9 condos with the biggest swimming pools in Singapore, including a 160m whopper

Out of all the common facilities in any condo, the pool is king. It’s the main thing a lot of home buyers look for, and the bigger and more elaborate the better. It’s one reason why projects like the Marina Bay Sands (although it isn’t residential) have almost become an icon for Singapore.

There’s just something about a large pool that captures the attention – whether it is providing a resort-like ambience, or even if you don’t swim much, just enjoying a much nicer view outside your window.

There are even homeowners who believe the overall gauge of condo quality is in the pool: “bad pool, bad project,” as they’ll tell you. For those who believe this, or who just really like having a gigantic pool, here are the condos to look for:

1. The Jovell

Specifications Details Location 19 Flora Drive (District 17) Developer Hong Leong Holdings Ltd. Lease 99-years TOP 2022 Number of units 428

When The Jovell first launched, some market watchers joked that it’s a pool which happens to have a condo attached. This condo has a 29,063 sq. ft. pool, which spans several blocks and is big enough to have an island (sundeck and lounge pavilion) in the middle of it.

This giant pool is related to restrictions the developer faced: due to proximity to Changi Airport, there were height limitations on the blocks. As such, the developer decided to build according to a beach resort theme, with the low-rise blocks resembling a hotel or villa-style construction. In fact, you’d find that most condos that have such big pools are typically mega-developments that are 1,000 units and up. The Jovell stands out in that regard, with just 428 units.

The Jovell is quite popular among landlords and singles. It’s near the airport and places like Changi Business City: both are under a 10-minute drive, which is convenient for tenants who work there. There’s also a low quantum for the smaller units, with one-bedders still going for under $800,000.

That said, Flora Drive is not known for its accessibility. There’s no MRT station nearby, and the nearest malls are too far to walk. If you need public transport, The Jovell is sadly out of the question.

But if you want a condo that feels like an exclusive beach resort, tucked away from the rest of Singapore, then you may enjoy this.

2. Parc Clematis

Specifications Details Location 8F Jalan Lempeng (District 5) Developer Sing Haiyi Gold Pte. Ltd. Lease 99-years TOP 2023 Number of units 1,468

Parc Clematis is a mega-development (1,468 units), so a huge pool is mandatory. Anything smaller would be too packed, with that many users. Rather than just build many boring lap pools though, the developer has instead built a gigantic lagoon in the middle of the condo. This is the centrepiece of the entire project, measuring roughly 100 by 38 metres.

Another interesting feature is the beach-like entry into the pool, as it is a gradual slope instead. This makes it welcoming for both young kids and the elderly. There are also 3 other 50m lap pools to mix it up too, in case you somehow get bored with swimming in a huge lagoon.

Parc Clematis is also reaching TOP this year, so if you need a condo you can move into right away, you might try your luck with finding some early house flippers.

The main appeal of Parc Clematis is its Clementi location: this is a neighbourhood known for good overall access to schools. NUS, Ngee Ann Poly, Singapore Poly, and Nan Hua Primary (which is a seven-minute walk from Parc Clematis) are all within the area.

Parc Clematis does have a huge unit count though, so those who want exclusive or high-privacy projects may find this a turn-off. That’s a big lagoon for sure, but expect an equally big crowd to be sharing it with you.

3. Normanton Park

Specifications Details Location 55 Normanton Park (District 5) Developer Kingsford Huray Development Lease 99-years TOP 2023 Number of units 1,862

As with Parc Clematis, Normanton Park is a mega-development. It’s even bigger at 1,862 units (although only on a very slightly bigger plot of land), and the same reason for having a huge pool applies: when you have this many households, it’s just necessary.

Normanton Park sports a 150-metre pool, a 50-metre lap pool, a family pool, a children’s pool, and a therapy pool. And by children’s pool, we don’t mean a tiny wading puddle – it’s an actual, substantially sized pool attached to a large play park.

Normanton Park’s location is more convenient than it appears. While Kent Ridge MRT (CCL) is technically the closest, here’s an alternative:

There’s a bus stop just outside Normanton Park. If you take bus 14 from here, you can get off near Fusionopolis in a few stops. Fusionopolis attached to the One-North MRT station (CCL), which is itself one stop from Buona Vista (CCL, EWL), and Holland V.

