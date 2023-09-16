Most profitable BTOs in 2023: These ulu BTOs in the north made almost 3x for its owners

When is a resale flat at its peak? To most buyers, this is the five-year mark: a flat that's sold as soon as it reaches the Minimum Occupancy Period (MOP). These flats are the newest possible HDB resale flats you can possibly get, and renovations are still new; so prices may be at a premium.
Here's a look at where the most profitable five-year old flats have appeared this year, as well as some of the top neighbourhoods:
Do note that these profits were derived from the selling price less the average between the minimum and maximum price of the BTO offered as we do not have the exact purchase price of each BTO.
Five-year old resale flats to date:
3-room flats
|BTO
|Estate
|Avearge $ Profit
|Average per cent Profit
|EastCrown @ Canberra
|SEMBAWANG
|$284,756
|179per cent
|EastBrook @ Canberra
|SEMBAWANG
|$277,184
|179per cent
|Woodlands Pasture II
|WOODLANDS
|$264,045
|175per cent
|EastLace @ Canberra
|SEMBAWANG
|$277,725
|175per cent
|Sun Natura
|SEMBAWANG
|$287,500
|172per cent
|Sun Breeze
|SEMBAWANG
|$282,500
|172per cent
|Woodlands Glen
|WOODLANDS
|$273,268
|171per cent
|Anchorvale Fields
|SENGKANG
|$314,000
|169per cent
|Fernvale Riverwalk
|SENGKANG
|$280,799
|166per cent
|Fern Grove @ Yishun
|YISHUN
|$271,077
|161per cent
|Marsiling Greenview
|WOODLANDS
|$271,250
|159per cent
|Keat Hong Crest
|CHOA CHU KANG
|$248,090
|159per cent
|Admiralty Grove
|WOODLANDS
|$263,783
|156per cent
|Keat Hong Colours
|CHOA CHU KANG
|$241,358
|154per cent
|Tampines GreenEdge
|TAMPINES
|$282,233
|154per cent
|West Valley @ Bukit Batok
|BUKIT BATOK
|$273,796
|150per cent
|Buangkok Square
|HOUGANG
|$277,000
|147per cent
|Waterway Sunray
|PUNGGOL
|$276,749
|146per cent
|West Terra @ Bukit Batok
|BUKIT BATOK
|$272,750
|144per cent
|Yung Ho Spring I
|JURONG WEST
|$261,833
|140per cent
|Boon Lay View
|JURONG WEST
|$242,500
|135per cent
|Vine Grove @ Yishun
|YISHUN
|$237,431
|132per cent
|Matilda Court
|PUNGGOL
|$249,000
|132per cent
|Spring Haven @ Jurong
|JURONG WEST
|$236,745
|131per cent
|Saraca Breeze @ Yishun
|YISHUN
|$242,643
|131per cent
|Yung Ho Spring II
|JURONG WEST
|$243,500
|131per cent
|Hougang Crimson
|HOUGANG
|$244,363
|130per cent
|Matilda Edge
|PUNGGOL
|$249,675
|128per cent
|Angsana Breeze @ Yishun
|YISHUN
|$227,338
|126per cent
|West Ridges @ Bukit Batok
|BUKIT BATOK
|$237,000
|126per cent
|Punggol Vue
|PUNGGOL
|$247,722
|125per cent
|Waterway View
|PUNGGOL
|$252,250
|125per cent
|Hougang Meadow
|HOUGANG
|$258,500
|123per cent
|Palm Breeze @ Yishun
|YISHUN
|$227,566
|123per cent
|Khatib Court
