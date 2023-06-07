9 best air miles credit cards in Singapore (2023)

Sorry, Covid-19, what? With borders reopened in most parts of the word, you can finally dust off your air miles credit card. It’s definitely the most glamorous of all the credit cards. Every time you use one, you’re reinforcing your image as a globetrotting, wander lusting, jet-setter.

But more importantly, you earn frequent flyer miles at the same time. As the borders reopen, wouldn’t it be nice to be able to swap your air points for a free air ticket?

Trouble is, if you just sign up for the first air miles card you see and only use it when you remember it exists, chances are you’ll never collect enough points to even make it to KL. Collecting air miles needs to be done strategically with the right card.

Here are the best credit cards for air miles in Singapore, plus some useful info on how they work so you can game the system.

Best for Best air miles credit cards Miles that don’t expire Citi PremierMiles, DBS Altitude, OCBC 90°N Earning KrisFlyer miles Amex KrisFlyer, UOB KrisFlyer Everyday spending UOB KrisFlyer, Maybank Horizon, HSBC Revolution One-off expenses UOB PRVI Miles, Amex KrisFlyer Petrol Maybank Horizon, DBS Altitude Dining UOB KrisFlyer, UOB PRVI Miles Online shopping UOB KrisFlyer, OCBC 90°N, HSBC Revolution, Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card Overseas spending (foreign currency) UOB PRVI Miles, DBS Altitude

1. Citi PremierMiles Card

If the thought of spending thousands of dollars in just a couple of months makes you blanch, you need a card with miles that don’t expire so you can take your time to slowly accumulate them. This is especially the case if you’re a fresh grad or a generally frugal person without any big expenses coming up. Enter the Citi PremierMiles Card!

While the earn rate of such cards is typically not that great, the Citi PremierMiles offers a fairly attractive earn rate: 1.2 miles for every $1 of local spending, and 2 miles for every $1 spent on foreign currency spending. From now till 30 June 2023, every $1 of qualifying foreign currency spend will earn you an additional 2 Citi Miles.

The card gives you a welcome gift of 30,000 Citi Miles when you apply and spend $800 in 2 months, and charges an annual fee of $194.40, payable from the end of your first year.

2. DBS Altitude Card

DBS Altitude is another card that lets you accumulate air miles that never expire. The card rewards you with 3 air miles for every $1 spent on online flight and hotel transactions, 2 miles for every $1 spent overseas (at point of sale) and 1.2 miles for every $1 spent locally.

Earn rates are even better when it comes to specific flight and hotel bookings: Get 10 miles per $1 spent on online hotel bookings with Kaligo, and 6 miles per $1 spent on flight and hotel bookings with Expedia. As you might have guessed, this is a card that is best used for travel bookings and overseas spending rather than locally.

To sweeten the deal, DBS Altitude also has additional card privileges that you can opt in to earn an additional mile on all your expenses. However, you’ll be charged an admin fee of 2% of your expenses.

For instance, if you spend $2,000 locally, on top of the 2,400 base miles you’ll earn, you’ll earn an additional 2,000 miles, (bringing your miles earn rate to 2.2 miles per dollar) with a $40 admin fee charge. If you do the math, that equates to paying $0.02 for 1 mile, which is a pretty good deal if you’re looking to clock in those miles quick without increasing your overall expenditure.

The DBS Altitude Card’s annual fee is $194.40, but can be waived. If you do pay the annual fee and renew your card, you’ll receive a present of 10,000 miles from DBS.

3. OCBC 90°N Card

If you’re looking for a non-expiring air miles card to use on overseas online shopping sites, OCBC 90°N card is a good candidate.

In general, you earn 2.1 miles for every $1 spent in foreign currency and 1.3 miles for every $1 spent locally. For bookings made on Agoda, you’ll earn 7 miles per $1 spend in foreign currency, and 6 miles per $1 spend in SGD. Do note that points are awarded in blocks of $5 spent. That is to say, even if you spent $4.90 locally, you will not earn any points until you meet the $5 minimum spend.

If you’re big on streaming services, go for the OCBC 90°N Visa card to enjoy an earn rate of 15 Travel$ per $5 (3 miles per $1) for your Disney+, Spotify, Netflix, Viu, and Audible subscriptions.

The OCBC 90°N’s annual fee is $54 — that’s a lower annual fee than many other cards on this list.

4. HSBC Revolution Credit Card

Technically speaking, the HSBC Revolution Credit Card is a rewards card and not a miles card, in that you earn points not miles. Here’s how it works: You earn 10X Reward points on online purchases and contactless payments, and can then convert these reward points to miles, equivalent to 4 miles. So all in all, you’re earning 4 miles per $1 spend — a very decent earn rate!

Here’s the catch—you need to pay HSBC a fee in order to convert your points to miles. HSBC calls it their Mileage Programme, and you need to pay $40 (before GST) to join the programme for a year. The good thing is that this $40+ fee covers you for unlimited points-to-mile conversions for a full year. Here are the rates:

Singapore Airlines Krisflyer: 25,000 HSBC Rewards points = 10,000 SQ Krisflyer miles

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles: 25,000 HSBC Rewards points = 10,000 Cathay Pacific Asia Miles

Another plus point of the HSBC Revolution Credit Card is that there is no annual fee. So, assuming you want to use this card for miles, the only “annual fee” you’ll need to pay is the $40 mileage programme fee—still lower than most other miles cards.

Do note that HSBC Reward points come with an expiry date (as do the miles you can redeem them for). HSBC Rewards points earned expire after 37 months.

5. Amex KrisFlyer Card

The Amex KrisFlyer card is ideal if you’re collecting points for Singapore Airline’s KrisFlyer programme. There’s no need to redeem your points—all miles accumulated each month are automatically credited to your KrisFlyer account. Just be aware that KrisFlyer miles have a shelf-life of 3 years.

