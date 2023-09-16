Most profitable BTOs in 2023: These ulu BTOs in the north made almost 3x for its owners

When is a resale flat at its peak? To most buyers, this is the five-year mark: a flat that's sold as soon as it reaches the Minimum Occupancy Period (MOP). These flats are the newest possible HDB resale flats you can possibly get, and renovations are still new; so prices may be at a premium.

Here's a look at where the most profitable five-year old flats have appeared this year, as well as some of the top neighbourhoods:

Do note that these profits were derived from the selling price less the average between the minimum and maximum price of the BTO offered as we do not have the exact purchase price of each BTO.

Five-year old resale flats to date:

3-room flats

BTO Estate Avearge $ Profit Average per cent Profit EastCrown @ Canberra SEMBAWANG $284,756 179per cent EastBrook @ Canberra SEMBAWANG $277,184 179per cent Woodlands Pasture II WOODLANDS $264,045 175per cent EastLace @ Canberra SEMBAWANG $277,725 175per cent Sun Natura SEMBAWANG $287,500 172per cent Sun Breeze SEMBAWANG $282,500 172per cent Woodlands Glen WOODLANDS $273,268 171per cent Anchorvale Fields SENGKANG $314,000 169per cent Fernvale Riverwalk SENGKANG $280,799 166per cent Fern Grove @ Yishun YISHUN $271,077 161per cent Marsiling Greenview WOODLANDS $271,250 159per cent Keat Hong Crest CHOA CHU KANG $248,090 159per cent Admiralty Grove WOODLANDS $263,783 156per cent Keat Hong Colours CHOA CHU KANG $241,358 154per cent Tampines GreenEdge TAMPINES $282,233 154per cent West Valley @ Bukit Batok BUKIT BATOK $273,796 150per cent Buangkok Square HOUGANG $277,000 147per cent Waterway Sunray PUNGGOL $276,749 146per cent West Terra @ Bukit Batok BUKIT BATOK $272,750 144per cent Yung Ho Spring I JURONG WEST $261,833 140per cent Boon Lay View JURONG WEST $242,500 135per cent Vine Grove @ Yishun YISHUN $237,431 132per cent Matilda Court PUNGGOL $249,000 132per cent Spring Haven @ Jurong JURONG WEST $236,745 131per cent Saraca Breeze @ Yishun YISHUN $242,643 131per cent Yung Ho Spring II JURONG WEST $243,500 131per cent Hougang Crimson HOUGANG $244,363 130per cent Matilda Edge PUNGGOL $249,675 128per cent Angsana Breeze @ Yishun YISHUN $227,338 126per cent West Ridges @ Bukit Batok BUKIT BATOK $237,000 126per cent Punggol Vue PUNGGOL $247,722 125per cent Waterway View PUNGGOL $252,250 125per cent Hougang Meadow HOUGANG $258,500 123per cent Palm Breeze @ Yishun YISHUN $227,566 123per cent Khatib Court YISHUN $257,796 121per cent Hougang ParkEdge HOUGANG $223,946 120per cent Punggol BayView PUNGGOL $250,424 120per cent Oleander Breeze @ Yishun YISHUN $216,607 118per cent SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok BUKIT BATOK $263,600 114per cent Tampines GreenForest TAMPINES $236,883 112per cent Telok Blangah Parcview BUKIT MERAH $358,288 107per cent Compassvale Cape SENGKANG $218,548 105per cent Bukit Gombak Vista BUKIT BATOK $250,172 102per cent

