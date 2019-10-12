7 golden rules of dividend investing

Read also

Quality beats Quantity. You want to be invested in stocks that not only spot a higher-than-average yield but one that has shown consistency in increasing their annual dividend payments.

Before investing in any dividend-paying stock, be sure to check its dividend history first. Make sure the company has not cut its dividend payment recently. Another shortfall is stagnant dividend payments, one where the company has not increased its dividend payments for a long-time.

In general, dividend investors should look for dividend stocks with a dividend CAGR of 3 per cent over the past 5 years.

BARGAIN RULE: INVEST IN STOCKS WITH A HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE YIELD TO MAXIMIZE CASH FLOW FROM YOUR INVESTMENTS

Everyone loves a good bargain. If a stock passes the first rule, which is an up-trending dividend payment profile, then one should look at choosing a counter with a higher-than-average dividend yield payment. The current yield of the STI Index is approx. 3.7 per cent while that of the S&P500 is approx. 2.0 per cent.

As a simple rule of thumb, we will classify a stock with a yield in excess of 4 per cent as one that is high-yielding in nature. High yielding dividend stocks have typically outperformed lower-yielding dividend stocks and non-dividend payers as well as dividend cutters by significant amounts, as illustrated in the table below, based on data from Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds, illustrating the performances from 1972-2018.

The best performers, however, have been dividend growers, that is why they sit atop as our Rule #1.

A word of caution. Do not simply go for the highest yielding stocks (more on that in Rule #3). These stocks might be paying out too much in dividends and retaining too little to grow their business.

DIVIDEND-TRAP RULE: INVEST IN STOCKS THAT DO NOT HAVE HIGH PAY-OUT RATIOS

Simply chasing after high yield counters that cannot sustain their dividend payments is a common investing mistake that rookie investors make. Such stocks are Dividend traps, meaning that their high yield is nothing more than temporary bait to lure investors seeking high yield. However, that high-yield is often an illusion, one that is not sustainable.