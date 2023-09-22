50 affordable freehold landed homes from $3m in Singapore: Where to find them

Ask most property agents in 2023, and they’ll tell you any landed home under $4 million is likely a leasehold (or cluster housing, or a strata-titled unit in a condo.) But our recent checks show that isn’t true.

There are some places where true, freehold landed properties can be had for under $4 million; just so long as you’re not locked onto prime regions like Orchard. Here are some places to look:

All freehold landed properties that have transacted between $3 to $4 million

The following includes landed properties with 999-year leases. We have highlighted several transactions from around $3 million to $4 million only; but there may be units within the estate that have sold for above $4 million. All data is taken between August 2022 to September 2023. Do note that this is not an exhaustive list.

Project Name Price Volume District ADELPHI PARK ESTATE $3,388,000 – $3,765,000 2 20 AH SOO GARDEN $3,880,000 1 19 AVILA TERRACE $3,350,000 – $3,908,000 3 17 BEAUTY GARDEN $2,980,000 – $3,600,000 2 19 BEDOK PARK $3,780,000 1 16 BUKIT LOYANG ESTATE $3,600,000 – $4,000,000 2 17 CASHEW VILLAS $3,445,000 – $3,600,000 2 23 FABER HILLS $3,730,000 – $4,000,000 3 5 FLORISSA PARK $3,550,000 – $3,708,000 2 26 GOLDEN HILL ESTATE $3,380,000 – $3,800,000 3 19 HARVEY VIEW $3,000,000 – $3,570,000 3 16 HIGHLAND CLOSE $3,120,000 – $3,400,000 2 19 HILLVIEW GARDEN ESTATE $3,280,000 – $3,880,000 7 23 HILLVIEW VILLAS $3,500,000 – $3,880,000 2 23 JOO CHIAT TERRACE $3,320,000 – $3,520,000 2 15 KELULUT HILL $3,380,000 – $3,450,000 2 28 KIMNAN PARK $3,250,000 – $3,900,000 4 14 KOVAN GARDENS $3,050,000 – $3,060,000 2 19 KOVAN ROAD $3,380,000 – $3,440,000 2 19 LENTOR VIEW $3,530,000 – $3,880,000 2 26 LILAC PARK $3,220,000 – $3,900,000 2 28 LORONG L TELOK KURAU $3,400,000 – $3,980,000 4 15 LORONG PAYA LEBAR $3,180,000 – $3,520,000 2 19 LORONG STANGEE $3,705,000 – $4,000,000 2 15 MIMOSA TERRACE $3,100,000 – $3,810,000 6 28 NANYANG PARK $3,300,000 – $3,600,000 2 19 PALM GROVE TERRACE $3,630,000 – $3,750,000 2 19 PARRY PARK $3,500,000 – $3,780,000 3 19 PARRYVILLE $3,250,000 – $3,708,000 2 19 PASIR PANJANG GARDENS $3,100,000 – $3,300,000 2 5 PAVILION PARK $3,400,000 – $3,870,000 10 23 PAYA LEBAR GARDENS $3,085,000 – $3,600,000 3 19 PEAKVIEW ESTATE $3,080,000 – $3,438,000 2 16 PEAKVILLE PARK $3,300,000 – $3,950,000 2 16 PEOPLE’S GARDEN $3,135,000 – $3,550,000 6 19 POH HUAT ROAD $3,320,000 – $3,808,888 2 19 SELETAR HILLS ESTATE $3,080,000 – $4,000,000 10 28 SEMBAWANG GARDEN ARCADE $3,675,000 – $3,900,000 3 27 SERANGOON PARK $3,008,000 – $3,988,000 8 13 SUNRISE VILLA $3,280,000 – $3,520,000 3 28 TAI HWAN GARDEN $3,630,000 – $3,680,000 2 19 TAI HWAN PARK $3,700,000 – $3,838,000 3 19 THE COUNTRYSIDE $3,380,000 – $3,630,000 2 26 THE SPRINGSIDE $3,400,000 – $3,600,000 2 26 THOMSON HILLS ESTATE $3,000,000 – $4,000,000 5 20 THOMSON PARK $3,500,000 – $3,880,000 2 20 UPPER CHANGI ROAD $3,288,888 – $3,528,000 3 16 WEST COAST GARDENS $3,680,000 – $4,000,000 2 5 YONG SENG ESTATE $3,100,000 – $3,600,000 4 14 YUNNAN GARDENS $3,310,000 – $3,800,000 3 22

1. Adelphi Park Estate

Adelphi Park is located within the Upper Thomson area, and is relatively well-known to locals there. It’s the landed enclave just next to Thomson Plaza, and “fenced” off from Upper Thomson Road with a tall hedge.

This location has benefited immensely from Thomson Plaza’s facelift. Despite complaints about its renovations in 2019, recent comments from residents have been overwhelmingly positive. The place no longer looks like a 40+ year old mall (even though it actually is), and now has more upscale retail, dining, and other services. There’s an NTUC FairPrice here, as well as a Guardian.

