5 very spacious HDB flats above 1,300 sq ft (under $700k)

When it comes to finding a spacious HDB flat that doesn’t break the bank, the search can feel like finding a needle in a haystack — especially when million-dollar flats are dominating the headlines these days.

This week, we take a look at five spacious HDB flats that are sized above 1,300 sq ft under a $700K budget. The good news is that all five apartments have been recently renovated and are in a move-in-ready condition.

Whether you need ample space to cater to growing needs or simply crave more room to breathe, these five flats strike a rare balance between size and affordability.

669 Choa Chu Kang Crescent

$680,000

Attribute Info Address 669 Choa Chu Kang Crescent Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,335 SQFT $PSF $509 PSF Developer HDB TOP 1997

Why I like it

Families on the lookout for a functional, flexible and spacious home under a budget might want to consider this 5-room flat located in Choa Chu Kang.

The apartment is sized at 1,335 sq ft with a squarish layout of four bedrooms (one of them is a study), two bathrooms, a storeroom, a huge common living space that has a balcony and a kitchen that has an enclosable yard. Notably, the master bedroom is especially spacious.

What I do like about the layout is that the layout is customisable, seeing that most of the walls are hackable. Future homeowners have the option to combine the store room with one of the bedrooms or even combine the study with common bedroom 3.

As this is a corner unit, homeowners can expect to come back to a more private environment.

The block is located under a 10-minute walk to Yew Tee MRT Station (North-South station) and Yew Tee Point for basic shopping, dining and grocery options. For quick bites nearby, residents can also head to the various coffee shops located in the vicinity.

The block is within a walking distance to the Pang Sua park connector, which also leads to the Rail Corridor.

- Ryan

763 Woodlands Avenue 6

$649,999

Attribute Info Address 763 Woodlands Avenue 6 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,302 SQFT $PSF $499 PSF Developer HDB TOP 1997

Why I like it

Nestled in Admiralty, this recently-renovated 5-room flat offers a spacious and move-in friendly home.

The apartment is sized at 1,302 sq ft and has a functional layout of three good-sized bedrooms, a spacious study (that can be used as a fourth bedroom if needed), two bathrooms, a store room and a functional kitchen that has an enclosed service balcony.

The apartment originally came with a balcony but the current owners have levelled it out to prioritise a larger living room instead. Seeing that the unit has been recently renovated and in a rather tasteful design, the flat requires minimal touch ups for those who are not picky and in move-in ready condition.

One interesting addition to the space is the frosted glass panel to segregate the kitchen from the living space while still allowing light through it, which would appeal to homeowners that prefer a naturally bright home.

The block is located right across from Woodlands Mart for convenient access to food and groceries. On the other hand, Admiralty MRT Station (North-South line) and Kampung Admiralty is under a 15-minute walk away.

Those looking for a spot to enjoy the outdoors can consider heading to the park connector that leads to Woodlands Waterfront and Admiralty Park.

- Druce

210 Petir Road

$1,000,000

Attribute Info Address 210 Petir Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,313 SQFT $PSF $495 PSF Developer HDB TOP 1987

Why I like it

This particular unit is nestled right across Zhenghua Park, Bukit Panjang Park and the Chestnut Nature Park, which offers scenic outdoor trails and an overall tranquil environment unlike most estates in Singapore.

One downside here is that the nearest MRT Station is quite a far distance away. Residents would have to take a 15-minute walk to Pending LRT Station, which is two stops away from Bukit Panjang MRT Station (Downtown line). There, residents would have access to three shopping malls, namely Hillion Mall, Bukit Panjang Plaza and Junction 10.

The good news is that Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Bangkit Market are located close by for more convenient food and grocery options.

This is a 1,313 sq ft 5-room flat that offers a dumbbell layout. With its good size and functional layout, the apartment offers four bedrooms (one of which is a study), two bathrooms, a store room and a huge kitchen that can accommodate a separate yard.

The flat originally had a balcony too, but the current owners have decided to level it out to accommodate the new dining area. That said, this apartment is move-in ready and requires minimal touch up, seeing that that it has been recently renovated by the current owners.

- Ryan J

467A Admiralty Drive

$680,888

Attribute Info Address 467A Admiralty Drive Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,323 SQFT $PSF $515 PSF Developer HDB TOP 2000

Why I like it

p>Overlooking Sembawang River, this 5-room unit offers a unique fan-shaped floorplan layout that would appeal to homeowners who want something different from the standard flats offered in Singapore.

Sized at 1,323 sq ft, it originally has three bedrooms, a study, a kitchen that comes with an enclosable service balcony and pantry store room, as well as a balcony and access balcony.

However, the current owners have decided to hack the study and combine it with the kitchen to create an open and more circular space. One other big adjustment is the combination of one of the common bedrooms with the master bedroom to create a more comfortable resting space. The current owners have since converted the common bedroom into a walk-in closet and lounge area.

Given the unit's fan-shaped layout, all of the bedrooms are tucked away in one corner of the apartment to create a more private environment. One other nice touch to the apartment are the full-height windows in the living area, which makes the space bright and well-ventilated.

Seeing that the flat has been recently renovated, it would be a move-in ready option for families who are more sensitive to time.

The block is slightly under a 15-minute walk to Sembawang MRT Station (North-South line) and Sun Plaza. More ambitious residents can also choose to head to Bukit Canberra, which is a 20-minutes walk away.

- Cheryl

417 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4

$680,000

Attribute Info Address 417 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,367 SQFT $PSF $497 PSF Developer HDB TOP 1991

Why I like it

Located a short 6-minute walk from Choa Chu Kang MRT Station (North-South line) and Lot One, this apartment would be a great fit for families looking for a spacious home within a walking distance to all key amenities.

Notably, the block is situated along the park connector that leads to Choa Chu Kang Park and is located across Warren Country Club.

The apartment is a good 1,367 sq ft and offers three huge bedrooms, two bathrooms, a store room and a spacious common living area. Due to the size and layout of the common area, a fourth bedroom can be done up if needed.

The overall environment is also a private one. This is a corner unit located on a high floor and homeowners can enjoy unblocked views of the neighbourhood skyline with lots of natural light.

As the apartment has been renovated seven years ago, it's still in a decent condition and require minor upgrades for those who are not picky. The current owners have also done up plenty of storage space, as seen from the built-in feature wall in the living area, as well as cabints in the kitchen.

- Sean

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.