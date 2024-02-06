The average cost of Chinese New Year festive dining

If you’re reading this article, hopefully you’re done planning your annual family reunion dinner and other festive dining gatherings!

With less than a week to usher in the Dragon year, if you haven’t made any restaurant reservations or placed any yusheng orders, now’s the time to firm up your plans. The good news – there are still quite a handful of options left but not for long!

Start by shortlisting places that are likely to please even the fussiest palates, namely hotels and established restaurants. As the date draws closer, competition (and prices) will start heating up so the earlier you book your reservation, the better.

Here’s a quick look at some of the most established gourmet names for an indulgent and pampering experience to start the new year on a high note!

Reunion dinner at a restaurant

Reunion dinners are usually cosy affairs with the immediate family, so good food in a nice atmosphere is paramount, whether it’s at a restaurant or in the comfort of home.

If you’re looking forward to tucking into festive delicacies with the rest of the fam, rest assured we’ve got you covered. If you prefer a low-key celebration at home, get ready to place your orders to take advantage of the credit card dining promotions before they’re gone!

Restaurant Price Availability Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant, Holiday Inn Atrium From $118++ per person for their Auspicious Times menu Jan 3, 2024 to Feb 24, 2024 Hai Tien Lo, Pan Pacific From $128 per person, choose from eight set menus Jan 22 to Feb 25, 2024 Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel From $138.80++ per person, choose from six or eight-course set menus Jan 4 to Feb 24, 2024 Hua Ting, Orchard Hotel Singapore From $148 per person, minimum two diners Feb 9 to 24, 2024 Lime Restaurant, ParkRoyal on Pickering Joyful Reunion Feb 9, Buffet Dinner – $138++ per adult, $69++ per child Feb 10 to 11, Buffet Brunch – $88++ per adult, $44++ per child Feb 10 to 11, Buffet Dinner – $118++ per adult, $59++ per child Jan 16 to Feb 29, 2024 Shang Palace, Shangri-La Singapore Choice of four eight-course menus from $188 per pax Jan 29 to Feb 24, 2024 Peach Blossoms, ParkRoyal Marina Jubilant Abundance Set Menus from $298 per person, minimum of two diners Jan 22 to Feb 25, 2024 Lunar New Year Eve Menu available on Feb 9 Summer Palace, Conrad Hotel Imperial Menu, $288 per person, minimum of two diners Jan 28 to Feb 24, 2024 Lunar New Year Eve Menu available on Feb 9

Reunion dinner at home

Restaurant Item Price/Promotion Availability Man Fu Yuan, InterContinental Singapore Abundance Treasure Pot $498 nett, serves up to five guests Dec 21, 2023 to Feb 25, 2024 Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant, Carlton Hotel Six menus including the Happiness Set From $1,348++ for eight pax Jan 29 to Feb 24, 2024 Xin Cuisine, Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium Boston Lobster and Ikura Yu Sheng with Passion Fruit Sauce Xin’s Traditional Pen Cai From $268 $388 15 per cent discount for selected items Feb 21, 2024 Yan Lunar New Year Family Feast $432 for a set for four pax Jan 29 to Feb 24, 2024 Self collection for orders on Feb 9, 2024 Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel Wan Hao Imperial Pot of Prosperity Five Persons / 10 Persons $588.00 to $1,088.00 15 per cent regular discount with promo code WH15 Self collection from Jan 4 to Feb 24, 2024 TungLok Seafood Gardens by The Bay Prosperity Yu Sheng, Pen Cai and Take-Home Feast 15 per cent off self-collect takeaway For UOB Cardholders Till Jan 31: 15 per cent off Yu Sheng, Pen Cai and Take-Home Feast takeaway Till Feb 24: 15 per cent off pork jerky/nian gao For orders placed by Jan 31, 2024 Goodwood Park Hotel Singapore Lunar New Year Takeaway Treasures 2024 From Jan 18 to Feb 4, 2024, Citi, DBS/POSB, HSBC, Maybank, OCBC, UOB Cardmembers enjoy 20 per cent off From Feb 5 to 24, 2024, cardmembers enjoy 15 per cent off takeaway purchases Jan 18 to Feb 24, 2024 Long Beach Seafood CNY 2024 Set Menu From $488 for three to four pax, Set Menu B4 Reunion menu is only available on Feb 9, 2024

Card promotions for dine-in and takeaway orders

Remember to utilise your credit card privileges to make the most out of your festive spending!