Besides being in a low-density area, Adelphi Park Estate is close to Windsor Nature Park, and the wider MacRitchie Reservoir area. Spanning 75 hectares, Windsor Park is a major nature reserve, and some trail walkers claim it’s as good as, if not better, than Bukit Timah Nature Reserve

Adelphi Park is also one of the rare landed enclaves which has good access to public transport. Upper Thomson MRT (TEL) is just outside Thomson Plaza, and a quick walk for many of the houses (possibly shorter, if the house is along Jasmine Road.)

2. Ah Soo Garden

Lorong Ah Soo is one of the more convenient landed enclaves to live in.

There’s a bus stop at The Minton (a nearby condo) with bus 113, and this goes directly to Kovan MRT (NEL) in just a few minutes. This is just one train stop away from Serangoon MRT (NEL, CCL.) Alternatively, bus 58 can be found at another nearby bus stop (around Jln. Chermat), and this will go directly to Serangoon MRT (which is closer, but not really walkable daily).

Either way, residents here have quick access to NEX Megamall, which is one of the largest retail hubs in the Serangoon area.

Lorong Ah Soo is also close to the Hougang HDB enclave, at less than 10 minutes’ walk. This is a very built-up cluster, with all the usual coffee shops, convenience stores, and small grocers. There’s also a Prime supermarket in this area, which is frequented by Lorong Ah Soo residents.

That said, we have heard some complaints about disputes with non-residents, who tend to block driveways (the lanes here are very narrow like most landed enclaves).

One reader, who lived at Ah Soo Garden till 2017, also warned that garbage clearing could mean your street gets blocked by a dump truck; she’d have to follow behind it slowly all the way to the main road, which could be frustrating.

3. Avila Terrace

Let’s get the biggest bugbear out of the way: Avila Terrace is rather close to Changi Prison. It’s just five minutes across from Mariam Way; and in our experience, this either bothers people a lot, or not at all.

The main drawback here is the lack of amenities. There’s not much in this area, although Parc Komo (a mixed-use freehold development) has fixed some issues. Parc Komo has an NTUC FairPrice and some eateries, and is just around a five-minute walk. For anything else though, you’ll likely have to drive out.

Loyang Point would be the closest mall by car, at around five minutes; but it’s more likely that residents might head to Changi Business Park (seven minutes) or Changi Airport (five minutes) — so if you like places like the Changi Jewel, you might appreciate living here.

Landed properties generally aren’t bought for rental, but there could be some demand from aviation industry workers, or from other companies in Changi Business Park. If you work in these locations, Avila Park may also be a convenient place to live.

4. Beauty Garden

Beauty Garden is… well, unique. It’s a landed property, but it’s not truly in a landed enclave. The landed homes here are surrounded by HDB blocks and higher-density condos, and proximity to the expressway means there’s a fair bit of traffic noise.

Think of it as a small “island” of landed homes, surrounded by roads and taller buildings.

While this is a drawback for some, we have to say the location is very convenient. The Sengkang HDB cluster across the road provides the usual heartland amenities; and Rivervale Mall (which has an NTUC FairPrice) is just around a five-minute walk.

Access to the MRT station is also reasonably convenient. Rumbia LRT is within walking distance (five minutes if you cut through Block 146 at Rivervale), and this will take you to Sengkang MRT (NEL).

You can also walk to Sengkang MRT in relative ease, and the presence of the Compass One Mall here makes things convenient as well.

All in, this makes for an odd combination that we’re hard-pressed to describe:

On the one hand, it is a landed property; but the surroundings feel very much as if you’re in an HDB heartland. We can’t quite make up our minds if this is a pro or a con (as some people specifically want a low-density, landed living experience). The best we can say is scout out the area, and see how it works for you.

5. Bedok Park

Bedok Park is within the vicinity of Limau Garden, which is one of the older landed enclaves. This area used to be considered a “cheap and ulu” housing spot, right up until the late ‘80s. As such, you may find a rather eclectic mix of both older and newer landed housing styles here.

Like most low-density areas, Bedok Park is not the closest to the MRT station or malls (exclusivity and privacy are the main appeal.) But for those who drive, there’s a lot going for this location. The first would be the upcoming Sceneca Residence — this is an integrated development at Tanah Merah MRT (EWL).

Seneca Residence is by MCC Land, which already proved they can bring in a good tenant mix with The Poiz — so having some eateries, a supermarket, and other retail options will benefit nearby Bedok Park residents too. It’s only around a five-minute drive.

Bedok Park is also just around six minute’s drive from Simpang Bedok. This is a favourite foodie area for east-enders, as well as a hang-out. During World Cup events, you can find huge crowds at coffee shops here watching the match, even at two or three in the morning; and there’s also a Giant supermarket here.

Recent years have also seen upgrades to the Bedok area, such as Bedok Mall, and the upcoming Sky Eden @ Bedok, which is mixed-use (it’s the former Bedok Point Mall.)

These are also just around a five to six-minute drive from Bedok Park. You also do have the upcoming Bedok South MRT station on the Thomson East Coast line to look forward to, and this is located just outside the Kew Green Condo.

The landed homes here are ideal for those who like staying within their neighbourhood for months at a time, and not having to venture out too far. More outgoing types, however, could find this part of Bedok a bit lacking in entertainment.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.