8 best investment apps to use right now

From personalised stock lists to latest news, customised portfolios and community discussions, here are some of the best investment apps to download.

There are a great many mobile apps out there that, one way or another, cater to the needs of active investors.

Online brokerages are almost always expected to have a mobile app – just so their customers can perform trades at any time of the day. Robo-advisors also boast well-polished apps that allow at-a-glance portfolio updates, plus a convenient way to make deposits and withdrawals.

Meanwhile, business news organisations and even investor communities can come up with apps that fulfil useful and important functions, such as customised watchlists, live market news and free charting tools.

Here are some of the best investment apps to download onto your smartphone.

8 best investment apps to download

App Features Download Tiger Trade Create personalised watchlists

Track and execute trades

Get real-time stock quotes

Spot market trends

On-the-go trading iOS, Android SaxoTraderGO Place and manage orders across global asset classes– Trade directly via the app

Free Trade Signals from Autochartist

Risk management tools included iOS, Android Syfe Curated investment portfolios at your fingertips

Personalised portfolios according to risk appetite and goals

Automated risk-management methodology– Make deposits and withdrawals at any time iOS, Android Endowus Option to invest with CPF and SRS, on top of cash

Track portfolios and investments anytime

Robo-investing combined with on-demand advice from licensed professionals

Low fees and transparent structure iOS, Android StashAway Goal-based investments (retirement, passive income, wealth accumulation)

Future-focused strategies

Algorithm-driven robo-investing

Personalised portfolios

Financial tips and content iOS, Android Bloomberg Receive global market news and updates

Live stock quotes

Personal portfolio tracker

Free viewing of Bloomberg TV Live iOS, Android SGX Mobile Market data, live news and company announcements of SGX-listed companies

STI report, along with top 5 advancers/decliners

Live prices for stocks and indices

Customisable watchlist with price alerts iOS, Android InvestingNote Social network for Singapore investors

Learn from experienced investors and get investing ideas

Live stock prices, news updates and announcements

Free charting tools iOS, Android

1. Tiger Trade

Cost: Free

Download: iOS, Android

Tiger Trade is the official app by brokerage Tiger Brokers, which means you’ll need an account to make use of the app. Designed to facilitate trading while on-the-go, Tiger Trade allows you to execute trades from your account right on the app.

To help support your trading, the app contains a number of useful features. Some of these include charts and tools for analysis and insight, watchlists for important asset classes, real-time stock quotes, as well as updates on market news to stay informed of developing trends.

The simple-to-use app does a good job of keeping you informed of prices and stock market developments, and should satisfy traders with simple needs.

2. Syfe

Cost: Free

Download: iOS, Android

Robo-advisor Syfe offers auto-wealth generation and hands-off investing via customised portfolios that are managed via algorithms and overseen by experienced professional traders.

The Syfe app puts all your portfolios at your fingertips, giving you up-to-the-minute reports on the status of your investment account. Besides at-a-glance updates, you can also make deposits and withdrawals right from the app, so you can freely manage your finances without even having to get out of bed.

The recent app update saw a mini-revamp; upon login, you’ll land on a new homepage with a summary of your portfolio’s performance, plus other resources parked further down as you scroll. Other functions such as portfolio viewing, content library and advisory services now have its own dedicated tab.

3. SaxoTraderGO

Cost: Free

Download: iOS, Android

Today’s Special Edition Market Call is our #SaxoStrats' longer form take on where markets are at the present moment,... Posted by Saxo Bank on Friday, November 22, 2019

Trading brokerage Saxo brings its award-winning trading platforms to smartphones and tablets, allowing mobile traders access to a massive 40,000 asset classes around the globe.

Just like with Saxo’s other platforms, investors can track and execute trades on their mobile devices. App users can also receive free Trade Signals provided by Autochartist to give them a trading edge. There are also various risk management tools to use for improved outcomes.

Some other useful features include the ability to stream expert analysis and news updates directly to your device, so you can stay informed of important developments and trends. The app also offers you a free demo account that is valid for 20 days, allowing you to gain some practice and learn how the platform works without risk.

4. Endowus

Cost: Free

Download: iOS, Android

A Singaporean robo-advisory popular for their low fees, Endowus offers a combination of algorithm-driven investing and live advice from human professionals. Using the cleanly designed app, you can view your portfolios, set up new investments, and schedule a live call with an MAS-licensed wealth advisor.

This nifty combination should appeal to those who want to passively grow their wealth, yet be able to have an expert walk them through their options to make sure they are on the right track.

Endowus offers investing via cash, as well as using the funds in your CPF and SRS (Supplementary Retirement Scheme) accounts, catering to a wide range of investors and budgets.

5. StashAway

Cost: Free

Download: iOS, Android

StashAway recently crossed the $1 billion-mark (S$1.3 billion) in total assets-under-management, so clearly they’re doing something right.

The StashAway app lets you set up unlimited investment portfolios, each personalised to a particular goal or need. Your funds are then managed using the platform’s investing algorithms and framework, tuned for optimal results over the medium and long term.

The full-featured app gives you complete control over all your investments, allowing you to make deposits and withdrawals right on your mobile. It also serves up personal finance tips and content in case you need a break from watching your money grow.

6. Bloomberg

Cost: Free

Download: iOS, Android

In investing, knowledge is power, so serious investors in the habit of managing their own portfolios would do well to download the Bloomberg app.

Not only will you get comprehensive access to global business, stock market and finance news, you will also receive featured articles and trending stories drawn directly from the Bloomberg newsroom. This includes free viewing of Bloomberg TV Live, without the need for a cable subscription.

Additionally, the Bloomberg app also has a customisable watchlist with which you can track the movements of stocks and equities of interest to you. Just add your selected securities to build your own personal portfolio tracker.

7. SGX Mobile

Cost: Free

Download: iOS, Android

CapitaLand opened up 21% at S$3.99 yesterday morning following the announcement of a strategic restructure of the two... Posted by SGX on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Made for investors who are primarily focused on the Singapore stock market, SGX Mobile features market data, live news and company announcements from SGX-listed entities.

Along with first-hand local market updates, the app also spotlights the STI, complete with the top five advancers and decliners in real time, providing investors with a snapshot of the market at a glance.

You can also build your personal list of stocks and indices and receive live price alerts to achieve your desired trading outcomes.

8. InvestingNote

Cost: Free

Download: iOS, Android

A social network for Singaporean investors, InvestingNote lets you share, learn and connect with your fellow investors.

Through lively discussions on all things investing – from upcoming opportunities to first-hand experience accounts – you can tap on the collective wisdom of the investing community to inform your own trading choices.

The platform is self-regulated, with users gaining reputation and ranking based on the quality and engagement of the content they contribute. It’s a great way to get a feel of the latest trends and investing ideas around.

The app also features live stock prices and other valuable market data, along with a suite of free charting tools that investors of all levels should find useful.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.