Restaurant Card Promotion Offer valid till Man Fu Yuan, InterContinental Singapore for Citi Cardmembers 10 per cent off Lunar New Year A La Carte Menu (Lunch & Dinner) Feb 7, 2024 Min Jiang, Goodwood Park Hotel for Citi Cardmembers 15 per cent off a la carte food and beverage bill for UOB Cardmembers Till Feb 4: 20 per cent off selected festive takeaway treats Till Feb 24: 15 per cent off selected festive takeaway treats Dec 30, 2024 or otherwise stated Lime, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering for Citi Cardmembers 15 per cent off on festive buffet Feb 24, 2024 Peach Blossoms for UOB Cardmembers 15 per cent off in-store and online purchase on festive takeaways from Jan 24, 2024 Feb 24, 2024 The Salon, Hotel Fort Canning for Citi Cardmembers $100 off Bountiful Reunion Set Menu for 10 Feb 24, 2024 The Dining Room, Sheraton Towers Singapore Hotel for Citi Cardmembers Up to 25 per cent off Festive Feasts Early Bird Period (Jan 1 to Jan 31, 2024): 25 per cent off Regular Period (Feb 1 to Feb 29, 2024): 15 per cent off Summer Palace, Conrad Hotel for Citibank / DBS / UOB Cardholders Enjoy 10 per cent discount off Festive goodies and takeaways Feb 9, 2024 Conrad Centennial Singapore for UOB Cardmembers 10 per cent off festive gifts and goodies. Promo code: UOB10 Feb 24, 2024 for online purchases made via https://conradcentennialsingapore.oddle.me/ only Pan Pacific Singapore for UOB Cardmembers From Jan 5, 2024: 15 per cent off festive takeaways Feb 24, 2024 Yan Ting, The St. Regis Singapore for UOB Cardmembers 15 per cent festive takeaway delicacies Promo code: UOB15 Feb 24, 2024 Crystal Jade for UOB Cardmembers From Jan 19: Eight per cent off festive takeaways on published usual price

Eight per cent off dine-in festive set menus on published usual price

Additional eight per cent off set menus for reservation made for CNY eve third seating Feb 25, 2024

Cost of festive snacks

Planning a Netflix binge over the CNY long weekend, or planning a quick getaway to our neighbour thanks to the shockingly favourable exchange rate hitting $1:RM3.54? Whichever your choice, here’s your pick of festive munchies to keep you happily satiated.

Item Budget Mid-range Premium Bak Kwa $27 for 500g from Kim Peng Hiang $58 for 500g from Supernature $88 for the 2024 Dragon black truffle bak kwa, 500g from Century Bak Kwa Pineapple tarts $15.80 from Toast Box, two for $28.80 $26.80 to $28.80 from La Levain $48 from Caviar Love letters $18.80 for Seaweed Chicken Floss Love Letters from Mdm Ling Bakery $27 for Charcoal Love Letters from Baker’s Well $36 from Sinpopo Kueh Bangkit $15.90 for Crispy Flower Kueh Bangkit from Ding Bakery $21.80 from Mdm Ling $30 from Baker’s Well Ondeh Ondeh Cookies $16.80 from Lele Bakery $29.80 from Baker’s Brew $33.80 from Home’s Favourites Shrimp Rolls $8.90 from Tai Sun $16.80 from Drips Bakery Cafe $23.80 from Kele Almond Cookies $14.31 from Yes Natural $20.90 Xing Fu – Premium Almond Cookies from Pineapple Tarts $26.90 from Xin Yong Sheng Cashew Cookies $15 from Gin Thye $18.80 from Xin Yong Sheng $27.88 from Peach Blossoms, ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay Green Pea Cookies $17.90 from Ding Bakery $28.80 from Delcie’s Desserts and Cakes $43.80 from Man Fu Yuan Lotus Root Chips $15.90 from Wang Lai Bakery $21 from Aunty Hong $36.80 for Spicy Salted Egg Yolk Lotus Root Chips with Chicken Floss from Goodwood Park Hotel

Conclusion: Plan ahead and celebrate early

If you haven’t already noticed, several hotels and restaurants have launched their Lunar New Year menus for dine-in and takeaway orders and are stacking offers for the early birds.

There’s no rule saying you can’t celebrate CNY early, so be sure to bring along the right rewards credit card before your big meal. That’s a good 20 per cent savings in some instances.

If you’re planning to host a home-cooked feast, optimise your budget by using a cashback card (some are offering up to eight per cent cashback on groceries) and swap seasonal items (read: off the chart prices) for cheaper and no less tasty alternatives.

ALSO READ: Best bak kwa in Singapore (CNY 2024): Lim Chee Guan, Kim Hock Guan and more

This article was first published in ValueChampion.