5 cheapest spacious but old condos under $3m (above 2,000 sq ft)

Continuing our search for spacious condos under a $3 million budget, this week we delve into five apartments nestled within older developments.

Older condos are often either prized for their ample land sizes (thus offering a low-density lifestyle) or for their bigger unit sizes. If you’re on the hunt for an apartment with these qualities, then these options might stand out to you.

People's Park Centre

$2,500,000

Attribute Info Address 101 Upper Cross Street Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 2,411 SQFT $PSF $1,036.91 PSF Developer Unknown Developer TOP Feb 1976

Why I like it

Located in the heart of Chinatown, this spacious apartment is ideal for city-loving families who are looking for more space and convenient access to amenities while living in the bustling downtown region.

Given its location above Chinatown MRT Station (Downtown and North-East line), across from Chinatown Point (which has a wide variety of food and shopping options, as well as groceries), and plenty of eateries, food courts and restaurants nearby. Additionally, Pearl's Hill City Park and Reservoir is a short stroll away.

For those unaware, People's Park Centre is a mixed-use project that includes retail, office and residential components. The retail segment features heavily on Chinese-based products and travel agencies, so not one that is really a shopping haven.

This high-floor apartment is sized at 2,411 sq ft and has a spacious and functional dumbbell layout, especially for families. It comes with four well-sized bedrooms (three of which are ensuite), four bathrooms, a spacious living area (that can comfortably accommodate a study alcove) and two balconies, which can be found in the living area and yard.

Although the apartment would require work done for it to be move-in ready, it is probably one of the more affordable ways to be able to live in such space in the city.

— Ryan

Mandarin Gardens

$2,599,000

Attribute Info Address 1 Siglap Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 2,023 SQFT $PSF $1,284.73 PSF Developer Mandarin Gardens Pte Ltd TOP Feb 1986

Why I like it

Mandarin Gardens is well-known for its low-density living, spacious apartments, sea views and proximity to the vibrant cafe scene in Siglap.

Furthermore, it is located near several popular schools and is a short walk away from the East Coast Beach through the underpass. While public transport was quite inaccessible in the past, the upcoming Siglap and Marine Terrace MRT Stations (both on the Thomson-East Coast line) are under a 10-minute walk away, making it convenient for residents who take public transport. This station is expected to launch soon this year.

Popular schools nearby include CHIJ (Katong) Primary, Tao Nan School, Victoria School, CHIJ Katong Convent, Victoria Junior College and Temasek Junior College, making it ideal for young families.

In addition to its mature location, there is much to like about the apartment, too. Sized at a spacious 2,023 sq ft, this unit offers three bedrooms (all of which are ensuite), two bathrooms, a powder room for guests, two balconies and a spacious living area.

The common bathroom has a jack-and-jill door feature, which makes it accessible from both common bedrooms. Furthermore, the master bedroom is uniquely spacious, in which a balcony is located.

And of course, some of the biggest selling points would have to be the unblocked sea view from the living area and the quiet environment.

— Druce

Sunrise Gardens

$2,000,000

Attribute Info Address 51 Sunrise Gardens Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 2,034 SQFT $PSF $983.28 PSF Developer WingTai Holdings TOP Feb 1998

Why I like it

Homeowners who prioritise a tranquil and verdant environment to come home to might want to take a look at this apartment in Sunrise Gardens. Overlooking Yio Chu Kang Road, Sunrise Gardens faces a big plot of verdant land (that has been marked as a reserve site) and is situated within a predominantly landed estate.

Although Sunrise Gardens is a low-rise project, this apartment is a double-storey penthouse unit and offers unblocked views of the landed estate nearby. It is sized at 2,034 sq ft and has a functional layout for most families.

The lower floor includes the common area, kitchen, one common bathroom, the master bedroom and another common bedroom. I do like that the master bedroom is spacious enough to accommodate not only a walk-in wardrobe but a study alcove as well.

On the other hand, the upper floor consists of two common bedrooms, in which both rooms have direct access to the bathroom (which includes a double vanity area).

That said, residents would have to travel out for access to food or groceries, though the neighbourhood is well-known for having several tertiary schools located close by. This includes Nanyang Polytechnic, Anderson Secondary School and ITE College Central.

— Ryan J.

Park East

$3,000,000

Attribute Info Address 69 Jalan Tua Kong Tenure Freehold Size 2,077 SQFT $PSF $1,444.39 PSF Developer City Developments Limited TOP Feb 1994

Why I like it

As someone who has visited the project several times before and has friends staying in Park East, my impression of this project is that it will appeal to families who like living in a tranquil project located on a big site and low-density living in the Sigalp area while living an active lifestyle.

Located a short walk away from the vibrant Upper East Coast Road, Park East is nestled within a landed enclave and other small condo projects nearby. Apart from being near many cafes and eateries nearby, it is also located within a short drive of Bedok Mall and Bedok MRT Station (East-West line). Additionally, the Siglap Linear Park makes getting around the neighbourhood convenient on foot and bike.

This apartment is a ground-floor unit sized at 2,077 sq ft and comes with a private patio. In addition to that, it has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious common living area and a sizeable kitchen that comes with a yard, WC and ventilated utility room (which would be ideal for those living with a helper).

The apartment originally came with a storeroom located outside of the master bedroom, but the previous owners have converted it into a walk-in wardrobe instead.

Lastly, the patio would be great for families who like to host outdoor parties or enjoy the outdoors.

— Cheryl

Mimosa Park

$2,960,000

Attribute Info Address 15 Mimosa Road Tenure Freehold Size 2,153 SQFT $PSF $1,374.83 PSF Developer Bukit Sembawang Estates Ltd TOP Feb 1979

Why I like it

Another project nestled within a peaceful landed enclave, Mimosa Park is a mid-density freehold project in Seletar. That said, residents would have to travel a short distance out for access to amenities.

Mimosa Park is a 17-minute walk to Greenwich V, though there is also the option to head to Ang Mo Kio MRT Station (North-South line), which is known for its wide variety of food options in various Food Centres and malls (like Dijitsun Mall, Cheng San Market and AMK Hub). There are several schools nearby too, such as ITE College Central, Anderson Secondary School and Nanyang Polytechnic.

Sengkang Riverside Park is connected via the nearby park connector, too.

The apartment is suitable for most families in Singapore given the size at 2,153 sq ft and has a spacious living area, four spacious bedrooms (two of which are ensuite), three bathrooms and a good-sized service yard that comes with a sizeable utility room and WC. The previous owners have converted one of the common bedrooms into a walk-in wardrobe and study room, which can be easily changed back.

Notably, the living and dining area enjoys a nice unblocked view of the landed estate and has a split level that separates the family room from the rest of the common areas. This family room is versatile and great for multiple uses, ranging from a small home gym to a study area or even a designated space to host guests.

— Sean

