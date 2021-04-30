Ark Invest: How to choose & buy Ark ETFs in Singapore

Ark ETFs (exchange traded funds) have been gaining lots of interest globally, especially since 2020 and going into 2021. Given the state of the global economy right now, any investment vehicle that’s not likely to tank is worthy of interest.

Due to digital disruption and, more recently, Covid-19, lots of businesses are being forced to rethink the way they make money, or risk being left behind.

That’s where Ark Invest comes in — the company profits from disruption by investing in companies that are shaking things up for more conventional businesses.

What is Ark Invest?

Ark ETFs are Exchange Traded Funds from Ark Investment Management, a New York-based asset manager that manages disruption-themed ETFs, which seems appropriate for the time we live in.

Ark invests in public companies that they see as “leaders, enablers and beneficiaries of disruptive innovation”.

In other words, rather than look to traditional businesses with a proven track record of success, they are doing the opposite — trying to pick out businesses that will be “the next big thing” and disrupt current business models.

As one would expect, Ark bets big on companies in sectors such as artificial intelligence, robotics and blockchain technology.

Most Ark ETFs are actively managed, which means there are actual humans making portfolio decisions, rather than passively tracking companies based on an algorithm.

All 8 Ark Invest ETFs at a glance

Let’s have a look at the Ark Invest suite of ETFs available to regular investors: