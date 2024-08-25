5 old but convenient mixed-use developments (from $1.1m)

Mixed-use in the past didn't mean what it does today. Rather than being larger integrated developments, with well-controlled mall spaces, they were often just condo units with a hodge-podge of shop spaces; and the developers certainly didn't care what shops opened, or who ran them.

This gives the older mixed-use projects, especially the smaller ones (even though they are cheaper), something of a bad rep. Many buyers assume that it will be run down, the amenities won't be useful, etc.

So if you are looking for something more convenient beyond a regular condo, here are some bigger mixed-use projects that may be more useful:

1. Balestier Plaza

Built in 1983, Balestier Plaza is a freehold apartment with just 77 units. The commercial component isn't much to speak of, with a mix of things like interior design firms, spas, car rental companies, etc.

(There is a rather famous Tandoori restaurant on the ground floor though). We'll disregard this issue anyhow, as Shaw Plaza is right next door — it has an NTUC FairPrice, a Watsons, a Shaw Theatre, multiple eateries, etc.

In addition, the location is quite central and stands out: Balestier Plaza is somewhat close to Toa Payoh Hub, which is a major commercial space with eateries, malls, supermarkets, and of course the Toa Payoh MRT station (NSL).

Bus services like 145 are just outside the apartment, and Balestier Road itself is also famous as a foodie destination. There are a lot of 24-hour eateries; go out at any time of night, and you'll find more than a few supper spots open.

Units here are also large, this being an '80s project. The last transaction here was for a 1,626 sq ft unit at $2 million; a rather low price point for a city fringe (District 12) project.

Balestier Plaza lacks aesthetic appeal, and is too close to a major road to be quiet (pick the higher floors if you can). But if your priority is a large living space near the city, this is a viable option.

5 most recent transactions for Balestier Plaza

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date Address Tenure Completion Date Planning Area BALESTIER PLAZA $2,000,000 1625 $1,230 19 Apr 2024 400 BALESTIER ROAD #12 Freehold 1983 Novena BALESTIER PLAZA $1,608,888 1367 $1,177 7 Apr 2021 400 BALESTIER ROAD #16 Freehold 1983 Novena BALESTIER PLAZA $1,758,000 1625 $1,082 30 Mar 2021 400 BALESTIER ROAD #09 Freehold 1983 Novena BALESTIER PLAZA $1,288,888 1367 $943 4 Nov 2020 400 BALESTIER ROAD #04 Freehold 1983 Novena BALESTIER PLAZA $1,148,000 1001 $1,147 23 Oct 2020 400 BALESTIER ROAD #06 Freehold 1983 Novena

2. Balmoral Plaza

Yes, this is "that place with the fish and chips" and the NTUC FairPrice supermarket, which is a landmark to many Bukit Timah residents.

Balmoral Plaza was built in '94, and it was intended to service the private residential enclaves around the Balmoral Crescent area (which it has for decades now). What not a lot of people realise, however, is that you can live here too.

There are seven freehold units located in Balmoral Plaza, and back in 2019 one of them made the news for a $1.82 million profit (held between 1999 to 2019). This was for an impressively large 2,379 sq ft unit, although transactions of these apartments are few and far between.

This is likely due to the owners themselves probably being hesitant to sell, as we don't think there are easy replacements for a location like this.

Balmoral Plaza is within walking distance of Newton MRT station (DTL, NSL), as well as being within enrolment distance of some of our top schools (Singapore Chinese Girls' School and ACS). You even have a CS Fresh just across the road on the Chancery side, if the smaller FairPrice Gourmet isn't enough.

If you want a no-frills District 10 property, this is worth a look… on the rare occasion any of the seven apartments are available. Otherwise, consider the neighbouring Balmoral Tower.

