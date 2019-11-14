5 disadvantages of handling cash

Like dealing your money old school?

Well, unlike most music, old school isn't necessarily a good thing when it comes to money.

With the digital world throwing up unlimited possibilities and more secure payment avenues, it only makes sense to dance with the change and embrace modern ways of handling money that are leaps and bounds ahead of hard cash.

Below are 5 reasons that will immediately get you thinking about minimising your interaction with hard currency notes:

CURRENCY NOTES ARE CARRIERS OF PATHOGENS

The thing with hard cash is that you really can't know how many hands have touched it. This is why currency notes become easy carriers of some types of organisms that may be capable of infecting people.

Some research in the past has shown that notes and coins often carry pathogens such as Escherichia coli, a bacteria capable of causing illnesses.

CASH CAN TEMPT YOU TO SPENT MORE

When you have currency notes lying about the house, it's hard to resist using them.

Even carrying $50 notes in your wallet can easily tempt you to make impulse purchases purely because of how immediate your purchase can be.

While it is good to have some cash handy for emergencies, depending on cash entirely can make you spend more money than you actually want to.

CASH CAN BE DAMAGED BY EXTERNAL FORCES