|YISHUN
|$257,796
|121per cent
|Hougang ParkEdge
|HOUGANG
|$223,946
|120per cent
|Punggol BayView
|PUNGGOL
|$250,424
|120per cent
|Oleander Breeze @ Yishun
|YISHUN
|$216,607
|118per cent
|SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok
|BUKIT BATOK
|$263,600
|114per cent
|Tampines GreenForest
|TAMPINES
|$236,883
|112per cent
|Telok Blangah Parcview
|BUKIT MERAH
|$358,288
|107per cent
|Compassvale Cape
|SENGKANG
|$218,548
|105per cent
|Bukit Gombak Vista
|BUKIT BATOK
|$250,172
|102per cent
4-room flats
|BTO
|Estate
|Average $ Profit
|Average per cent Profit
|Marsiling Greenview
|WOODLANDS
|$352,000
|130per cent
|Tampines GreenEdge
|TAMPINES
|$362,259
|129per cent
|EastLawn @ Canberra
|SEMBAWANG
|$323,952
|125per cent
|EastLace @ Canberra
|SEMBAWANG
|$321,567
|123per cent
|EastCrown @ Canberra
|SEMBAWANG
|$316,424
|121per cent
|EastWave @ Canberra
|SEMBAWANG
|$311,815
|118per cent
|Woodlands Glen
|WOODLANDS
|$299,159
|117per cent
|EastBrook @ Canberra
|SEMBAWANG
|$306,347
|116per cent
|Sun Natura
|SEMBAWANG
|$305,197
|114per cent
|Sun Breeze
|SEMBAWANG
|$299,048
|111per cent
|Fernvale Riverwalk
|SENGKANG
|$320,013
|111per cent
|Punggol BayView
|PUNGGOL
|$358,946
|109per cent
|Yung Ho Spring I
|JURONG WEST
|$313,597
|109per cent
|Woodlands Pasture I
|WOODLANDS
|$275,565
|108per cent
|Admiralty Grove
|WOODLANDS
|$287,126
|107per cent
|West Valley @ Bukit Batok
|BUKIT BATOK
|$321,816
|107per cent
|Woodlands Pasture II
|WOODLANDS
|$270,284
|106per cent
|Kebun Baru Court
|ANG MO KIO
|$437,651
|106per cent
|Admiralty Flora
|WOODLANDS
|$281,966
|104per cent
|West Terra @ Bukit Batok
|BUKIT BATOK
|$312,094
|102per cent
|Fern Grove @ Yishun
|YISHUN
|$281,498
|102per cent
|West Crest @ Bukit Batok
|BUKIT BATOK
|$305,200
|101per cent
|Hougang Meadow
|HOUGANG
|$336,818
|101per cent
|Anchorvale Fields
|SENGKANG
|$299,989
|100per cent
|SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok
|BUKIT BATOK
|$348,389
|99per cent
|Keat Hong Colours
|CHOA CHU KANG
|$246,730
|95per cent
|West Ridges @ Bukit Batok
|BUKIT BATOK
|$292,670
|95per cent
|Park Grove @ Yishun
|YISHUN
|$272,263
|94per cent
|Buangkok Square
|HOUGANG
|$277,250
|93per cent
|Compassvale Helm
|SENGKANG
|$303,056
|92per cent
|Spring Haven @ Jurong
|JURONG WEST
|$262,292
|91per cent
|Hougang Crimson
|HOUGANG
|$271,141
|90per cent
|Buangkok Edgeview
|HOUGANG
|$265,175
|89per cent
|Keat Hong Crest
|CHOA CHU KANG
|$235,638
|89per cent
|Waterway Sunray
|PUNGGOL
|$274,111
|89per cent
|Whampoa Dew
|KALLANG/WHAMPOA
|$382,549
|88per cent
|Yung Kuang Court
|JURONG WEST
|$255,319
|87per cent
|Vine Grove @ Yishun
|YISHUN
|$243,245
|85per cent
|Boon Lay View
|JURONG WEST
|$248,724
|85per cent
|Waterway View
|PUNGGOL
