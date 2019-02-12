5 ways to get the highest credit score in Singapore

How is your credit score calculated? More importantly, how do you make sure that it's in the best shape possible?

Not to mention, if you are looking for a career in finance, your credit score is now more important than ever.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has recently announced (27 November 2019) that credit checks for employees and potential hires by financial institutions are appropriate.

Knowing your credit score is key to being financially healthy. There will come a point in time in most Singaporeans' lives when taking a bank loan is necessary. The most common example is a home loan, car loan, business or education loan.

A credit risk grade of AA makes it easy to qualify for such loans. When a large amount of cash is needed during an emergency, personal instalment loans can also go a long way.

Those who cannot maintain a good credit score often find themselves deprived of these essential financial products.

Here's how to improve your credit risk score and get it to AA rating, the highest possible credit grade.

HOW IS YOUR CREDIT SCORE DETERMINED?

Your credit score in Singapore is determined by a proprietary algorithm that tracks your use of credit. Any Singaporean can obtain a credit report (which shows their credit grade) from the Credit Bureau of Singapore (CBS) for a fee of $6.

Credit Score Risk Grades in Singapore AA (Score 1911 – 2000) Probability of Default between <= 0.27% BB (Score 1844 – 1910) Probability of Default between 0.27% to 0.67% CC ( Score 1825 – 1843) Probability of Default between 0.67% to 0.88% DD (Score 1813 – 1824) Probability of Default between 0.88% to 1.03% EE (Score 1782 – 1812) Probability of Default between 1.03% to 1.58% FF (Score 1755 – 1781) Probability of Default between 1.58% to 2.28% GG ( Score 1724 – 1754) Probability of Default between 2.28% to 3.48% HH (Score 1000 – 1723) Probability of Default between >= 3.48%

The highest possible credit score risk grade is AA. Grades of B or C indicate delinquency or late repayments, and grades of D or lower are often caused by defaults (bank was forced to write off the loan).

Non-Scored Risk Grades HX Public Record (with or without inquiry / with or without trade)

This means there could be a past and/or existing writ of summons/bankruptcy record filed against you HZ Currently 90 + / write off with outstanding balance greater than or equals to $300

An HZ risk grade is accorded when you have outstanding balances >=$300 and have accounts loaded in any of the following status: D: 90 or more days past due

F: closed with outstanding balance

H: involuntary closure with outstanding/surrender of security with outstanding balance

R: closed, restructured loan

S: closed, negotiated settlement prior to charge off

W: closed as default record by Member GX Inquiry record only (no Public Records / No Trades)

This means there is only self-enquiries and/or enquiries made by banks when there is no credit file. BX Only inactive trade, “Other”, Bridging Loan, or Margin Trading account present

This means either all your accounts are closed (with or without balance) or you only have bridging loan or margin trading account or accounts that are loaded as ‘Others’ by your lender. CX Insufficient Credit Activity

This means there is ‘very limited’ information such as Credit Applications and/or Accounts Status History as such, unable to derive a Score

In addition to the credit grades, there are some "ungraded" credit scores. If you have no history of using loans or credit cards, for example, you will have an ungraded score of "Cx". Persons who are currently declared bankrupt, or who are facing litigation, may also lack a credit grade (their credit report will indicate their situation).

WHY DOES A GOOD CREDIT SCORE IN SINGAPORE MATTER?