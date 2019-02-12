5 ways to get the highest credit score in Singapore

How is your credit score calculated? More importantly, how do you make sure that it's in the best shape possible?
Not to mention, if you are looking for a career in finance, your credit score is now more important than ever.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has recently announced (27 November 2019) that credit checks for employees and potential hires by financial institutions are appropriate.
Knowing your credit score is key to being financially healthy. There will come a point in time in most Singaporeans' lives when taking a bank loan is necessary. The most common example is a home loan, car loan, business or education loan.
A credit risk grade of AA makes it easy to qualify for such loans. When a large amount of cash is needed during an emergency, personal instalment loans can also go a long way.
Those who cannot maintain a good credit score often find themselves deprived of these essential financial products.
Here's how to improve your credit risk score and get it to AA rating, the highest possible credit grade.
HOW IS YOUR CREDIT SCORE DETERMINED?
Your credit score in Singapore is determined by a proprietary algorithm that tracks your use of credit. Any Singaporean can obtain a credit report (which shows their credit grade) from the Credit Bureau of Singapore (CBS) for a fee of $6.
|
Credit Score Risk Grades in Singapore
|AA (Score 1911 – 2000)
|Probability of Default between <= 0.27%
|BB (Score 1844 – 1910)
|Probability of Default between 0.27% to 0.67%
|CC ( Score 1825 – 1843)
|Probability of Default between 0.67% to 0.88%
|DD (Score 1813 – 1824)
|Probability of Default between 0.88% to 1.03%
|EE (Score 1782 – 1812)
|Probability of Default between 1.03% to 1.58%
|FF (Score 1755 – 1781)
|Probability of Default between 1.58% to 2.28%
|GG ( Score 1724 – 1754)
|Probability of Default between 2.28% to 3.48%
|HH (Score 1000 – 1723)
|Probability of Default between >= 3.48%
The highest possible credit score risk grade is AA. Grades of B or C indicate delinquency or late repayments, and grades of D or lower are often caused by defaults (bank was forced to write off the loan).
|
Non-Scored Risk Grades
|HX
|Public Record (with or without inquiry / with or without trade)
This means there could be a past and/or existing writ of summons/bankruptcy record filed against you
|HZ
|Currently 90 + / write off with outstanding balance greater than or equals to $300
An HZ risk grade is accorded when you have outstanding balances >=$300 and have accounts loaded in any of the following status:
|GX
|Inquiry record only (no Public Records / No Trades)
This means there is only self-enquiries and/or enquiries made by banks when there is no credit file.
|BX
|Only inactive trade, “Other”, Bridging Loan, or Margin Trading account present
This means either all your accounts are closed (with or without balance) or you only have bridging loan or margin trading account or accounts that are loaded as ‘Others’ by your lender.
|CX
|Insufficient Credit Activity
This means there is ‘very limited’ information such as Credit Applications and/or Accounts Status History as such, unable to derive a Score
In addition to the credit grades, there are some "ungraded" credit scores. If you have no history of using loans or credit cards, for example, you will have an ungraded score of "Cx". Persons who are currently declared bankrupt, or who are facing litigation, may also lack a credit grade (their credit report will indicate their situation).
WHY DOES A GOOD CREDIT SCORE IN SINGAPORE MATTER?
For most loans above $500*, banks will use your credit score to determine your loan quantum, or how much they are willing to lend you. Unlike some other countries, banks in Singapore seldom vary the interest rate based on your credit grade. If you have bad credit, you will either be given a smaller loan or be rejected. This is why it's important to keep your credit score healthy. The worse it is, the less you can borrow for a car, house, education or starting a business. You get the picture. (*Most banks and financial Institutions don't check your credit grade for loans of $500 or below.) In some cases, a prospective employer will ask to see your credit score when you apply for a job. Some employers (particularly in the finance industry) will turn down applicants with bad credit. HOW TO IMPROVE YOUR CREDIT SCORE RISK GRADE IN SINGAPORE 1. ALWAYS REPAY LOANS ON TIME By the time you receive a second or third letter reminding you of late payment, your credit score would have dropped. This will happen whether or not the bank waives lay payment fines. For credit cards, always repay at least the minimum sum, before the billing cycle ends. At SingSaver, we recommend that credit card bills be repaid in full every month in order to save on interest repayments. For loans such as mortgages or personal instalment loans, inform your bank early if you think you may miss payments. Alternatively, speak to a credit counsellor. It is possible that the bank will work out an alternative repayment scheme (debt restructuring), which will do less damage to your credit rating. 