5 tips to overcome retrenchment and get your career back on track

According to data released on 24 October 2019 by the Ministry of Manpower, more than 8,400 people in Singapore have been retrenched in the first 3 quarters of 2019 from private companies with at least 25 employees and the public sector.

Recent high-profile retrenchments include the laying off of about 160 staff from DFS Group in September 2019, and SPH's retrenchment of 70 staff in October 2019, despite posting a net profit of $213.2 million for FY2019 that ended August 2019.

If you're one of those who recently faced retrenchment, you may understandably feel lost or frustrated, especially if it is your first time dealing with such a situation.

This article hopes to help outline steps you can take to protect yourself and get your career back on track as soon as possible.

RETRENCHMENT MIGHT NOT BE YOUR FAULT

Retrenchment is the process where employees are let go because of redundancy as a result of restructuring or the inability of a company to retain staff due to financial difficulties.

Unlike being fired from a job, retrenchment is often due to factors beyond your control, such as the economic climate, job functions shifting overseas, or management decisions.

#1 KNOW YOUR RIGHTS UNDER THE LAW

The law states that employees need to have served for at least 2 years in the company to be eligible for retrenchment benefits, though companies could also grant retrenchment benefits to those who have not fulfilled the 2 year period out of goodwill.