Fusionopolis has a Cold Storage and some other eateries, and is a major tech and media hub. Buona Vista has a major mall (Star Vista), and Holland V is a famous food and entertainment hotspot. So if you don’t mind needing to use bus 14 as a connecting point, Normanton Park is better located than it would appear.

There are, unfortunately, few “across-the-road” amenities for this condo; and the high unit count may be a turn-off to some buyers. We also feel that some facilities, like the gym, may be unjustifiably small given the unit count.

4. Rivergate

Specifications Details Location 943 Robertson Quay (District 9) Developer Riverwalk Promenade Pte. Ltd. Lease Freehold TOP 2009 Number of units 545

As the name implies, Rivergate is a river-front condo in the Robertson Quay area. This project is clearly angled and affluent or high-income expat tenants, and the facilities reflect that (e.g., where other condos may have a small café near the pool, RiverGate has a full-fledged Italian restaurant).

The main pool at Rivergate mimics a river, meandering between blocks. It’s also an infinity-edged pool (at parts), for that sleek contemporary look; and we’d say it’s built bigger than needed for a mid-sized unit count (545 units).

That said, RiverGate isn’t really a condo for families with young kids (although it has the facilities to boot). River Valley Primary School may be nearby (a six-minute walk), but that’s it as far as primary schools go.

The Robertson Quay area is quite built up, and the area’s appeal is entertainment (clubs, cafes, bars, etc.) There isn’t much in the way of green space other than the small sliver that is Kim Seng Park, although being able to walk by the Singapore River probably makes up for it. Nearby dining options are plentiful, but they’re almost entirely high-end restaurants which aren’t for everyday meals.

Residents here will probably be headed to Great World City for most day-to-day needs and groceries, as the nearby Robertson Walk (about 10 minutes walk) leans more toward high-end dining than day-to-day retail.

ALSO READ: 10 condo rooftop infinity pools for amazing views

5. Tenet (EC)

Specifications Details Location 91 Tampines Street 62 (District 18) Developer TQS Development Pte. Ltd. Lease 99-years TOP 2026 Number of units 618

Tenet really shows how far ECs have come. In the ‘90s to ‘10s, ECs were expected to have modest facilities, due to cost constraints. But Tenet is one of the latest generations of ECs, in line with “luxury ECs” like Ola, that rival full-fledged private counterparts.

The pool is representative of this, being a 66-metre-long infinity pool. It’s a long strip running in front of the various blocks, like a river or stream, rather than the usual boxy/rectangular pool shape. This also branches off into a children’s pool, which includes water-based playground features.

Tenet rewards ground-floor units with quicker access to the sun deck and pool, as it’s right outside the porch of these bottom-floor units. If you prefer a pool view to staring at the sky, you may like these units.

This project is very specifically targeted at families, given that the smallest units are three-bedders and up. The absolute smallest ones are 893 sq. ft., with many being in the range of 958 to 1,500+ sq. ft.

Tenet’s expected TOP is in 2026, and there is a five-year MOP for the first batch of buyers – so we’ll revisit some time in the future, when it joins the resale market.

6. Florence Residences

Specifications Details Location 97 Hougang Avenue 2 (District 19) Developer Florence Development Pte. Ltd. Lease 99-years TOP 2023 Number of units 1,410

Florence Residences is a mega-development with 1,410 units – so if you’ve read the rest of this list, you know what to expect: a giant pool, in the form of an 80-metre lagoon, to cope with the high number of residents.

The pool is the centrepiece of the project, and the layout is such that the other main facilities, such as the gym, are positioned to overlook this pool.

The pool streams off to other smaller pools, ranging from a hydrotherapy pool to a children’s pool.

(Ironically, Florence Residences is also one of the closest private residences to the Hougang ActiveSG public swimming complex; so we don’t suppose we’ll be listing that as a nearby amenity!)