2. AVOID MULTIPLE LOAN ENQUIRIES IN QUICK SUCCESSION If you make four or five loan applications within a short span (e.g. a single month) of time, you could be identified as "credit hungry." This is typical behaviour for someone in financial difficulty, such as someone who has just been retrenched or is in debt. Spread out your loan applications whenever possible. If you're trying to find a cheaper loan, use the comparison tools on SingSaver to compare offers with the lowest interest rate. Don't apply for multiple loans and enquiries all at once. 3. LIMIT NUMBER OF OPEN CREDIT FACILITIES In general, avoid having more than four to five credit facilities (personal lines of credit, credit cards, personal loans, and so forth). At any rate, it's not advisable to hold six or seven credit cards or credit lines. You are likely to get confused by the various billing cycles and miss payments. Always close off credit cards you no longer use, which will also save you paying the annual fee. For personal lines of credit, there is little reason to have more than one. If you find a credit line with a lower interest rate, close your current credit line and switch to the cheaper one. 4. NEVER DEFAULT ON LOANS If you default on a loan, it will appear on your credit report indefinitely. A single major default can make it impossible to ever get a credit card, line of credit, or home loan. If you cannot make repayment, always seek credit counselling and have your debt restructured. While it will lower your credit grade, it is better than defaulting. In addition, defaulting will result in legal action if you have the money but simply refuse to make repayment. 5. MEET SHORT-TERM LOAN REPAYMENTS TO REPAIR DAMAGED CREDIT If you have a bad credit grade, the easiest way to repair it is by settling in full any short-term or small loans ($1,000 or less). Over time, this will go a long way to repairing your damaged credit once the bureau sees you are making repayments on time and in full. If you currently have a credit grade of B or under, start doing this a year or two before you apply for major loans, such as a home loan. This could bring you the coveted AA rating by the time you send in your application. This article was first published on SingSaver.com.sg.
Read also
Read also
More about
Money
Credit ratings
Loans
Credit/Debit cards
For most loans above $500*, banks will use your credit score to determine your loan quantum, or how much they are willing to lend you. Unlike some other countries, banks in Singapore seldom vary the interest rate based on your credit grade. If you have bad credit, you will either be given a smaller loan or be rejected.
This is why it's important to keep your credit score healthy. The worse it is, the less you can borrow for a car, house, education or starting a business. You get the picture.
(*Most banks and financial Institutions don't check your credit grade for loans of $500 or below.)
In some cases, a prospective employer will ask to see your credit score when you apply for a job. Some employers (particularly in the finance industry) will turn down applicants with bad credit.
HOW TO IMPROVE YOUR CREDIT SCORE RISK GRADE IN SINGAPORE
1. ALWAYS REPAY LOANS ON TIME
By the time you receive a second or third letter reminding you of late payment, your credit score would have dropped. This will happen whether or not the bank waives lay payment fines.
For credit cards, always repay at least the minimum sum, before the billing cycle ends. At SingSaver, we recommend that credit card bills be repaid in full every month in order to save on interest repayments.
For loans such as mortgages or personal instalment loans, inform your bank early if you think you may miss payments. Alternatively, speak to a credit counsellor. It is possible that the bank will work out an alternative repayment scheme (debt restructuring), which will do less damage to your credit rating.
2. AVOID MULTIPLE LOAN ENQUIRIES IN QUICK SUCCESSION
If you make four or five loan applications within a short span (e.g. a single month) of time, you could be identified as "credit hungry." This is typical behaviour for someone in financial difficulty, such as someone who has just been retrenched or is in debt.
Spread out your loan applications whenever possible. If you're trying to find a cheaper loan, use the comparison tools on SingSaver to compare offers with the lowest interest rate. Don't apply for multiple loans and enquiries all at once.
3. LIMIT NUMBER OF OPEN CREDIT FACILITIES
In general, avoid having more than four to five credit facilities (personal lines of credit, credit cards, personal loans, and so forth). At any rate, it's not advisable to hold six or seven credit cards or credit lines. You are likely to get confused by the various billing cycles and miss payments.
Always close off credit cards you no longer use, which will also save you paying the annual fee. For personal lines of credit, there is little reason to have more than one. If you find a credit line with a lower interest rate, close your current credit line and switch to the cheaper one.
4. NEVER DEFAULT ON LOANS
If you default on a loan, it will appear on your credit report indefinitely. A single major default can make it impossible to ever get a credit card, line of credit, or home loan. If you cannot make repayment, always seek credit counselling and have your debt restructured. While it will lower your credit grade, it is better than defaulting.
In addition, defaulting will result in legal action if you have the money but simply refuse to make repayment.
5. MEET SHORT-TERM LOAN REPAYMENTS TO REPAIR DAMAGED CREDIT
If you have a bad credit grade, the easiest way to repair it is by settling in full any short-term or small loans ($1,000 or less). Over time, this will go a long way to repairing your damaged credit once the bureau sees you are making repayments on time and in full.
If you currently have a credit grade of B or under, start doing this a year or two before you apply for major loans, such as a home loan. This could bring you the coveted AA rating by the time you send in your application.
This article was first published on SingSaver.com.sg.