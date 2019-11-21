6 ways to reduce your monthly expenses... Without compromising on your lifestyle

While I was thinking up ideas for this article on how to save money, I realised that there were already a lot of tips out there on the Internet to help you save on your monthly expenses, but almost all of them required you to ditch your car, ditch your holidays and ditch your kids (in no particular order) for you to actually cut down on your expenses.

In other words, it seemed like you had to give up all your worldly desires, live like a veritable pauper and somehow attain spiritual nirvana along the way just to scrimp away a measly sum every single month.

So as I sat there caught in a mental loop whether to join some hermit religious sect to forsake all my material desires so I could save the money I needed to buy all the expensive things I wanted, I had my Eureka moment and went: "Bah!"

Who wants to save so much money until it impedes on your lifestyle and practically sucks the living joy out of living your life like an absolute douchebag who wants to throw money down a shopping mall just because you can?

I needed to find ways that could reduce your monthly expenses AND not affect your lifestyle one bit. Now that's really saving money!

Because who really wants me to tell you to save money by taking the train that's packed worse than a sardine can that even the train platforms are FULL when you could be cruising down the highway in your pink Hello Kitty Audi R8 in style! I'd pick the R8 any time. And I think YOU would too.

So let's quit beating around the bush.

Here are six ways you can reduce your monthly expenses without having to comprise on your awesome lifestyle:

1. USE CREDIT CARDS WHENEVER YOU CAN