5 most recent transactions for Balmoral Plaza

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date Address Tenure Completion Date Planning Area BALMORAL PLAZA $3,100,000 2379 $1,303 20 Aug 2019 271 BUKIT TIMAH ROAD #03 Freehold 1994 Newton BALMORAL PLAZA $3,100,000 2357 $1,315 18 Apr 2019 271 BUKIT TIMAH ROAD #04 Freehold 1994 Newton BALMORAL PLAZA $2,400,000 1981 $1,212 23 Mar 2017 271 BUKIT TIMAH ROAD #04 Freehold 1994 Newton BALMORAL PLAZA $4,550,000 4198 $1,084 3 Aug 2012 271 BUKIT TIMAH ROAD #05 Freehold 1994 Newton BALMORAL PLAZA $2,377,200 1981 $1,200 10 Aug 2007 271 BUKIT TIMAH ROAD #04 Freehold 1994 Newton

3. Burlington Square

Sim Lim Square has lost its lustre of the years, and that's putting it politely. That's too bad for Burlington Square as - during Sim Lim's heyday - it greatly benefited from being next to the once-great IT mall. Nonetheless, the 179 units here (leasehold and completed in 1998) still boast one of the best District 7 locations.

Burlington Square is just a short walk away from Bugis Village, where you'll find the Bugis MRT station (EWL, DTL). This is probably one of the biggest shopping hubs next to Orchard, so just about everything you need is nearby.

(Note: You can also just walk to the Rochor MRT station near Sim Lim and take it to Bugis, but when the trains are crowded it's sometimes faster to just walk).

The famous Albert Centre Market and Hawker Centre is also within walking distance, as is the famous TCM hotspot of Fu Lu Shou Complex.

That being said, Burlington Square's own commercial component is nothing much to speak of, with many offices and small specialist stores. It's an almost irrelevant drawback given the location though.

Burlington Square has obvious rental appeal, with the two-bedders (around 730 sq ft) recently transacting at just around $1.1 million. Larger 1,119 sq. ft. units have sold for about $1.85 million, making this a possible option if you want to stay in the heart of District 7 on a budget.

5 most recent transactions for Burlington Square

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date Address Tenure Completion Date Planning Area BURLINGTON SQUARE $1,100,000 732 $1,503 2 Aug 2024 175B BENCOOLEN STREET #06 99 yrs from 10/06/1996 1998 Rochor BURLINGTON SQUARE $1,850,000 1119 $1,653 28 Jun 2024 175B BENCOOLEN STREET #12 99 yrs from 10/06/1996 1998 Rochor BURLINGTON SQUARE $1,600,000 1066 $1,501 14 Mar 2024 175B BENCOOLEN STREET #12 99 yrs from 10/06/1996 1998 Rochor BURLINGTON SQUARE $1,300,000 829 $1,568 19 Feb 2024 175B BENCOOLEN STREET #19 99 yrs from 10/06/1996 1998 Rochor BURLINGTON SQUARE $1,275,000 840 $1,519 2 Feb 2024 175B BENCOOLEN STREET #15 99 yrs from 10/06/1996 1998 Rochor

4. Roxy Square

Roxy Square is currently up for en-bloc at $1.25 billion, and the results are unknown at the time of writing.

Roxy Square is a 111-unit project that's effectively freehold (9,999 years from 1995), and is within the heart of the Katong lifestyle hub.

Many Katong/Joo Chiat residents probably know this place for its coffee shop, its hair and nail salons, and its music enrichment schools. While Roxy Square wouldn't stand out to a stranger, it is a landmark to locals in the area.

There's often confusion over the terms Roxy I & II, and Roxy Grand Mercure - but this is because it's really a three-in-one project, as different parts of it were built over different phases from the early 1980's, through to the early '00s.

The hotel is also part of the overall project, as are the shops - so coming to a consensus on sale proceeds is likely to be a challenge.

In any case, the units here have seen significant benefits from the opening of Marine Parade MRT (TEL), which is now between Roxy and Parkway Parade.