Florence Residences is a bit far from the nearest MRT though, with Hougang MRT (NEL, CRL) being over a 12+ minute walk. Residents here will probably be using the bus or connecting shuttle services. If you walk (11+ minutes) or take a bus in the direction of Kovan, you’ll find a good stretch of eateries, including places like the famous Punggol Nasi Lemak.

One thing we don’t understand though, is the whole mega-project having just one tennis court. There’s no way it’s going to be enough for all the residents in the 1,410 units.

7. Riverfront Residences

Specifications Details Location 41 Hougang Ave. 7 (District 19) Developer Florence Development Pte. Ltd.Rio Casa Venture Pte. Ltd.Development Pte. Ltd. Lease 99-years TOP 2023 Number of units 1,472

Riverfront Residences is a mega-development, so an equally mega-sized pool is needed. There are three in the project: the main one is the 75-metre river pool, while the other two are a 50-metre mangrove pool and a 20-metre children’s pool.

Riverfront Residences is heavily built on the concept of merging with its surrounding ecology, and the river in question is the Serangoon River. Many of the stacks overlook the Serangoon Park Connector and the river just beyond, offering a good scenic view of the greenery (although the forested area across the Sungei Serangoon won’t be around forever) and waterfront.

Proximity to the park connector and riverside make this project great for avid cyclists and nature-walk lovers, and families often like having this sort of green space nearby.

The Hougang HDB blocks behind Riverfront Residences also provide a lot of day-to-day conveniences – you can find the usual coffee shops and minimarts, as well as childcare centres. It’s just a few minutes walk from the condo to the HDB cluster.

There’s a trade-off for the riverfront view however: this project is not within walking distance of an MRT station, and there isn’t much in the way of major retail options. Expect to travel out for your more major shopping needs.

8. Kingsford Waterbay

Specifications Details Location 84 Upper Serangoon View (District 19) Developer Kingsford Property Development Pte. Ltd. Lease 99-years TOP 2018 Number of units 1,165

This mega-project had a very rocky start, with BCA at one point issuing a stop-work order to the developer. Nonetheless, the issue appears to have been dealt with, and it doesn’t seem to have done much damage as there have been 190 profitable transactions so far (as opposed to 24 unprofitable ones).

As the name “waterbay” implies, bodies of water are the main inspiration behind the design. The project even divides itself into zones called the Stream, the River, the Cove, and the Waterfall.

The River is where the main pool is located, spanning an impressive 160 metres; this is connected to the Cove, where you’ll find the wave pool and an aqua gym. The culminating point is the Waterfall, which has a waterfall feature facing the main landscape deck.

This project is next to the Serangoon River, and is just a few minutes’ walk to Punggol Park. This makes it good for families that like green spaces, as well as cyclists. Note that Punggol Park has allotment gardens, though at the time of writing these have been fully subscribed.

Just like Riverfront Residences, there isn’t any MRT station or major mall nearby. So it does mean you need to use the bus or drive though.

9. The Tapestry

Specifications Details Location 59 Tampines Street 86 (District 18) Developer Bellevue Properties Pte. Ltd. Lease 99-years TOP 2021 Number of units 861

Best known for its 100-metre infinity-edge pool, The Tapestry has facilities specifically angled at families. There’s a daycare centre in the condo itself, as well as a pet cabin and designated alfresco dining areas. Besides the 100-metre pool, there’s another 50-metre lap pool, and it really holds its own among the crowd of condos in the area (The Alps Residences, The Santorini, Q Bay Residences).

Unfortunately, The Tapestry is not too accessible, as there’s no MRT within walking distance. The Tampines location may also be a bit misleading to some. While Tampines is indeed a regional centre, the hub of the neighbourhood (with Tampines Mall, Century Square, etc.) is around an eight to 10-minute drive from The Tapestry; reasonably close, but not what we can call walking distance.

Having a nearby HDB enclave nearby (from block 876 onward) does help, as it means HDB amenities like coffee shops and small stores are accessible on foot. It’s roughly an eight to 10-minute walk to this area.

For more curated lists of condos with interesting features, low price points, or unusual layouts, follow us on Stacked. You can follow these up with our in-depth condo reviews, where we cover new as well as resale projects in the Singapore private property market.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.