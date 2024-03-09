5 spacious 3-bedroom condos under a $2m budget (above 1,600 sqft)

This week, we're exploring five spacious three-bedroom condominiums, each boasting a practical layout and exceeding 1,600 square feet in size.

Moreover, these units are attractively priced under $2 million, catering to those with a more modest budget.

Regarding their location, all selected condos are situated within a 15-minute stroll to the nearest MRT station. Although they may not be very near, this could represent a good compromise for individuals prioritising ample living space.

The Quintet

$1,640,000

Attribute Info Address 42 Choa Chu Kang Street 64 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,798 SQFT $PSF $912.12 PSF Developer Frasers Centrepoint Homes TOP Dec 2006

Why I like it

Located within a cul-de-sac in Choa Chu Kang, The Quintet offers a rather convenient and private location for homeowners.

Apart from being located a short six-minute walk from Yew Tee MRT Station (North-South line) and various amenities nearby (like Yew Tee Point and coffee shops), it overlooks the rail corridor and gives a pleasant environment to come home to.

The apartment would appeal more to families who enjoy the outdoors as it is a patio unit located on the ground floor. Size-wise, it is 1,798 square feet and offers an efficient layout that would be suitable for most families.

The apartment comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living and dining area and a kitchen that comes with a yard, home shelter and WC.

One feature that I like about this apartment is that the master bathroom is quite spacious and can comfortably accommodate a bathtub.

Last but not least, the unit enjoys a good amount of natural light and ventilation, despite being on the first floor. Due to its orientation, there's no direct exposure to the hot afternoon sun, too.

- Ryan

The Luxurie

$1,920,000

Attribute Info Address 31 Compassvale Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,722 SQFT $PSF $1,114.98 PSF Developer Unknown Developer TOP 2015

Why I like it

Apart from its well-connected location, there's a lot to like about this ground-floor unit in The Luxurie.

Taking a look at its location first, the project is situated a five-minute walk from Sengkang MRT Station (North-East line), Compass One mall and Kopitiam Square, with multiple supermarkets located close by for a wider selection of groceries.

And for families with schooling children, the popular Nan Chiau Primary School and Nan Chiau High School are located within a one-km radius.

This patio unit is sized at 1,722 square feet and has a rather interesting layout. Apart from the standard three bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen, home shelter and WC, there is also a private lap pool and patio (that can be viewed from the living area and all three bedrooms).

All three bedrooms come with full-height glass sliding doors and bring in plenty of natural light, making it an ideal home for those who like a well-lit home and lounge under the sun.

The patio also makes a good space for alfresco dining, making the living space flexible for multiple uses.

Additionally, there are two entrances into the house — one located at the main door and the other from the patio.

- Druce

Ivory Heights

$1,980,000

Attribute Info Address 117 Jurong East Street 13 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,690 SQFT $PSF $1,171.60 PSF Developer Unknown Developer TOP Dec 1993

Why I like it

If you're one to prioritise a panoramic view from your home and a low-density project, this apartment located in Jurong might appeal to you. Although the lack of facilities may not be suitable for some.

It is also conveniently located to key amenities, seeing that Jurong East MRT Station (East-West and North-South line) is an eight-minute stroll away, along with the Jurong Mall cluster (Jem, Westgate and Jurong Gateway).

The apartment is sized at 1,690 square feet and although not all corners of the apartment are regularly shaped, its size would be a good fit for most families.

It comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a utility room, a well-sized kitchen, a service balcony (that can be assessed from the common area), and a spacious living area that comes with a balcony.

In addition to its functional layout, most would agree that one of the key selling points of the unit would be the unblocked view of the Jurong Lake Gardens from the living area and all three bedrooms.

For those looking for a home in the West side of Singapore, this apartment might be a good option to consider.

- Ryan J.

Laguna Park

$2,000,000

Attribute Info Address 5000B Marine Parade Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,615 SQFT $PSF $1,238.39 PSF Developer Unknown Developer TOP Dec 1978

Why I like it

Laguna Park might not have been the most convenient for those who rely on public transportation, but the upcoming launch of the Siglap MRT Station makes commuting incredibly convenient as the MRT is just located right across the site (it is slated to open later this year).

Not only that, East Coast Park and Beach is nearby, and the project is within walking distance of a wide array of food options in the Upper East Coast area.

Most also love the low-density living of this project, seeing that all the residential blocks are situated a fair distance away from each other.

The neighbourhood is also well-known for its plethora of reputable schools, such as Ngee Ann Primary, Tao Nan School, CHIJ (Katong) Primary, CHIJ Katong Convent, St. Patrick's School, Victoria School, Victoria Junior College and Temasek Junior College.

Sized at 1,615 square feet, the apartment is a spacious choice for families who need more space.

It has three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, an incredibly well-sized living area (that comes with a lengthy balcony) and a kitchen that also has a utility room and WC.

There are two entryways into the unit, which can be found either at the main door or in the kitchen. Additionally, it is a corner unit and has no exposure to the afternoon sun, making it a comfortable space to call home.

- Cheryl

Braddell View

$1,680,000

Attribute Info Address 10B Braddell Hill Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,614 SQFT $PSF $1,040.89 PSF Developer Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited TOP Dec 1981

Why I like it

For aspiring families looking to send their children to some of Singapore's most renowned schools (like Raffles Girls' School, Raffles Institution and Marymount Convent School), Braddell is a popular choice due to its wide variety of amenities nearby and proximity to the CBD.

The project is located a nine-minute walk from Caldecott MRT Station (Circle and Thomson-East Coast line) and to amenities like Toa Payoh West Market and Food Centre and MacRitchie Reservoir.

The apartment is also a spacious one and is sized at a generous 1,614 square feet. It comes with three well-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living area that comes with a wide balcony, and a kitchen that is accompanied by a utility room and WC.

Typical of most older apartments, this unit has two entryways, which can be found in the kitchen and the main entryway.

One other standout point is that the homeowners get to enjoy a vast greenery view all throughout the unit, which is certainly a plus point.

- Sean

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.