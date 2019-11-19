5 shocking ways your credit score can affect your life

Your credit history can impact a lot of important things in your life - from getting a new home to getting your dream job. Here are 5 ways your credit history can affect your life:

BUYING A HOME

Before you start searching for your dream home, don't forget to check your latest Credit Score. Banks usually prefer a Credit Score of 750 or higher to qualify you for the best Home Loan rates available.

Your Credit Score is an indicator of your creditworthiness and is used by lenders to predict whether you will pay your financial commitments on time. With a lower score, you may get a few Home Loan deals but lenders will charge you an exorbitant interest rate and a higher down payment amount.

GETTING A CREDIT CARD

Did you apply for a Credit Card with amazing rewards and benefits and got rejected? Well, we suggest you check your latest Credit Score right away! In order to be eligible for the top Credit Cards with generous rewards like free movie tickets and petrol, sign-up bonuses and complimentary lounge access, you need to have a good or excellent Credit Score.