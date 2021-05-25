50 most affordable BTO flats that MOP in 2020/2021

With BTO flats seeing delays of a year or longer, it’s no surprise that resale flats are back in vogue. However, resale flats aren’t just more expensive; they come with the issue of lease decay. And for home buyers who have aspirations to upgrade later, older resale flats may be a hard choice.

The best alternative may be a five-year old flat, which just reached its Minimum Occupancy Period (MOP). Here’s where you can find the most affordable ones this year:

A quick note on the MOP

The Minimum Occupancy Period (MOP) is five years from the time of key collection, not the flat’s launch exercise or time of purchase. The following projects are estimated to have just reached their MOP, or are at least very close to it. For exact details, do drop us a message and we can tell you more about the specific project.

The following summarises the most affordable resale flats; for the full list of five-year old flats it’s right here:

Estate HDB Projects 3 Room 4 Room 5 Room Lease Commence Year Volume Bedok Ping Yi Greens $480,000 $630,000 $770,000 2016 45 Bukit Merah Telok Blangah Ridgeview $615,000 $805,000 – 2017 17 Bukit Merah Tiong Bahru View $683,000 $897,944 $1,168,000 2016 16 Bukit Panjang Fajar Hills $350,000 $462,500 $578,000 2016 40 Choa Chu Kang Keat Hong Axis $350,500 $465,000 $554,000 2017 101 Choa Chu Kang Keat Hong Colours $366,500 $480,000 $590,000 2017 42 Choa Chu Kang Keat Hong Mirage – $482,500 $578,000 2017 9 Choa Chu Kang Keat Hong Pride $357,500 $455,000 $560,000 2017 53 Choa Chu Kang Sunshine Gardens $345,500 $445,000 $540,000 2016 54 Clementi Clementi Cascadia – $825,000 – 2017 3 Geylang Greentops @ Sims Place $495,000 – – 2016 11 Geylang Macpherson Residency $518,000 $732,400 – 2016 35 Hougang Hougang Capeview $418,000 $552,500 $751,444 2016 35 Hougang Hougang Dewcourt – $490,000 – 2016 8 Hougang Hougang Parkedge $380,000 $511,000 $658,000 2017 29 Jurong East Teban View $375,000 $525,000 – 2016 26 Jurong West Jurong West Blossom $385,000 $580,000 $798,000 2017 9 Kallang/Whampoa Kallang Trivista $600,000 $881,500 $1,068,000 2017 6 Kallang/Whampoa Tenteram Peak $528,000 $720,000 – 2017 2 Punggol Matilda Portico – $484,000 $608,888 2017 19 Punggol Punggol Edge $366,500 $460,000 $570,000 2017 27 Punggol Punggol Opal $375,000 $490,000 $597,500 2016 57 Punggol Punggol Topaz $390,000 $480,000 $580,944 2016 28 Punggol Waterway Brooks & Waterway Woodcress $395,000 $520,000 $665,000 2016 133 Punggol Waterway Cascadia $396,500 $536,944 $685,000 2017 37 Punggol Waterway Ridges $375,000 $488,000 $642,500 2016 55 Punggol Waterway Sunbeam $360,000 $463,000 $606,500 2016 51 Punggol Waterway Sundew $375,000 $479,000 – 2017 7 Punggol Waterway Terraces $397,500 $525,000 $682,944 2016 55 Punggol Waterway Terraces II $386,500 $525,000 $647,500 2016 54 Queenstown SkyTerrace@Dawson $638,944 $874,000 $980,000 2016 51 Queenstown SkyVille@Dawson $649,500 $825,000 $1,020,000 2016 63 Sengkang Anchorvale Harvest & Fernvale Rivergrove $361,994 $468,500 $598,888 2016 35 Sengkang Compassvale Boardwalk – $480,000 $605,000 2016 28 Sengkang Compassvale Cape – $460,000 – 2017 1 Sengkang Compassvale Helm – $600,000 $652,500 2017 3 Sengkang Compassvale Mast $447,500 $584,444 $702,500 2017 33 Sengkang Fernvale Lea $352,500 $451,444 $550,000 2016 51 Sengkang Fernvale Riverbow $360,000 $465,000 $610,000 2016 45 Sengkang Fernvale Rivergrove $365,000 $452,000 – 2016 18 Sengkang Rivervale Delta $343,444 $440,000 $543,000 2017 91 Tampines Tampines Greenforest – $529,500 – 2017 2 Tampines Tampines Greenlace – $550,000 $655,000 2017 56 Toa Payoh Joo Seng Green $520,000 $690,000 – 2017 18 Woodlands Admiralty Vista – $478,500 – 2017 2 Woodlands Treetrail @ Woodlands – $475,000 $580,000 2017 50 Woodlands Woodlands Peak $366,500 – – 2016 5 Yishun Acacia Breeze $341,000 $437,444 $550,000 2016 32 Yishun Oleander Breeze @ Yishun – $455,000 $605,000 2017 7 Yishun Yishun Natura $346,500 $445,000 $600,000 2016 16

Source: HDB. Based on transactions in 2021 (so far)

The Punggol – Sengkang – Yishun triad

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

If you’re looking for a resale flat within five to 10-years old, you’ll probably find it in one of these three towns.

Punggol, Sengkang, and Yishun currently have the greatest number of “young” resale flats. Back in 2020, about 6,493 “young” resale flats were sold; of that number, around half came from this triad of towns.

Punggol is currently the town with the highest number of flats reaching MOP, at a staggering 6,839 flats as of end-2020. Even Sengkang was a very distant second, with only 4,430 flats reaching MOP last year.