|$280,023
|84per cent
|Saraca Breeze @ Yishun
|YISHUN
|$243,110
|84per cent
|Angsana Breeze @ Yishun
|YISHUN
|$237,851
|83per cent
|Tampines GreenForest
|TAMPINES
|$267,649
|82per cent
|Anchorvale Parkview
|SENGKANG
|$245,597
|82per cent
|Matilda Edge
|PUNGGOL
|$255,553
|82per cent
|Matilda Court
|PUNGGOL
|$251,986
|81per cent
|Palm Breeze @ Yishun
|YISHUN
|$233,567
|81per cent
|Hougang ParkEdge
|HOUGANG
|$244,132
|80per cent
|Telok Blangah Parcview
|BUKIT MERAH
|$392,272
|78per cent
|Compassvale Cape
|SENGKANG
|$232,036
|72per cent
|Oleander Breeze @ Yishun
|YISHUN
|$208,726
|72per cent
|The Verandah @ Matilda
|PUNGGOL
|$228,946
|69per cent
|Matilda Portico
|PUNGGOL
|$199,663
|62per cent
5-room flats
|BTO
|Estate
|Average $ Profit
|Average per cent Profit
|EastLawn @ Canberra
|SEMBAWANG
|$368,476
|107per cent
|EastCrown @ Canberra
|SEMBAWANG
|$353,913
|103per cent
|Punggol BayView
|PUNGGOL
|$440,986
|102per cent
|Tampines GreenEdge
|TAMPINES
|$387,763
|101per cent
|Woodlands Pasture I
|WOODLANDS
|$314,974
|100per cent
|EastWave @ Canberra
|SEMBAWANG
|$344,245
|99per cent
|Woodlands Pasture II
|WOODLANDS
|$307,960
|98per cent
|Admiralty Grove
|WOODLANDS
|$325,207
|96per cent
|Fern Grove @ Yishun
|YISHUN
|$336,887
|96per cent
|Yung Kuang Court
|JURONG WEST
|$349,600
|96per cent
|Kebun Baru Court
|ANG MO KIO
|$500,361
|95per cent
|Buangkok Edgeview
|HOUGANG
|$348,990
|93per cent
|Waterway Sunray
|PUNGGOL
|$349,050
|91per cent
|Saraca Breeze @ Yishun
|YISHUN
|$327,100
|91per cent
|Admiralty Flora
|WOODLANDS
|$319,430
|91per cent
|West Terra @ Bukit Batok
|BUKIT BATOK
|$370,210
|91per cent
|Park Grove @ Yishun
|YISHUN
|$323,336
|86per cent
|West Crest @ Bukit Batok
|BUKIT BATOK
|$349,089
|86per cent
|Matilda Court
|PUNGGOL
|$323,068
|85per cent
|Boon Lay View
|JURONG WEST
|$306,755
|84per cent
|Anchorvale Parkview
|SENGKANG
|$328,242
|84per cent
|Palm Breeze @ Yishun
|YISHUN
|$300,662
|84per cent
|West Ridges @ Bukit Batok
|BUKIT BATOK
|$343,672
|83per cent
|SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok
|BUKIT BATOK
|$387,628
|82per cent
|Waterway View
|PUNGGOL
|$338,850
|81per cent
|Keat Hong Colours
|CHOA CHU KANG
|$271,667
|81per cent
|Angsana Breeze @ Yishun
|YISHUN
|$292,417
|81per cent
|Compassvale Helm
|SENGKANG
|$323,920
|80per cent
|Hougang ParkEdge
|HOUGANG
|$299,871
|79per cent
|Keat Hong Crest
|CHOA CHU KANG
|$264,434
|78per cent
|Oleander Breeze @ Yishun
|YISHUN
|$263,222
|73per cent
|Compassvale Cape
|SENGKANG
|$279,886
|68per cent
|The Verandah @ Matilda
|PUNGGOL
|$273,376
|65per cent
|Matilda Portico
|PUNGGOL
|$235,740
|60per cent
1. Eastcrown, Eastbrook, and Eastlace @ Canberra
As the names suggest, these three projects are in the same general area.