4-room flats

BTO Estate Average $ Profit Average per cent Profit Marsiling Greenview WOODLANDS $352,000 130per cent Tampines GreenEdge TAMPINES $362,259 129per cent EastLawn @ Canberra SEMBAWANG $323,952 125per cent EastLace @ Canberra SEMBAWANG $321,567 123per cent EastCrown @ Canberra SEMBAWANG $316,424 121per cent EastWave @ Canberra SEMBAWANG $311,815 118per cent Woodlands Glen WOODLANDS $299,159 117per cent EastBrook @ Canberra SEMBAWANG $306,347 116per cent Sun Natura SEMBAWANG $305,197 114per cent Sun Breeze SEMBAWANG $299,048 111per cent Fernvale Riverwalk SENGKANG $320,013 111per cent Punggol BayView PUNGGOL $358,946 109per cent Yung Ho Spring I JURONG WEST $313,597 109per cent Woodlands Pasture I WOODLANDS $275,565 108per cent Admiralty Grove WOODLANDS $287,126 107per cent West Valley @ Bukit Batok BUKIT BATOK $321,816 107per cent Woodlands Pasture II WOODLANDS $270,284 106per cent Kebun Baru Court ANG MO KIO $437,651 106per cent Admiralty Flora WOODLANDS $281,966 104per cent West Terra @ Bukit Batok BUKIT BATOK $312,094 102per cent Fern Grove @ Yishun YISHUN $281,498 102per cent West Crest @ Bukit Batok BUKIT BATOK $305,200 101per cent Hougang Meadow HOUGANG $336,818 101per cent Anchorvale Fields SENGKANG $299,989 100per cent SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok BUKIT BATOK $348,389 99per cent Keat Hong Colours CHOA CHU KANG $246,730 95per cent West Ridges @ Bukit Batok BUKIT BATOK $292,670 95per cent Park Grove @ Yishun YISHUN $272,263 94per cent Buangkok Square HOUGANG $277,250 93per cent Compassvale Helm SENGKANG $303,056 92per cent Spring Haven @ Jurong JURONG WEST $262,292 91per cent Hougang Crimson HOUGANG $271,141 90per cent Buangkok Edgeview HOUGANG $265,175 89per cent Keat Hong Crest CHOA CHU KANG $235,638 89per cent Waterway Sunray PUNGGOL $274,111 89per cent Whampoa Dew KALLANG/WHAMPOA $382,549 88per cent Yung Kuang Court JURONG WEST $255,319 87per cent Vine Grove @ Yishun YISHUN $243,245 85per cent Boon Lay View JURONG WEST $248,724 85per cent Waterway View PUNGGOL $280,023 84per cent Saraca Breeze @ Yishun YISHUN $243,110 84per cent Angsana Breeze @ Yishun YISHUN $237,851 83per cent Tampines GreenForest TAMPINES $267,649 82per cent Anchorvale Parkview SENGKANG $245,597 82per cent Matilda Edge PUNGGOL $255,553 82per cent Matilda Court PUNGGOL $251,986 81per cent Palm Breeze @ Yishun YISHUN $233,567 81per cent Hougang ParkEdge HOUGANG $244,132 80per cent Telok Blangah Parcview BUKIT MERAH $392,272 78per cent Compassvale Cape SENGKANG $232,036 72per cent Oleander Breeze @ Yishun YISHUN $208,726 72per cent The Verandah @ Matilda PUNGGOL $228,946 69per cent Matilda Portico PUNGGOL $199,663 62per cent

5-room flats

BTO Estate Average $ Profit Average per cent Profit EastLawn @ Canberra SEMBAWANG $368,476 107per cent EastCrown @ Canberra SEMBAWANG $353,913 103per cent Punggol BayView PUNGGOL $440,986 102per cent Tampines GreenEdge TAMPINES $387,763 101per cent Woodlands Pasture I WOODLANDS $314,974 100per cent EastWave @ Canberra SEMBAWANG $344,245 99per cent Woodlands Pasture II WOODLANDS $307,960 98per cent Admiralty Grove WOODLANDS $325,207 96per cent Fern Grove @ Yishun YISHUN $336,887 96per cent Yung Kuang Court JURONG WEST $349,600 96per cent Kebun Baru Court ANG MO KIO $500,361 95per cent Buangkok Edgeview HOUGANG $348,990 93per cent Waterway Sunray PUNGGOL $349,050 91per cent Saraca Breeze @ Yishun YISHUN $327,100 91per cent Admiralty Flora WOODLANDS $319,430 91per cent West Terra @ Bukit Batok BUKIT BATOK $370,210 91per cent Park Grove @ Yishun YISHUN $323,336 86per cent West Crest @ Bukit Batok BUKIT BATOK $349,089 86per cent Matilda Court PUNGGOL $323,068 85per cent Boon Lay View JURONG WEST $306,755 84per cent Anchorvale Parkview SENGKANG $328,242 84per cent Palm Breeze @ Yishun YISHUN $300,662 84per cent West Ridges @ Bukit Batok BUKIT BATOK $343,672 83per cent SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok BUKIT BATOK $387,628 82per cent Waterway View PUNGGOL $338,850 81per cent Keat Hong Colours CHOA CHU KANG $271,667 81per cent Angsana Breeze @ Yishun YISHUN $292,417 81per cent Compassvale Helm SENGKANG $323,920 80per cent Hougang ParkEdge HOUGANG $299,871 79per cent Keat Hong Crest CHOA CHU KANG $264,434 78per cent Oleander Breeze @ Yishun YISHUN $263,222 73per cent Compassvale Cape SENGKANG $279,886 68per cent The Verandah @ Matilda PUNGGOL $273,376 65per cent Matilda Portico PUNGGOL $235,740 60per cent

1. Eastcrown, Eastbrook, and Eastlace @ Canberra

As the names suggest, these three projects are in the same general area.

