unique resort-themed lifestyle offered at Celadon View and its laidback and tranquil environment without compromising on accessibility to amenities. For a similar recount of what it's like to live in the neighbourhood, this resident review of Casa Pasir Ris might be a good read.

As this is a three-bedroom penthouse unit, it has a spacious roof terrace to enjoy the outdoors. The apartment enjoys nice unblocked views of the surrounding greenery and has plenty of natural light.

The apartment is sized at 2,734 sq ft and comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a utility room, a storeroom and yard space (along with a rather spacious living area).

— Druce

Sunny Palms

$3,380,000

Attribute Info Address 65 Lorong G Telok Kurau Tenure Freehold Size 2,951 SQFT $PSF $1,145.37 PSF Developer Deeptro Pte Ltd TOP Feb 2004

Why I like it

Ideal for families who like the outdoors, this apartment in Sunny Palms is sized at 2,951 sq ft and is located in the vibrant East Coast neighbourhood.

As the penthouse unit is situated in a low-rise development within a landed enclave, the apartment can enjoy unblocked views of the neighbourhood skyline from the roof terrace.

In addition to the three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a kitchen (that comes with a yard), what makes this apartment stand out is the amount of outdoor space available.

It has a roof terrace (that is furnished with a jacuzzi and BBQ area) and the lower floor also comes with an extensive balcony that goes around half of the unit. This balcony is accessible from the living area and master bedroom. Both levels have lift access, which is a big plus point for those with elderly folk.

Sunny Palms is also located in an accessible location for drivers and for those who take public transport. Kembangan MRT Station (East-West line) is a 7-minute walk away and major roads like Still Road, Changi Road and the PIE are a short drive away. The estate is also well-known for its wide offerings of eateries, cafes and restaurants, though the Paya Lebar mall cluster is also located quite nearby.

Last but not least, Tao Nan School, Haig Girls' School, and CHIJ (Katong) Primary are under a 2 km radius away.

— Ryan J.

Park Natura

$3,650,000

Attribute Info Address 35 Bukit Batok East Avenue 6 Tenure Freehold Size 2,863 SQFT $PSF $1,274.89 PSF Developer United Industrial Corporation Ltd TOP Feb 2011

Why I like it

Sandwiched in between the Bukit Batok Nature Park and the landed estate of Jalan Jurong Kechil, Park Natura would be an ideal choice for families looking for a reprise to come home to.

While its location might not be the most accessible for those relying on public transport, those who drive might find the project to be quite accessible as Upper Bukit Timah Road is just a short drive away.

Beauty World MRT Station (Downtown line) is the nearest MRT Station and requires around a 10-minute bus ride or a 21-minute walk. Beauty World Centre, Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, Beauty World Plaza and various eateries along Cheong Chin Nam Street are also located nearby.

Additionally, it is a short walk away from Bukit Timah Park Connector, which leads to the Rail Corridor and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve. And for families with schooling children, Bukit Timah Primary School and Keming Primary School are located within a 1-km radius.

This apartment is a double-storey penthouse unit sized at 2,863 sq ft and comes with four bedrooms (two of which are ensuite), three bathrooms, a dry and wet kitchen, a home shelter and a yard. On top of the roof terrace, there is a huge balcony on the lower floor that connects the common areas, bedroom 2 and the junior master bedroom. Bedroom 4 also comes with its own private balcony.

The master bedroom is located on the upper floor and has direct access to the spacious private roof terrace, along with unblocked views of the greenery nearby. It is well-sized and can accommodate a walk-in wardrobe. Furthermore, the master bathroom is also well-sized and comes with a double vanity, bathtub and shower area.

As the apartment is unfurnished with minimal fixtures, it would be more seamless for future homeowners to do a complete apartment makeover.

— Cheryl

Pandan Valley

$3,680,000

Attribute Info Address 3 Pandan Valley Tenure Freehold Size 2,358 SQFT $PSF $1,560.64 PSF Developer DBS Realty Pte Ltd TOP Feb 1979

Why I like it

Located near the Clementi Forest, Pandan Valley is well-known for its spacious apartments, unique architecture and generous site area. It is also near to key hotspots like Clementi, Buona Vista and Holland Village.

Residents looking for amenities nearby can consider heading to Sunset Way (for a variety of coffee shops and eateries) or to the nearby Jelita Shopping Centre.

Its proximity to some of Singapore's renowned schools (like Henry Park Primary School, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, SIM, Singapore Polytechnic and the National University of Singapore) is one of its selling points, too.

The apartment is a four-bedroom unit with split levels and is sized at 2,358 sq ft. It offers a rather unconventional layout as the lower floor features the living area and three ensuite bedrooms, while the upper level consists of the kitchen, dining area, fourth bedroom and bathroom. Given the size of the apartment and layout, there is the possibility to create more bedrooms (if needed).

The master bedroom comes with an open walk-in closet and a double vanity area that leads to the bathroom (and is very generously sized). Furthermore, there are two balconies in the apartment to enjoy the unblocked views of the surroundings, which can be found in the living room and master bedroom.

— Sean

