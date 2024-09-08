5 unique freehold condo units with private pools (from $1.4m)

For those who value privacy and exclusivity, the allure of a private pool within a freehold condo is undeniable.

Even for those with a tighter budget, finding such units is possible — you just have to adjust your expectations here (most of the time, the pool is more of a hot tub than one to actually swim laps in).

So this week we take a look at five freehold condos that offer a private pool, starting from $1.4 million. As a cherry on top of the cake, all these apartments are within walking distance, either to an MRT Station or a variety of food and grocery options.

City Studios

$1,710,000

Attribute Info Address 30 Race Course Lane Tenure Freehold Size 1,313 SQFT $PSF $1,302 PSF Developer Success Century Investment Pte Ltd TOP 2010

Why I like it

Nestled in the Rochor neighbourhood, City Studios is a boutique project that is surrounded by a unique blend of shophouses, mature HDBs and other boutique condos.

It is located a short 2-minute walk from Farrer Park MRT Station (North-East line) and City Square Mall. Alternatively, residents can also head to Little India MRT Station (North-East and Downtown line). The neighbourhood is also known for its wide variety of eateries and food options.

Other highlights include being within walking distance of the park connector that runs along the Rochor Canal that leads to Kallang Riverside Park. The popular St Margaret's School is also within a 1-km radius.

This unit is a 2-bedroom duplex penthouse apartment sized at 1,313 sq ft and features a rather functional and efficient layout.

The lower floor consists of a squarish living area with a decently-sized balcony, an open-concept kitchen with an island, one common bedroom and one common bathroom. The spiral staircase is also a nice focal point and a space-saving feature that connects both floors.

On the other hand, the upper floor consists of the master bedroom and a unique private pool. Homeowners might also find the higher ceilings on the upper floor (due to the pitched roof) a nice touch.

The apartment has a simple no-frills design — homeowners who are not picky with the ID might find it move-in friendly.

- Ryan

Robin Suites

$1,400,000

Attribute Info Address 25 Robin Road Tenure Freehold Size 796 SQFT $PSF $1,759 PSF Developer Robin25 Pte Ltd TOP 2016

Why I like it

For those looking for the perfect space to host guests and enjoy their privacy, this 1-bedroom duplex penthouse unit might be a good fit.

Located in the prestigious District 10, Robin Suites is a small-scale development just a 5-minute walk from Stevens MRT Station (Downtown and TEL line) and under a 15-minute walk to Balmoral Plaza for groceries and food options. Furthermore, it is within a 1-km radius of ACS Primary and Singapore Chinese Girls' Primary School.

Sized at 796 sq ft, the lower floor consists of a compact-sized entryway kitchen, the master bedroom and bathroom and a roof terrace that includes the stairs to head to the upper floor.

On the other hand, the upper floor is catered entirely to a private pool and a roof terrace. A portion of the roof terrace is partially sheltered.

For better livability, the sheltered portion includes a fan and lights and can be used as an alfresco dining area, which is great for hosting parties or a private space to enjoy the unblocked neighbourhood skyline.

Last but not least, the unit has been tastefully done up and in move-in condition.

- Druce

Bliss Loft

$1,700,000

Attribute Info Address 25 Kim Keat Close Tenure Freehold Size 1,539 SQFT $PSF $1,105 PSF Developer Oxley Hume Investment TOP 2009

Why I like it

For those who want to be near typical neighbourhood amenities without compromising on accessibility to Singapore's city centre, Whampoa would be a neighbourhood worth considering.

In this case, Bliss Loft is situated right beside Whampoa Market and Food Centre but the downside is that it isn't close to an MRT station. It is a 17-minute walk to the nearest MRT Station, which is Boon Keng MRT Station (North-East line), though there is the option to also head to Novena MRT Station (North-South line).

Furthermore, it is within walking distance of the park connector that leads to the Kallang Riverside Park for scenic outdoor walks. Families with schooling children would also be pleased to note that the development is within a 1-km radius of the popular Hong Wen School and St. Joseph's Institution Junior.

Sized at 1,538 sq ft, this is a 2-bedroom duplex penthouse unit. The lower floor consists of all the living areas, which include a compact kitchen in the foyer area, a small living area with unique bay windows, a home shelter, both bedrooms and an open terrace. That said, the home shelter is especially useful for smaller apartments like this to stow bulky items away.

The upper floor is accessible through a flight of stairs at the open terrace and features a private roof garden and pool. Part of the garden is sheltered and spacious enough to accommodate compact outdoor furniture, like chairs and small tables.

Seeing that Bliss Loft overlooks a primarily low-rise enclave and the unit is situated on a high floor, homeowners can expect to come home to unblocked views of the neighbourhood skyline.

- Ryan J.

Palmera Residence

$2,380,000

Attribute Info Address 38 Lorong N Telok Kurau Tenure Freehold Size 1,496 SQFT $PSF $1,590.91 PSF Developer World Class Capital Pte Ltd TOP 2011

Why I like it

Palmera Residence in Joo Chiat is a boutique development with only 35 units, ideal for families seeking an exclusive and intimate living environment.

Just an 8-minute walk from Marine Terrace MRT Station on the Thomson-East Coast line, the residence also offers convenient access to the nearby 50A Marine Terrace Market.

For those who prefer a more bustling locale, Marine Parade MRT Station, also on the Thomson-East Coast line, is slightly further away but close to Marine Parade Market & Food Centre and Parkway Parade.

What truly sets Palmera Residence apart is its proximity to the vibrant East Coast Road, renowned for its eclectic mix of cafes, restaurants, and lifestyle amenities. East Coast Park, a popular recreational spot, is just an 18-minute walk away, and Tao Nan School is within a 1-km radius.

This particular unit is a 1,496 square foot 2 + study duplex that features a sizable private pool and ample outdoor space, perfect for those who appreciate a blend of indoor and outdoor living.

The upper floor, which serves as the main entrance, boasts a spacious living area, a study alcove, a planter and the master bedroom complete with a vanity alcove, master bathroom, and an additional planter.

The lower floor houses a common bedroom, a common bathroom, a storeroom, a compact study room, and a kitchen with a separate utility room and yard. The PES, which connects to the private pool and pool deck, is conveniently located adjacent to the dining area, making it an ideal setting for both relaxation and entertainment.

- Cheryl

Bliss@Kovan

$2,980,000

Attribute Info Address 2 Simon Lane Tenure Freehold Size 2,174 SQFT $PSF $1,371 PSF Developer BBR Kovan Pte Ltd TOP 2015

Why I like it

Bliss@Kovan is a short 5-minute walk to Kovan MRT Station (North-East line), Heartland Mall and Kovan Market and Food Centre. Its location is one of this project's biggest draws as residents can expect to come home to a tranquil environment, with all key amenities within a short walking distance.

As for the apartment, it is a 3-bedroom duplex penthouse unit that is sized at 2,174 sq ft.

The lower floor consists of a spacious living and dining area, accompanied by a good-sized balcony, which the current owners have chosen to include an island with a built-in oven and plenty of storage space. All three bedrooms and both bathrooms, along with the kitchen and separate yard are located on the lower floor too.

The upper floor is accessible through a flight of stairs from the balcony, which leads to a sheltered roof terrace and private pool - perfect for families who enjoy hosting parties. It is also spacious enough to accommodate a sizeable dining set and other outdoor furniture.

- Sean

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.