Two of these projects, Eastcrown and Eastlace, are within walking distance of Canberra MRT (NSL). There's not much difference in the distance; Eastlace is certainly a bit closer (roughly six-minute walk), while Eastcrown is really not much further. The MRT is next to Canberra Plaza, which is one of the newer HDB-run malls. There's an NTUC FairPrice, Guardian, and a Daiso, along with some enrichment schools and eateries.

Eastbrook @ Canberra is further from the MRT, and we wouldn't call it walking distance as it may be over 15 minutes. But you can take Bus 169 from the stop opposite Durban Road, and you'll probably get to Canberra MRT in about five minutes. In any case, there is a Sheng Siong just downstairs as well as multiple food options.

While Canberra is not the most developed area, residents in these projects are unlikely to feel the inconvenience. All three projects are close to the town's hub, which mitigates the drawback of being in a non-mature town. Couple that with lower initial BTO prices for a non-mature town, and it's easy to see they had a lot of room for appreciation.

Bukit Canberra, a sports and community hub, is also up and running. This is one of the largest neighbourhood hubs built in recent decades — besides also having a hawker centre, a polyclinic, the town library, etc. it also has one of the best public pools (an eight-lane lap pool!)

Unfortunately, it's a bit far to walk to Bukit Canberra from any of these three projects; but if you cycle it's a very comfortable distance.

2. Woodlands Pasture II

This project is not as inaccessible as the maps suggest. While it's too far to walk to Admiralty MRT (NSL) daily (it's about a 15-minute walk), you can just use the bus stop at Woodsvale Condo (it's only 300 metres away).

From there, services like 904 can take you to Admiralty MRT in less than 10 minutes. Admiralty Place, a mall near the MRT station, was just refurbished; there's an NTUC FairPrice here, and there's now a childcare facility as well.

The main appeal we see here is Woodlands North Coast. This is a major project that will cement Woodlands as the regional hub of the north. This project will bring new retail options to the area, as well as commercial elements (read: jobs), and Republic Polytechnic. You can see the details here.

While the project is still upcoming, we expect that bus services in the direction of Woodlands International will provide good access to residents here (e.g. perhaps service 858 from the bus stop opposite Seagate). Buyers willing to settle in for the long term will benefit from this.

3. Sun Natura & Sun Breeze

Both these projects have a good bus connection to Sembawang MRT station (NSL). Services like 859A (Sun Breeze) and 858A (Sun Natura) can get you there in under five minutes. You can also walk, but some may find it a bit far (13+ minutes).

Both projects are close to Sun Plaza, which has an NTUC FairPrice, a Koufu food court, and a Guardian (there's even a Decathlon). This is a small mall (actually Sun Plaza is a mixed-use project, with a condo above), but it's well-run and suffices for most daily needs.

There are also a lot of nearby amenities in the form of grocers, coffee shops, hair salons, etc in the immediate surroundings. While all HDB enclaves tend to have these, we notice an especially dense cluster all along Sembawang Crescent Road; this may be the reason why these two projects seem to lead the pack.

Even though they're only five years old and in a non-mature town, their built-up surroundings match those of much older flats.

Residents may also like the fact that Sembawang Primary, Canberra Primary, and Sembawang Secondary are both nearby (for Sun Breeze, Sembawang Secondary is right across the road); this means there's no need to move after Primary 6, if your child is going to the related secondary institution.

4. Woodlands Glen

While Woodlands Glen is not the nearest to the MRT station, it has good bus connections. About two minutes from the project, there's a bus stop with services like 901. This can take you to Woodlands South MRT (TEL).

This is just one stop from Woodlands MRT (NSL, TEL), which is where you'll find Causeway Point. This is the major mall for the neighbourhood, with a FairPrice, Guardian, and all the other usual amenities.

Besides access to the mall, however, Woodlands Glen has a lot of nearby amenities. There is a Sheng Siong just behind the project, and the local coffee shop is just next door (Block 573). As with the other entries on this list, this project is in a non-mature area (we won't be using this phrase soon), but is in a well-developed part of its specific neighbourhood.

There is one small drawback though: there's a place of worship nearby, so some home buyers may face the possibility of noise.

