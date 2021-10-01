5 things you should know about Capitaland Integrated Commercial Trust before investing

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is one of the biggest real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the Asia Pacific region and the largest REIT in Singapore by market capitalisation and total portfolio property value.

CICT was formed after the successful merger between CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) and CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) recently.

With that, let’s look at five important things investors should know about CICT right now.

1. Properties Under CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

CICT’s portfolio comprises of 24 properties in the retail, office, and integrated developments space.

Singapore accounts for 96 per cent of its portfolio property value, with the remaining 4per cent in Germany.

Here’s a look at the different properties CICT owns in Singapore:

Over in Germany, CICT owns two properties — Gallileo and Main Airport Centre — that are located in Frankfurt’s city centre and its airport office district, respectively.

By asset type, CICT’s office properties took up the bulk of the 2021 first-half net property income (NPI) at 31.1 per cent, while retail contributed to 40.0 per cent, and integrated developments were at 28.9 per cent.

In terms of contribution by properties, Raffles City Singapore was the largest contributor at 14.8per cent, followed by Plaza Singapura and The Atrium@Orchard (9.7 per cent), and Asia Square Tower 2 (8.3per cent).

The top five properties contributed to 47.3per cent of CICT’s 2021 first-half NPI.

Property Percentage property contributed to 1H2021 NPI Raffles City Singapore 14.8 per cent Plaza Singapura and The Atrium@Orchard 9.7 per cent Asia Square Tower 2 8.3 per cent CapitaGreen 8.0 per cent IMM 6.5 per cent Other properties 52.7 per cent

Source: CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

2. Top 10 tenants

Now, let’s look at CICT’s top tenants to check if the REIT has tenant concentration risk.

As seen from the table below, CICT’s tenant profile is well-diversified as no single tenant contributed to more than 5per cent of its total gross rental income, as of June 2021.

Tenant Percentage of total gross rent Trade sector RC Hotels (Pte) Ltd 4.8 per cent Hotel WeWork Singapore Pte Ltd 2.8 per cent Real Estate and Property Services NTUC Enterprise Co-operative Limited 2.2 per cent Supermarket / Beauty & Health / Services / Food &

Beverage / Education / Warehouse Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited 2.0 per cent Financial Services Commerzbank AG 1.9 per cent Banking GIC Private Limited 1.6 per cent Financial Services Cold Storage Singapore (1983) Pte Ltd 1.6 per cent Supermarket / Beauty & Health / Services /

Warehouse Mizuho Bank, Ltd 1.6 per cent Banking BreadTalk Group Limited 1.5 per cent Food & Beverage JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. 1.2 per cent Banking Total 21.2 per cent

Source: CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

3. Occupancy rate

As of June 30, 2021, CICT’s occupancy rate was still at a healthy 94.9 per cent, despite headwinds from the pandemic.

CICT’s retail and office occupancies were at 97.0 per cent and 93.0 per cent, respectively.

4. Gearing ratio

CICT had a gearing ratio of 40.5 per cent, as of end-June 2021.

The ratio is well within the previous regulatory limit of 45 per cent and the revised ratio of 50 per cent.

5. Covid-19 update

CICT’s retail malls, which were under CMT previously, have seen volatile tenant sales and shopper traffic numbers over the past few quarters, given the surge in Covid-19 cases and government restrictions put in place.

As for the office properties in Singapore, around 37 per cent of CICT’s office community has returned to work (for the week ended Sept 3, 2021).

CICT last traded at a unit price of $2.11 on Sept 23.

At that price, it’s selling at a price-to-book ratio of around 1.0x and a distribution yield of 4.9 per cent (obtained by annualising the 2021 first-half distribution per unit (DPU) of 5.18 cents).

This article was first published in Seedly.