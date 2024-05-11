5 rare HDB loft units with high-ceilings from $480k

Most would agree that high-ceiling loft units have a way of instantly adding a feeling of grandeur to a space. Some might even think that a double-volume living room is an integral aspect of their dream Pinterest-worthy homes.

But these homes often come with a hefty price tag (if you are looking at a condo). As such, for those who are on a limited budget, you may be surprised to know that you can find such unique homes in an HDB as well!

This week, we look at five loft units with a starting price of $480,000 (though most are priced above $1,000,000).

449 Sin Ming Avenue

$1,350,000

Attribute Info Address 449 Sin Ming Avenue Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 2,034 SQFT $PSF $663.72 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1988

Why I like it

For any homeowner looking for a spacious and unique apartment to call home, this huge executive maisonette might be a worthwhile consideration. The unit is sized at 2,034 sq ft and offers a rather uncommon layout.

The first floor consists of all three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a store room, a rather spacious kitchen and a balcony at the living and dining area. On the other hand, the upper floor is catered entirely to the family room, which can be converted into various flexible uses, such as an additional bedroom, study area or even a home gym.

Additionally, the unit is situated on the top floor of the residential block. Its unique pitched roof makes the ceiling feel higher than most typical maisonettes and enhances the highly-coveted loft lifestyle.

I also like that the unit comes in its original condition and most walls are hackable, which makes it much easier to reconfigure the entire unit to the next owner's tastes.

Its location is rather convenient too. Located a 9-minute stroll from Bright Hill MRT Station (Thomson-East Coast line), Block 449 is notably sandwiched in between two huge green landmarks which are Windsor Park (which offers some of the country's favourite trails) and the Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

Furthermore, it is a 10-minute walk to Upper Thomson MRT Station (Thomson-East Coast Line), Thomson Plaza and numerous famous eateries located at the shophouses along Upper Thomson Road. For parents with schooling children, the block is within a 1 km radius of the renowned Ai Tong School.

- Ryan

721 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8

$480,000

Attribute Info Address 721 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 721 SQFT $PSF $665.74 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1980

Why I like it

Located in the Ang Mo Kio neighbourhood, this apartment has many unique traits that make it an interesting space to call home.

For one, the apartment is located under a 5-minute walk to Ang Mo Kio MRT Station (North-South line) and Ang Mo Kio Hub which is highly desired by many who want to enjoy an RCR postal code. To add to the mix, there is a wide variety of amenities right at the block, including Ang Mo Kio Central Market & Food Centre, Jubilee Square and Dijitsun Mall. Ang Mo Kio Town Garden is also located nearby for a convenient and scenic spot to enjoy the outdoors.

There's also much to like about the unit itself.

It is located atop a two-storey residential block, which can be a hit or a miss depending on individual preferences. The apartment is sized at 721 sq ft and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a loft space in the master bedroom.

The current owners have converted the loft in the master bedroom into a sleeping area, while the lower level houses a sizeable wardrobe and study area.

Although the common space is not the most spacious, the usage of glass doors has been effective in bringing in more natural light and making the space feel bigger.

- Druce

269A Punggol Field

$1,260,000

Attribute Info Address 269A Punggol Field Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,604 SQFT $PSF $785.54 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 2011

Why I like it

Spacious loft units are a rare gem in the HDB scene in Singapore, which is why this 1,604-square-foot loft apartment in Punggol is certainly interesting. It has a 5-room plus study configuration and offers a functional layout.

The lower floor consists of two common bedrooms, one common bathroom, a study (or flexi) area, a household shelter and a kitchen with an enclosed service yard.

The most eye-catching aspect would be the 5m high ceilings and double-volume windows in the living area, making the space more grand.

On the other hand, the master bedroom and bathroom take up the entirety of the upper level for more privacy. The current minimal theme and bright aesthetics might appeal to most, though I also appreciate that the unit can be easily reconfigured to personal tastes.

Due to the apartment being situated on the high floor, it gets unblocked views of Punggol Green Primary School.

Location-wise, it is about a 10-minute walk to Punggol MRT Station (North-East line) and a wide variety of dining and lifestyle options at Waterway Point. Additionally, it is within walking distance of the park connector which leads to Coney Island.

- Ryan J.

267B Punggol Field

$1,250,000

Attribute Info Address 267B Punggol Field Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,604 SQFT $PSF $779.30 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 2011

Why I like it

This unit in Punggol is a spacious 5-room flat that comes with a flexible study area and is sized at 1,604 square feet. On top of its move-in-ready condition, the apartment also offers a functional layout that would appeal to most homeowners.

The lower floor consists of two common bedrooms, one of the bathrooms, a study area (that can be used for other purposes), a household shelter and a kitchen with an enclosed yard area. Storage has been done up under the stairs to better utilise the space too.

In addition to all these factors, the most impressive part of the unit would have to be the 5m ceiling height in the living and dining areas. It is further accentuated by the current homeowner's modern choice of ID to create an aesthetically pleasing and move-in-friendly home. Marble flooring has been done up throughout the living area for a more cooling touch.

On the other hand, the upper floor is catered entirely to the master bedroom and bathroom for more privacy. A walk-in wardrobe made of glass has been done up in the master bedroom for a nice blend of functionality and aesthetics.

The block is located a 9-minute walk to Punggol MRT Station (North-East line) and Waterway Point for a wide variety of food, shopping and other lifestyle options. It is located within walking distance of the park connector that leads to Coney Island as well.

- Cheryl

90 Dawson Road

$1,350,000

Attribute Info Address 90 Dawson Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,044 SQFT $PSF $1,293.10 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 2015

Why I like it

Sized at 1,044 sq ft, this is a penthouse 4-room loft apartment in Queenstown that comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a household shelter, a kitchen that comes with an enclosed service yard and a balcony at the living and dining area. What makes this unit stand out would have to be the double-volume ceiling in the living and dining areas that features full-height windows and glass panels.

The current homeowners have gone all-out in creating a special abode through interesting ID works, such as including a wooden feature wall in the living room and utilising light wooden finishing throughout the apartment. Those who are not picky might find this apartment move-in ready.

Seeing that the apartment is located on a high floor, it enjoys unblocked views of the neighbourhood skyline.

It is located within a 10 to 12-minute walk to Queenstown MRT Station and has a wide variety of lifestyle options nearby. This includes Dawson Place and it is located right across from a supermarket and food court.

Lastly, it is situated right next to a park connector that leads to the Singapore River for a convenient spot to enjoy the outdoors.

- Sean

