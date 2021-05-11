Affordable ways to cover damaged floor tiles without removing them

One of the best ways to cultivate a happy life is to create a happy home. When renovating the home, most people think of painting the walls or updating appliances. But covering up damaged floor tiles can also give your home a brand new look.

Unfortunately, hacking out your floor can set you back at least $2,000 while cement screed can cost about $9 per square foot (psf) and tiles usually start from $2.50 psf. This can all add up pretty quickly.

Assuming your apartment is 1,000 sqft, you could easily end up spending $10,000 on your floor tiles! Luckily, there are plenty of affordable, durable, and easy ways to cover damaged floor tiles without removing them.

What is the cheapest type of flooring in Singapore?

Flooring Type Cost per square feet Benefits Vinyl flooring $4 to S$6 Affordable

Easy to install

Waterproof

Stain-resistant Laminate flooring $4 to $8 Affordable

Easy to clean

Easy to install Rubber flooring Starts from $10 Durable

Shock-Absorbent

Sound-Insulation Linoleum flooring $3 to $5 Low maintenance

Durable

Made using renewable materials Hardwood flooring $28 to $50 Improves the value of

your property

Eco-friendly Cork flooring $3 to $4 Eco-friendly

Durable

Vinyl flooring: The most popular flooring option in Singapore

PHOTO: Pexels

Vinyl flooring has become one of the most popular flooring options in Singapore because it is low cost, water-resistant, heat-resistant, and has a high-durability. There is no need for floor hacking when using this material because it comes in standard formats that can be laid over existing flooring, hence saving the need to hack out your floor.

This material also comes in a wide range of designs that resemble wood as well as natural stones to suit any type of interior design. Vinyl flooring is also very easy to maintain and does not require any special cleaning process or polishing. With more manufacturers creating this type of flooring, you can even find eco-friendly vinyl flooring material that comes with a Green Mark product certification.

Laminate flooring: The best low maintenance flooring

Like vinyl flooring, laminate flooring can be easily installed without hacking away the existing floor tiles. Laminate flooring usually comes with a click system that easily connects with the laminate planks. Laminate is made up of high-density fibreboard, combining wood fibres and wood chips alongside plastic to produce a flooring material that is even more durable and easy to maintain compared to real wood flooring.

Using an advanced imaging process, laminate flooring offers an extensive range of designs that resemble wood, tile or natural stone.

However, if you are deciding between laminate flooring or vinyl flooring, the former is less moisture resistant and is not a recommended material for bathrooms, kitchens or spaces that are often exposed to excessive moisture.

Rubber flooring: The easiest type of flooring to install

This material is often associated with commercial interiors, industrial environments, gyms, and playgrounds. Rubber flooring can be sleek and give the home a modern feel.

Due to its natural sturdiness and improved design, many homeowners are choosing to incorporate rubber flooring material in areas such as children’s playrooms, laundry rooms, recreational rooms, and bathrooms where functional needs outweigh aesthetics.

Rubber flooring materials come in sheets or tiles, and in various thickness to withstand different degrees of wear and tear. However, this industrial-grade material is not as cheap as what most people think. The cost of rubber flooring can start from $10 spf to over $40 psf, comparable to natural hardwood material.

Linoleum flooring: The eco-friendly flooring option

Linoleum flooring has been around for a long time, it is less heard of because materials like vinyl and laminate are much more advanced in comparison. There are, however, multiple upsides to using linoleum flooring.

Firstly, linoleum flooring is making a comeback because of its biodegradable quality. Linoleum is made only from natural materials and environmentally-conscious individuals are choosing to use this material over synthetic materials that can emit toxic gas or cause harm to the environment.

Linoleum flooring is also extremely durable and comes in limitless style options, sizes, and dimensions for easy installation. In terms of pricing, it is also cheaper compared to vinyl or laminate.

Hardwood flooring: The classic flooring option

PHOTO: Pexels

Hardwood flooring always looks warm and classic. The woody texture just cannot be replicated by other alternative flooring materials. This is also why hardwood flooring is more expensive compared to other flooring options but it is worth the cost if you want to achieve a classic floor design.

The most common types of wood flooring materials used in Singapore for flooring include oak and teak because of their solid quality. However, due to their natural properties, they are less likely to withstand heavy abrasion and tend to age over time.

Traditionally, installing hardwood flooring requires hacking of existing floor tiles and applying cement screed before laying the wood but some homeowners choose to overlay at their own risk. So, if you are choosing to use hardwood flooring, make sure to consult an expert before deciding which option you’ll take.

Cork flooring: The most durable flooring option

PHOTO: Facebook/Cork.Flooring

Cork flooring is commonly seen on the floors of churches and libraries due to its sound-proofing properties but it is making its way into mainstream home interiors due to its eco-friendliness and high durability.

Cork is made by peeling off the bark of cork oak trees that are grown mainly in Southern Europe. It is abrasion-resistant, easy to clean, and has a cushioning effect when stepped on.

Cork flooring is also a safe option because it can withstand extremely high temperatures and tend to generate less smoke and toxic substances when burned.

Similar to vinyl flooring and laminate flooring, cork flooring is also very affordable and has a wide selection of designs, colours, and texture to meet any aesthetic look. It is also a good thermal insulator, meaning that cork flooring helps to regulate heat inside the room, a great option given Singapore’s tropical weather.

Ready to give your floor a makeover?

PHOTO: Pexels

With all the different floor tiling options to choose from, you're now more equipped to lay out your renovation plans. Re-tiling your floor can be fun and creative.

And you don’t need to stick to just one material for all your rooms. Consider a mix of texture and design to spruce up the look of your home, this can even help you to stay within a budget.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.