Two of these projects, Eastcrown and Eastlace, are within walking distance of Canberra MRT (NSL). There's not much difference in the distance; Eastlace is certainly a bit closer (roughly six-minute walk), while Eastcrown is really not much further. The MRT is next to Canberra Plaza, which is one of the newer HDB-run malls. There's an NTUC FairPrice, Guardian, and a Daiso, along with some enrichment schools and eateries.
Eastbrook @ Canberra is further from the MRT, and we wouldn't call it walking distance as it may be over 15 minutes. But you can take Bus 169 from the stop opposite Durban Road, and you'll probably get to Canberra MRT in about five minutes. In any case, there is a Sheng Siong just downstairs as well as multiple food options.
While Canberra is not the most developed area, residents in these projects are unlikely to feel the inconvenience. All three projects are close to the town's hub, which mitigates the drawback of being in a non-mature town. Couple that with lower initial BTO prices for a non-mature town, and it's easy to see they had a lot of room for appreciation.
Bukit Canberra, a sports and community hub, is also up and running. This is one of the largest neighbourhood hubs built in recent decades — besides also having a hawker centre, a polyclinic, the town library, etc. it also has one of the best public pools (an eight-lane lap pool!)
Unfortunately, it's a bit far to walk to Bukit Canberra from any of these three projects; but if you cycle it's a very comfortable distance.
2. Woodlands Pasture II
This project is not as inaccessible as the maps suggest. While it's too far to walk to Admiralty MRT (NSL) daily (it's about a 15-minute walk), you can just use the bus stop at Woodsvale Condo (it's only 300 metres away).
From there, services like 904 can take you to Admiralty MRT in less than 10 minutes. Admiralty Place, a mall near the MRT station, was just refurbished; there's an NTUC FairPrice here, and there's now a childcare facility as well.
The main appeal we see here is Woodlands North Coast. This is a major project that will cement Woodlands as the regional hub of the north. This project will bring new retail options to the area, as well as commercial elements (read: jobs), and Republic Polytechnic. You can see the details here.
While the project is still upcoming, we expect that bus services in the direction of Woodlands International will provide good access to residents here (e.g. perhaps service 858 from the bus stop opposite Seagate). Buyers willing to settle in for the long term will benefit from this.
3. Sun Natura & Sun Breeze
Both these projects have a good bus connection to Sembawang MRT station (NSL). Services like 859A (Sun Breeze) and 858A (Sun Natura) can get you there in under five minutes. You can also walk, but some may find it a bit far (13+ minutes).
Both projects are close to Sun Plaza, which has an NTUC FairPrice, a Koufu food court, and a Guardian (there's even a Decathlon). This is a small mall (actually Sun Plaza is a mixed-use project, with a condo above), but it's well-run and suffices for most daily needs.
There are also a lot of nearby amenities in the form of grocers, coffee shops, hair salons, etc in the immediate surroundings. While all HDB enclaves tend to have these, we notice an especially dense cluster all along Sembawang Crescent Road; this may be the reason why these two projects seem to lead the pack.
Even though they're only five years old and in a non-mature town, their built-up surroundings match those of much older flats.
Residents may also like the fact that Sembawang Primary, Canberra Primary, and Sembawang Secondary are both nearby (for Sun Breeze, Sembawang Secondary is right across the road); this means there's no need to move after Primary 6, if your child is going to the related secondary institution.
4. Woodlands Glen
While Woodlands Glen is not the nearest to the MRT station, it has good bus connections. About two minutes from the project, there's a bus stop with services like 901. This can take you to Woodlands South MRT (TEL).
This is just one stop from Woodlands MRT (NSL, TEL), which is where you'll find Causeway Point. This is the major mall for the neighbourhood, with a FairPrice, Guardian, and all the other usual amenities.
Besides access to the mall, however, Woodlands Glen has a lot of nearby amenities. There is a Sheng Siong just behind the project, and the local coffee shop is just next door (Block 573). As with the other entries on this list, this project is in a non-mature area (we won't be using this phrase soon), but is in a well-developed part of its specific neighbourhood.
There is one small drawback though: there's a place of worship nearby, so some home buyers may face the possibility of noise.
