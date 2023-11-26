5 spacious HDB flats that come with unique balconies

Contrary to general perception, HDB flats can be more unique than one might think. It’s not just about the layout, views, or shapes; sometimes, it’s about unique features that add an unexpected charm to your living space.

This week, we’re spotlighting five HDB flats that stand out with a feature typically seen in private condominiums: balconies. Not only does it bring the outdoors closer to your doorstep, but it also doubles as a flexible space to make your home a little more personable.

Now let’s get on with the list of curated units this week!

131 Pasir Ris Street 11

$1,388,888

Attribute Info Address 131 Pasir Ris Street 11 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 2,023 SQFT $PSF $686.55 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1993

Why I like it

Nestled within the vibrant heart of Pasir Ris, this executive maisonette is sized at a generous 2,023 sq ft and offers a rather unique layout. Seeing that it is a penthouse unit, this apartment comes with an open terrace on its lower floor, which is rather uncommon for HDBs.

Not only that, the lower floor hosts a spacious living and dining area, along with a store room, kitchen, one common bathroom, a service balcony and one common bedroom. This layout makes it more convenient for those living with the elderly who might find it inconvenient to climb the stairs.

On the other hand, the two other common bathrooms, another common bedroom, the master bedroom and the family room can be found on the upper level. I like how there are many flexible areas throughout the apartment for future homeowners to adapt according to their needs.

It is also located within a tranquil environment, though there is a wide variety of amenities within a short walking distance. This includes the multiple coffee shops, wet market and supermarket located along Pasir Ris Drive 6, which is around a seven-minute walk away. Otherwise, there's also the option to head to White Sands Mall or E!Hub, though that would require a short bus ride away.

Currently, the nearest MRT Station is located quite a distance away. Pasir Ris MRT (East-West line) is about an 18-minute walk away, whereas Tampines East MRT (Downtown line) takes around a 25-minute walk. However, residents can look forward to the upcoming Pasir Ris East MRT Station (Cross Island Line), though this is expected to be ready only in 2028.

Last but not least, there is a wide list of schools nearby. This includes Casuarina Primary School, Pasir Ris Primary School, Tampines North Primary School, White Sands Primary School, Loyang View Secondary School, Meridian Secondary School, Dunman Secondary School, Pasir Ris Crest Secondary School, Hai Sing Catholic School and Tampines Meridian Junior College.

782 Pasir Ris Street 71

$1,250,000

Attribute Info Address 782 Pasir Ris Street 71 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,550 SQFT $PSF $806.45 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1995

Why I like it

Also located in the idyllic Pasir Ris neighbourhood, this executive apartment is sized at 1,550 sq ft and is ideal for families who want the space of an executive maisonette but prefer a single-storey layout.

The apartment comes with four bedrooms (one of them is a study), two bathrooms, a storeroom, a service balcony in the kitchen area, a spacious living and dining room and two separate balconies. For one, I like that every corner of the apartment is squarish, except for the balconies, which adds a bit of a flair to the home.

On that note, one of the balconies is found in the living area and is connected to one of the bedrooms (which is also the study room), whereas the second smaller balcony is located in the master bedroom.

Seeing that the block is located right next to Brontosaur Park, the next homeowners can enjoy pockets of unblocked views and greenery from the apartment. The unit also enjoys a good amount of natural light, is well-ventilated and enjoys a rather private setting due to it being in a point block cluster.

For groceries and food, residents can head to the nearby Elias Mall and Pasir Ris Elias Community Club, which is around an 11-minute walk away. There's also the option to head to White Sands Mall and Pasir Ris MRT (East-West line), which is around an 18-minute walk or a 10-minute bus ride. Another alternative would be using the overhead bridge to get to IKEA Tampines for their well-known cafeteria.

Schools nearby include Angsana Primary School, Elias Park Primary School, Meridian Primary School, Park View Primary School, Meridian Secondary School, Loyang View Secondary School and Tampines Meridian Junior College.

79 Chay Yan Street

$1,300,000

Attribute Info Address 79 Chay Yan Street Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 950 SQFT $PSF $1,368.42 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1937

Why I like it

For those who have always wanted to own a piece of Tiong Bahru's iconic homes, this apartment might be it for you. Nestled in the low-rise neighbourhood, this block has been conserved by URA and presents a unique walk-up apartment for interested homeowners.

Sized at 950 sq ft, this apartment originally came with three bedrooms but the previous owners have chosen to open up the third bedroom to create a bigger living area. Also, as frequently sighted in older HDB flats, the shower room and WC were originally split up but the previous owners have hacked the separating wall and combined it into one bathroom.

