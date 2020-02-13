6 credit cards you should use as your EZ-Link card

Earn cashback, miles and rebates with an all-in-one credit card that can also double up as your EZ-Link/public transport card on trains and buses.

Commuters can now tap any MasterCard/Visa credit card to pay for public transport under LTA's SimplyGo scheme. No need to carry or even top up your EZ link card anymore! Even better, if the Visa or Mastercard credit card is stored on your smartphone, you can even leave the credit card at home.

To do this, simply:

Add Mastercard/Visa credit card under ApplePay or AndroidPay on your smartphone. Upon approaching a gantry, enable face ID/ verification and hold your phone near the gantry and voila! <OPTIONAL> Download SimplyGo mobile app to track public transport expenses. If not, your card issuer should also issue you a mobile phone notification about the expense.

This also means you now have a brand new way to earn air miles/cashback on public transport. Check out this article on the best cards to use to earn miles on bus and MRT rides.

Now that you have an all-in-one credit card that also doubles up as an EZ-Link card, you can even leave your wallet at home. But which cards give you the most cashback and rebate with every tap on public trains or buses?

The following credit cards also come with an automatic top-up option when your EZ-Link balance is low, which is again charged to the credit card.

Since 2018, EZ-Link cards can also be used at hawker stalls accepting NETS FlashPay transactions. Yep, your EZ-Link enabled credit card can now double up as your transport and lunch card! Here are five credit cards you can use on public transport that give you the most generous rewards.

BEST CREDIT CARDS FOR EZ-LINK/PUBLIC TRANSPORT TRANSACTIONS

Credit Card Cashback/Reward Other benefits SCB Unlimited Cashback Credit Card 1.5% cashback on eligible spend, no cap, no minimum spend Increase cashback to 5% with paired with Standard Chartered Unlimited$aver account Citi SMRT Card Earn 0.3% SMRT$ (10 SMRT$ = $10 cash rebate) on EZ-Reload top-up Up to 5% savings at major supermarkets, fast food, movies, coffee and online shopping DBS Live Fresh Card Up to 5% cashback on public transport rides (includes Grab, GoJek) Up to 5% cashback on online and Visa contactless spend

Earn 1.85% p.a when paired with DBS Multiplier account POSB Everyday Card 0.3% EZ-Link rebate Up to 15% rebate on dining (inc. online food delivery)



Up to 20.1% fuel savings at SPC

5% rebate at Sheng Siong, 3% rebate at Watson’s

1% rebate on recurring bills from selected electricity providers DBS Altitude Visa 1.2 miles per dollar (Trains, bus and taxi rides and Singapore Airlines tickets purchased on DBS Travel MarketPlace.) No expiry date for air miles conversion

Complimentary travel accident insurance of up to $1,000,000 when you charge the full travel fare to your card

3 miles per dollar spend on selected online flight and hotel transactions UOB Lady’s Card Earn 10x UNI$ (20 miles) per $5 spend Earn 4 miles per dollar when you choose from 7 categories: Beauty/wellness, Fashion, Dining, Family, Travel, Transport and Entertainment.

1. STANDARD CHARTERED UNLIMITED CASHBACK CREDIT CARD

At the top of this list is the Standard Chartered Unlimited Cashback Credit Card, among the newest cash rebate card to hit Singapore. It comes with the EZ-Reload by Card service, which automatically tops up your card when the balance runs low.