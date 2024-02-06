money

The average cost of Chinese New Year festive dining

PHOTO: Pexels
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 06, 2024 6:16 AMBySihan Chia

If you’re reading this article, hopefully you’re done planning your annual family reunion dinner and other festive dining gatherings!

With less than a week to usher in the Dragon year, if you haven’t made any restaurant reservations or placed any yusheng orders, now’s the time to firm up your plans. The good news – there are still quite a handful of options left but not for long! 

Start by shortlisting places that are likely to please even the fussiest palates, namely hotels and established restaurants. As the date draws closer, competition (and prices) will start heating up so the earlier you book your reservation, the better. 

Here’s a quick look at some of the most established gourmet names for an indulgent and pampering experience to start the new year on a high note! 

Reunion dinner at a restaurant 

Reunion dinners are usually cosy affairs with the immediate family, so good food in a nice atmosphere is paramount, whether it’s at a restaurant or in the comfort of home. 

If you’re looking forward to tucking into festive delicacies with the rest of the fam, rest assured we’ve got you covered. If you prefer a low-key celebration at home, get ready to place your orders to take advantage of the credit card dining promotions before they’re gone!

Restaurant Price Availability
Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant, Holiday Inn Atrium From $118++ per person for their Auspicious Times menu Jan 3, 2024 to Feb 24, 2024
Hai Tien Lo, Pan Pacific From $128 per person, choose from eight set menus Jan 22 to Feb 25, 2024
Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel From $138.80++ per person, choose from six or eight-course set menus Jan 4 to Feb 24, 2024
Hua Ting, Orchard Hotel Singapore From $148 per person, minimum two diners Feb 9 to 24, 2024
Lime Restaurant, ParkRoyal on Pickering

Joyful Reunion

Feb 9, Buffet Dinner – 

$138++ per adult, $69++ per child  

Feb 10 to 11, Buffet Brunch – 

$88++ per adult, $44++ per child

Feb 10 to 11, Buffet Dinner – 

$118++ per adult, $59++ per child

 Jan 16 to Feb 29, 2024
Shang Palace, Shangri-La Singapore Choice of four eight-course menus from $188 per pax Jan 29 to Feb 24, 2024
Peach Blossoms, ParkRoyal Marina Jubilant Abundance Set Menus from $298 per person, minimum of two diners Jan 22 to Feb 25, 2024

Lunar New Year Eve Menu available on Feb 9 
Summer Palace, Conrad Hotel Imperial Menu, $288 per person, minimum of two diners Jan 28 to Feb 24, 2024

Lunar New Year Eve Menu available on Feb 9

Reunion dinner at home 

Restaurant Item Price/Promotion Availability
Man Fu Yuan, InterContinental Singapore Abundance Treasure Pot $498 nett, serves up to five guests Dec 21, 2023 to Feb 25, 2024
Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant, Carlton Hotel Six menus including the Happiness Set From $1,348++ for eight pax  Jan 29 to Feb 24, 2024
Xin Cuisine, Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium Boston Lobster and Ikura Yu Sheng with Passion Fruit Sauce 

Xin’s Traditional Pen Cai

From $268

$388 

15 per cent discount for selected items

 Feb 21, 2024
Yan Lunar New Year Family Feast  $432 for a set for four pax

Jan 29 to Feb 24, 2024

Self collection for orders on Feb 9, 2024
Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel Wan Hao Imperial Pot of Prosperity Five Persons / 10 Persons

$588.00 to $1,088.00

15 per cent regular discount with promo code WH15

 Self collection from Jan 4 to Feb 24, 2024
TungLok Seafood Gardens by The Bay Prosperity Yu Sheng, Pen Cai and Take-Home Feast

15 per cent off self-collect takeaway 

For UOB Cardholders

Till Jan 31:

15 per cent off Yu Sheng, Pen Cai and Take-Home Feast takeaway

Till Feb 24:

15 per cent off pork jerky/nian gao

 For orders placed by Jan 31, 2024
Goodwood Park Hotel Singapore Lunar New Year Takeaway Treasures 2024

From Jan 18 to Feb 4, 2024, Citi, DBS/POSB, HSBC, Maybank, OCBC, UOB Cardmembers enjoy 20 per cent off 

From Feb 5 to 24, 2024, cardmembers enjoy 15 per cent off takeaway purchases

 Jan 18 to Feb 24, 2024
Long Beach Seafood CNY 2024 Set Menu From $488 for three to four pax, Set Menu B4 Reunion menu is only available on Feb 9, 2024

Card promotions for dine-in and takeaway orders  

Remember to utilise your credit card privileges to make the most out of your festive spending! 