Now, it has two bedrooms, a spacious common area, a bathroom, a kitchen and of course, a balcony that stretches across the length of the two bedrooms (and is only accessible from each room).

The apartment has a rather unique layout, to say the least. Firstly, it has two entryways, which are accessible from the main entrance and through the kitchen. It's also noted that the floorplan features a long and narrow shape, which is often seen in older walk-up apartments like this. While it might not be suitable for everyone, it sure is a change from the usual HDB layout we typically see today.

In terms of its location, it's around a nine-minute walk to get to Tiong Bahru MRT Station (East-West line) and Tiong Bahru Plaza, though the location might be better appreciated by those who drive, seeing that it's a short seven-minute drive to ION Orchard. Otherwise, there's the option to head to Tiong Bahru Market for food and groceries, which is really near. Cafe hoppers would also know that there are many delicious options close by, such as Plain Vanilla and Tiong Bahru Bakery.

While this apartment is probably not catered to big families or those with children, there are some schools nearby. This includes CHIJ (Kellock), Zhangde Primary School, Outram Secondary School and Gan Eng Seng School.

10 Toh Yi Drive

$1,350,000

Attribute Info Address 10 Toh Yi Drive Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,571 SQFT $PSF $859.33 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1988

Why I like it

Nestled within the serene Toh Yi neighbourhood in Beauty World, this spacious executive maisonette would be suitable for families who need space and want to enjoy unblocked views while being near amenities.

With a size of 1,571 sq ft, there are four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a store room, a balcony and a spacious kitchen spread out across two floors. Like most EMs in Singapore, the upper floor consists of two common bedrooms and the master bedroom, along with two bathrooms. I do like that this arrangement makes the rooms feel more private and that the common bathroom is there to facilitate the two bedrooms.

On the other hand, the lower floor is catered more towards the common areas, which includes a generously sized living and dining area, a store room (located under the stairs), a squarish kitchen, the third bathroom, a study (which is also currently used as the fourth bedroom) and the double-volume ceiling balcony.

There are many things that I like about the lower floor.

For one, I do think that this layout would be more accessible for families living with the elderly who find it inconvenient to use the stairs, which makes it more conducive for multi-gen living.

Undoubtedly, the balcony is one of the key features of this apartment since it has a unique glass-panelled ceiling to allow natural light into the space and make the area feel more spacious. While the previous owners have converted it into their dining area, it can be adapted to other uses, such as a study alcove or family space.

Last but not least, I like that the apartment has been tastefully renovated and is in a move-in-ready condition.

Taking a look at its location, the block is right next to the tranquil Cheng Soon and Kismis Avenue landed enclave, which plays a huge part in its quiet environment.

That said, the nearest MRT station is located at Beauty World Station (Downtown line), which is around an eight-minute walk away. There is also a wide variety of amenities nearby, including Bukit Timah Market & Food Centre, eateries along Cheong Chin Nam Road, Beauty World Centre and Bukit Timah Shopping Centre.

For families with children, Bukit Timah Primary School, Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School, Methodist Girls' School, Ngee Ann Polytechnic and Singapore Polytechnic are located close by. NUS is also a short drive away, too.

748C Bedok Reservoir Crescent

$1,000,000

Attribute Info Address 748C Bedok Reservoir Crescent Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,130 SQFT $PSF $884.96 PSF Developer CEL-Bedok Pte Ltd TOP 2014

Why I like it

For outdoor lovers who like to be near generous pockets of scenic parks, this apartment might appeal to you.

Flanked by the Bedok Reservoir Park and Bedok Town Park, this five-room DBSS unit is sized at 1,130 sq ft. It comes with three bedrooms, a study room (although compact, but can be converted into a fourth bedroom), two bathrooms, a home shelter, a yard and two balconies.

The first balcony is located in the living room and the length extends out to one of the common bedrooms. Because of this, the common bedroom has glass sliding doors, which is a unique feature that isn't commonly found in HDB flats. On the other hand, the second balcony is located in the master bedroom, in which full-height glass sliding doors are also included.

For better transparency, the previous owners have made up an opening between the two common rooms, which might be a suitable addition for parents who need to monitor their young children. Otherwise, the walls can be sealed up again for more privacy.

Considering that it is a point-block unit and is located on a high floor, the overall environment is private and quiet, which is nice to come home to.

Currently, the nearest MRT Station is at Bedok North MRT Station (Downtown line) which is about a seven-minute walk away. There's also a wide variety of eateries and a supermarket located at Bedok Reservoir Village, which requires a short five-minute walk.

Schools nearby include Damai Primary School, Fengshan Primary School, Opera Estate Primary School, Red Swastika School, Damai Secondary School, Bedok Green Secondary School and Temasek Polytechnic.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.