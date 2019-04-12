Are you making the most of your credit card points?

Here's something that may surprise you - contrary to popular belief, most miles card don't actually earn you miles.

Unless you're holding a cobrand card like the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card, AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend or AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card, you're technically earning bank points, which can subsequently be converted into miles.

This is an important distinction to make because every bank has its own points currency and rules regarding conversion rates, conversion fees, pooling and expiry. It pays to familiarise yourself with these rules when getting into the miles game!

So here's the bad news: there are no fewer than 12 different rewards currencies in Singapore, and some banks have more than one. This can be hopelessly confusing to a first-timer.

For example, consider how some popular rewards cards are marketed.

The OCBC Titanium Rewards advertises 10X OCBC$ per $1, but is that better than the DBS Woman's Card at 10X DBS Points per $5, or the UOB Lady's Card at 10X UNI$ per $5? Without an apples to apples comparison, it's easy to be overwhelmed.

The good news is we're going to explain all you need to know about credit card points in this article.

WHAT ARE THE DIFFERENT POINTS CURRENCIES ON THE MARKET?

There are currently 12 different points currencies in use by Singapore banks. Although most keep it simple by having only one, OCBC (3) and Citibank (2) offer different currencies depending on the card.

Here's the big picture overview of how each bank's policies measure up:

PHOTO: SingSaver

CONVERSION RATE AND MINIMUM CONVERSION

The most important factor to understand is the conversion rate because without this, you won't be able to do a like-for-like comparison of credit cards.

There are three main ratios in use - 5:2, 1:1 and 1:2 (all referring to points:miles). Why so many? Only the banks know. I wish we had a simpler system where 1 point=1 mile, but that's just the situation here.



5:2 Ratio 1:1 Ratio 1:2 Ratio Other Ratios OCBC$, Citi ThankYou points, SCB 360 Rewards Points (Visa Infinite), HSBC Rewards Points, Maybank TREATS Citi Miles, OCBC Travel$, OCBC VOYAGE Miles DBS Points, UOB UNI$ AMEX Membership Rewards (450 points: 250 miles), BOC Points (3 points: 1 mile), SCB 360 Rewards Points (3,500 points :1,015 miles- non Visa Infinite cards)

*The above ratio assumes you're transferring points to KrisFlyer. All banks offer the same conversion ratio to other partners (e.g. Asia Miles) except SCB

It's also important to consider what the minimum conversion amounts are. All things equal, it's better to have a smaller minimum conversion, because it gives you added flexibility. Moreover, it reduces the chances of orphan points or points, which are just short of the minimum conversion.

For example, if I have 4,800 DBS points, I will not be able to convert them into miles because I'm 200 points shy of the minimum.

Minimum 10,000 miles Minimum 5,000 miles Minimum 1,000 miles or less OCBC$, Citi ThankYou points, HSBC Rewards Points, Citi MilesBOC Points, DBS Points, UOB UNI$ Maybank TREATS (KrisFlyer; Asia miles minimum 2,000) OCBC Travel$, AMEX Membership Rewards, OCBC VOYAGE Miles, SCB 360 Rewards Points

CONVERSION FEES

PHOTO: SingSaver