The basic earn rate is nothing to shout about. You get 2 miles for every $1 spent in foreign currency on eligible purchases during June and December every year, and 1.1 miles for every $1 spent on eligible local purchases. On the plus side, there’s no cap to these earnings.

What’s interesting is that they also reward you with 3.1 miles for every $1 spent on Grab in Singapore, valid for up to $200 worth of spending per month. That’s an easy way to get a decent earn rate on your commutes, even if the cap is rather low.

The card’s welcome bonuses are also quite attractive—you get 5,000 free miles the first time you use your card. If you charge $12,000 or more to your Card between 1 July 2022 and 30 June 2023, you’ll also get $150 cashback at Singapore Airlines.

The annual fee is $178.20, and it can be waived for the first year.

6. UOB KrisFlyer Card

Most air miles cards let you earn more on your travel spending, but the UOB KrisFlyer card is one that offers a decent rate on everyday local spending. This stylish-looking card offers 3 KrisFlyer miles per $1 spent on dining, online shopping, online travel and transport card transactions.

The catch is, to qualify for this earn rate, you must spend at least $500 per year on Singapore Airlines-related transactions (including KrisShop).

You also get 3 miles per $1 spent on Singapore Airlines, Scoot and KrisShop purchases, and 1.2 miles per $1 on other spending.

This is a great card to use for eligible everyday spending so long as you are prepared to spend $500 at Singapore Airlines or KrisShop within the next year.

The card charges an annual fee of $194.40 which can be quite hard to escape. But on the plus side, from now till 31 Jul 2023, you can get the first year’s annual fee waived and receive a welcome gift of up to 31,000 miles:

Gift for New-to-UOB Credit Card applicants who apply for KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card: 3,000 miles

Welcome Miles for first-time applicants: 5,000 miles

Miles earned with minimum S$2,000 spend in the first 60 days: 6,000*

When you renew your membership and pay the annual fee, you’ll also receive 10,000 miles. So while the UOB KrisFlyer card may not have the highest earn rates, they certainly offer lots of bonus miles as incentives.

7. Maybank Horizon Card

Here’s a card that doesn’t get much attention but is actually excellent for local spending. You earn 3.2 air miles whenever you spend on restaurant dining, petrol, public transport (including Grab and taxi) and hotel bookings at Agoda. And that’s just local spending.

When you are overseas, you’ll earn 2 miles for every dollar spent on air tickets, travel packages and foreign currency transactions. This last category includes foreign currency spending online, which you don’t need to go overseas to indulge in.

The earn rate for overseas spending is so-so, but the card offers one of the best rates for local spending.

The main drawback? You need to spend at least $300 in a calendar month in order to qualify for the miles. That’s a bummer considering most air miles cards don’t have minimum spending requirements.

The card’s annual fee is $180, but waived for 3 years instead of the usual one year. If you spend at least $18,000 in a year you can get subsequent annual fee payments waived.

8. UOB PRVI Miles Card

This card offers one of the best rates for general overseas and local spending, at 2.4 miles per $1 spent overseas and 1.4 miles per $1 spend locally. You also get 6 miles per $1 spent on Agoda, Expedia and UOB Travel, as well as 1.4 miles per $1 spend on bus and train rides. All this, with no minimum spend and no cap the miles you earn.

You can get better rates from some other cards that offer accelerated earning in specific categories like dining and hotel bookings, but as far as general spending goes, this card delivers.

This card is a good one to use if you’re anticipating a big expense like a wedding banquet, as the 1.4 mile per $1 rate is among the highest you’ll be able to get on such miscellaneous local spending, with no cap.

Up to June 30, 2023, UOB is also rewarding you with up to 50,000 miles for spending at least $1,000/month for 2 consecutive months and pay the annual card fee. It’s a pretty steep spending requirement, but also a pretty generous bonus mile reward. If you get the annual credit card fee waived, you can still get up to 30,000 miles with the same spending requirements.

9. Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card

If you spend regularly on transport and food online, the Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card might be the miles card for you. An entry-level credit card, it offers a high earn rate of 3 miles per $1 on online transactions for transportation, food delivery and online grocery merchants. This is capped at 3,000 miles, which means you max out the bonus rate at $1,000.

The SC Journey Credit Card also offers decent earn rates of 2 miles per $1 foreign spend and 1.2 miles per $1 local spend, which is comparable to most other air miles cards on this list. All earnings come in the form of 360 Rewards Points, which do not expire and can be redeemed for miles, cash rewards, or shopping vouchers.

On top of the card’s promised complimentary travel insurance and two complimentary visits to Priority Pass lounges each year, Standard Chartered is also dangling some limited-time carrots to tempt you into getting their miles card. This year, you get to enjoy a $0 foreign transaction fee for overseas spend made and posted in June-July 2023 and November-December 2023.

From now till Sept 30, 2023, Standard Chartered is awarding up to 45,000 miles if you sign up for the Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card. The only downside is that the requirements to get this welcome bonus are pretty steep — you need to spend $10,000 in total and pay the annual fee of $194.40.

Entry-level vs premium miles cards in Singapore

All of the above credit cards are entry-level ones, meaning you can sign up once your annual income hits about $30,000.

But premium air miles credit cards for those more well off tend to offer better air miles earn rates and/or sign-up bonuses.

For instance, the American Express The Platinum Card gives you a whopping welcome bonus of 113,750 Membership Rewards points when you sign up for the card. That’s worth a 1-way Business Class trip to Japan or Korea via Singapore Airlines! The catch? You must be prepared to fork out an annual fee of S$1,728. And while Amex hasn’t disclosed the exact minimum income requirement, you can be assured the usual $30,000 sum won’t cut it.

What are air miles and how do they work?