Yishun and Choa Chu Kang are starting to catch up as of 2021 (exact numbers of MOP flats are not yet available, but we will update this as soon as the data arrives).

Cheapest MOP 3-room flats

The median price for these resale flats, as of Q1 2021, is estimated at $427,708.

Development Location / Town Volume Median Price Rivervale Delta Rivervale Crescent / Sengkang 10 $343,444 Sunshine Gardens Choa Chu Kang Ave 5 / Choa Chu Kang 2 $345,500 Keat Hong Axis Choa Chu Kang Ave 1 / Choa Chu Kang 17 $350,500 Keat Hong Pride Keat Hong Close / Choa Chu Kang 11 $357,500 Keat Hong Colours Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7 / Choa Chu Kang 2 $366,500

Back in the 1990’s, Choa Chu Kang was not a lower-cost area. However, the situation has since changed – Bukit Panjang stole a lead in terms of flat prices, due to the new Downtown Line (DTL) stations providing improved accessibility.

In addition, the transformation of Jurong East has overshadowed Choa Chu Kang (several decades ago, when Jurong was just an industrial area, some believed that Choa Chu Kang would become the hub of the west).

Nonetheless, Choa Chu Kang is being upgraded: Limbang Shopping Centre was revamped about two years prior, and the Choa Chu Kang town centre is slated to become a major transport node, connecting to the Jurong Regional Line (JRL) and Bukit Panjang LRT.

Sengkang, in the meantime, remains the most affordable area for resale 3-room flats. At an average of $343,444, it’s close to the price of a BTO flat. The trade-off, however, is that Sengkang still has far to go in terms of development.

Cheapest MOP 4-room flats

The median price for these resale flats, as of Q1 2021, is estimated at $545,109.

Development Location / Town Volume Median Price Acacia Breeze Yishun Street 51 / Yishun 14 $437,444 Rivervale Delta Rivervale Crescent / Sengkang 42 $440,000 Sunshine Gardens Choa Chu Kang Ave 5 / Choa Chu Kang 31 $445,000 Yishun Natura Yishun Ring Road / Yishun 9 $445,000 Fernvale Lea Sengkang West Way / Sengkang 28 $451,444

Sengkang and Yishun are the most affordable HDB towns, for 4-room resale flats. Despite Singaporeans joking about Yishun’s strangeness , this town is underrated.

As many residents would tell you, Yishun is non-mature in name only. The revamp of Chong Pang Centre, along with improved transport infrastructure since 2015, means Yishun has as many amenities (and is almost as well-connected) as mature towns like Bedok.

Coupled with the low prices we’re seeing (the 4-room flats here are almost at BTO prices), Yishun has a strong appeal to first-time home buyers. However, realtors have told us that Cash Over Valuation (COV) has been creeping into Yishun flat prices since 2020, so do be prepared for prices that are $10,000 to $15,000 above valuation.

Cheapest MOP 5-room flats

The median price for these resale flats, as of Q1 2021, is estimated at $545,109.

Development Location / Town Volume Median Price Sunshine Gardens Choa Chu Kang Ave 5 / Choa Chu Kang 21 $540,000 Rivervale Delta Rivervale Crescent / Sengkang 39 $543,000 Fernvale Lea Sengkang West Way / Sengkang 16 $550,000 Keat Hong Axis Choa Chu Kang Ave 1 / Choa Chu Kang 28 $554,000 Keat Hong Pride Keat Hong Close / Choa Chu Kang 9 $560,000

If you want the biggest and newest possible resale flat, this is your answer. Sengkang and Choa Chu Kang are unrivalled in terms of affordability, if you don’t mind having fewer amenities. You should be prepared for a bit of extra time however, as the above projects would require an LRT ride to connect to the wider train network.

The big question on everyone’s mind: why hasn’t Punggol appeared on the list?

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Although Punggol has the biggest number of “young” resale flats, it’s not the cheapest. With the advent of Waterway Point and the upcoming Punggol Digital District (PDD), demand is surging in this area.

In March this year, for example, Punggol broke the record for the highest transaction of a 5-room flat in a non-mature neighbourhood. This was a 5-room premium flat at Treelodge @ Punggol, which transacted at $910,000 (this flat was nine years old at the time, so it’s one of the young resale units).

According to word on the ground, realtors have given us another reason for Punggol’s pick-up: it’s downgraders. One realtor explained that: “East-siders don’t like to leave the east.

A lot of retirees who downgrade from condos or 5-room flats in the east still want to live there; but with neighbourhoods like Marine Parade being so expensive, and even Bedok being quite mature and costly, the options tend to be Punggol or Pasir Ris. And Punggol has a lot of newer flats, the lease is long enough to be of value to their children also.”

Close to Waterway Point, which is the hub of the town, you can find resale flats in the six following projects (please see the full list for more)

Development 3-room 4-room 5-room Waterway Brooks & Waterway Woodcress $395,000 $520,000 $665,000 Waterway Cascadia $396,500 $536,944 $685,000 Waterway Ridges $375,000 $488,000 $642,500 Waterway Sunbeam $360,000 $463,000 $606,500 Waterway Sundew $375,000 $479,000 None available Waterway Terraces $397,500 $525,000 $682,944 Waterway Terraces II $386,500 $525,000 $647,500

While Punggol isn’t the cheapest place to find a young resale flat, it probably has the most abundant options right now. Just be ready to compete with a lot of buyers (which may include downgraders with rather deep pockets).