Restaurant Card Promotion Offer valid till
Man Fu Yuan, InterContinental Singapore

for Citi Cardmembers

10 per cent off Lunar New Year A La Carte Menu (Lunch & Dinner) 

 Feb 7, 2024
Min Jiang, Goodwood Park Hotel

for Citi Cardmembers 

15 per cent off a la carte food and beverage bill 

for UOB Cardmembers 

Till Feb 4:

20 per cent off selected festive takeaway treats

Till Feb 24:

15 per cent off selected festive takeaway treats

 Dec 30, 2024 or otherwise stated
Lime, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering

for Citi Cardmembers 

15 per cent off on festive buffet 

 Feb 24, 2024
Peach Blossoms

for UOB Cardmembers

15 per cent off in-store and online purchase on festive takeaways from Jan 24, 2024

 Feb 24, 2024
The Salon, Hotel Fort Canning

for Citi Cardmembers 

$100 off Bountiful Reunion Set Menu for 10 

 Feb 24, 2024
The Dining Room, Sheraton Towers Singapore Hotel

for Citi Cardmembers 

Up to 25 per cent off Festive Feasts 

Early Bird Period (Jan 1 to Jan 31, 2024): 25 per cent off

Regular Period (Feb 1 to Feb 29, 2024): 15 per cent off
Summer Palace, Conrad Hotel

for Citibank / DBS / UOB Cardholders 

Enjoy 10 per cent discount off Festive goodies and takeaways 

 Feb 9, 2024
Conrad Centennial Singapore

for UOB Cardmembers

10 per cent off festive gifts and goodies. 

Promo code: UOB10 

 Feb 24, 2024 for online purchases made via https://conradcentennialsingapore.oddle.me/ only
Pan Pacific Singapore

for UOB Cardmembers

From Jan 5, 2024:

15 per cent off festive takeaways

 Feb 24, 2024
Yan Ting, The St. Regis Singapore

for UOB Cardmembers

15 per cent festive takeaway delicacies

Promo code: UOB15

 Feb 24, 2024 
Crystal Jade

for UOB Cardmembers

From Jan 19:

  • Eight per cent off festive takeaways on published usual price
  • Eight per cent off dine-in festive set menus on published usual price
  • Additional eight per cent off set menus for reservation made for CNY eve third seating
 Feb 25, 2024

Cost of festive snacks

Planning a Netflix binge over the CNY long weekend, or planning a quick getaway to our neighbour thanks to the shockingly favourable exchange rate hitting $1:RM3.54?  Whichever your choice, here’s your pick of festive munchies to keep you happily satiated. 

Item Budget Mid-range Premium
Bak Kwa $27 for 500g from Kim Peng Hiang $58 for 500g from Supernature $88 for the 2024 Dragon black truffle bak kwa, 500g from Century Bak Kwa
Pineapple tarts $15.80 from Toast Box, two for $28.80 $26.80 to $28.80 from La Levain $48 from Caviar
Love letters $18.80 for Seaweed Chicken Floss Love Letters from Mdm Ling Bakery $27 for Charcoal Love Letters from Baker’s Well $36 from Sinpopo
Kueh Bangkit $15.90 for Crispy Flower Kueh Bangkit from Ding Bakery $21.80 from Mdm Ling $30 from Baker’s Well
Ondeh Ondeh Cookies $16.80 from Lele Bakery $29.80 from Baker’s Brew $33.80 from Home’s Favourites
Shrimp Rolls $8.90 from Tai Sun $16.80 from Drips Bakery Cafe $23.80 from Kele
Almond Cookies $14.31 from Yes Natural $20.90 Xing Fu – Premium Almond Cookies from Pineapple Tarts $26.90 from Xin Yong Sheng
Cashew Cookies  $15 from Gin Thye $18.80 from Xin Yong Sheng $27.88 from Peach Blossoms, ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay
Green Pea Cookies  $17.90 from Ding Bakery $28.80 from Delcie’s Desserts and Cakes $43.80 from Man Fu Yuan
Lotus Root Chips $15.90 from Wang Lai Bakery $21 from Aunty Hong  $36.80 for Spicy Salted Egg Yolk Lotus Root Chips with Chicken Floss from Goodwood Park Hotel

Conclusion: Plan ahead and celebrate early 

If you haven’t already noticed, several hotels and restaurants have launched their Lunar New Year menus for dine-in and takeaway orders and are stacking offers for the early birds. 

There’s no rule saying you can’t celebrate CNY early, so be sure to bring along the right rewards credit card before your big meal. That’s a good 20 per cent savings in some instances. 

If you’re planning to host a home-cooked feast, optimise your budget by using a cashback card (some are offering up to eight per cent cashback on groceries) and swap seasonal items (read: off the chart prices) for cheaper and no less tasty alternatives. 

ALSO READ: Best bak kwa in Singapore (CNY 2024): Lim Chee Guan, Kim Hock Guan and more

This article was first published in ValueChampion.