This project is also next to i12 Katong and Katong Village, so it has access to more supermarkets than any residential project we know (there's an NTUC in Parkway and at Katong Village, and also a Cold Storage in Parkway and another at i12).

The East Coast stretch provides a large number of family-friendly pubs mixed with hipster restaurants, and this is pretty much the shopping hub of Marine Parade. If the en-bloc doesn't push through, there's likely to be interested individual buyers.

That being said, do note that this area is absolutely packed with small boutique condos, as well as larger condos at nearby Amber Road. Landlords should expect strong competition, as could owners at the point of resale.

5 most recent transactions for Roxy Square

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date Address Tenure Completion Date Planning Area ROXY SQUARE $1,088,000 603 $1,805 18 May 2023 50 EAST COAST ROAD #06 9999 yrs from 02/06/1995 1991 Marine Parade ROXY SQUARE $840,000 603 $1,394 30 Jun 2021 50 EAST COAST ROAD #06 9999 yrs from 02/06/1995 1991 Marine Parade ROXY SQUARE $1,259,000 1259 $1,000 13 May 2020 50 EAST COAST ROAD #07 9999 yrs from 02/06/1995 1991 Marine Parade ROXY SQUARE $830,000 603 $1,377 21 Jan 2019 50 EAST COAST ROAD #06 9999 yrs from 02/06/1995 1991 Marine Parade ROXY SQUARE $785,000 603 $1,302 14 Nov 2018 50 EAST COAST ROAD #06 9999 yrs from 02/06/1995 1991 Marine Parade

5. Sunshine Plaza

Sunshine Plaza is better known for being a place to get photocopies or book binding done, or for the once-cheap Japanese/Thai food outlets (we understand the restaurants there are pricier these days). But that aside, there are also 160 leasehold residential units here, and this project was completed in 2001.

Older resale projects in this area, such as Sunshine Plaza, have been eclipsed by high-end new launch counterparts of late; from M condo near the pandemic era, to Midtown Bay and Midtown Modern afterwards.

But for those who need the location, yet find the prices too steep, projects like Sunshine Plaza may be one of the few affordable options left (now that the much older Peace Mansion/Peace Centre will be redeveloped).

On that note, the redevelopment of Peace Centre has mostly been a boon to projects in this area, as it has removed the seedy KTV element.

Sunshine Plaza is along a highly accessible Middle Road stretch, and within walking distance to both Bencoolen MRT (DTL) and Bras Basah (CCL). The immediate surroundings are admittedly older malls such as Parklane; but given that Bugis and Dhoby Ghaut are so close, this is largely a non-issue for most residents here.

This project is also close to Singapore's cultural centre, and you'll notice a good number of art schools (LaSalle, NAFA, and SOTA) are all clustered nearby.

Family-sized units at Sunshine Plaza (1,300+ sq ft) have transacted at as low as $1.75 million this year, while smaller 880+ sq. ft. units have sold for as low as $1.48 million. Seeing how prices in District 7 have been soaring, this may be one of the last competitively priced options for living near Bugis.

5 most recent transactions for Sunshine Plaza

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date Address Tenure Completion Date Planning Area SUNSHINE PLAZA $1,480,000 883 $1,677 5 Jul 2024 10 PRINSEP LINK #07 99 yrs from 19/03/1997 2001 Rochor SUNSHINE PLAZA $1,360,000 883 $1,541 13 Dec 2023 10 PRINSEP LINK #06 99 yrs from 19/03/1997 2001 Rochor SUNSHINE PLAZA $1,750,000 1313 $1,333 8 Sept 2023 10 PRINSEP LINK #10 99 yrs from 19/03/1997 2001 Rochor SUNSHINE PLAZA $1,970,000 1679 $1,173 15 Mar 2023 10 PRINSEP LINK #05 99 yrs from 19/03/1997 2001 Rochor SUNSHINE PLAZA $908,000 570 $1,592 3 Mar 2023 10 PRINSEP LINK #08 99 yrs from 19/03/1997 2001 Rochor

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.