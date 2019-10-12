The average Singaporean spends $1,000 per holiday. Here's a smart way to invest that amount

According to a survey conducted by online shopping and discount service website Picodi with 22,000 respondents, Singaporeans are the seventh biggest holiday spenders in the world, spending on average S$1,086 on a holiday.

HOW MUCH MONEY PEOPLE SPEND ON HOLIDAYS

The biggest spenders come from Australia who spends an average of US$1,505 (S$2,050) per holiday per person. Hong Kongers came in second with US$1,021 while travellers from Finland were third with an average expenditure of US$897/pax.

MOST POPULAR TRAVEL DESTINATIONS

Among respondents who preferred to travel abroad (62 per cent of respondents), the most popular holiday destinations were Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Australia.

That got us thinking: How can investors invest S$1,000 effectively? We look to explore four ideas in this article.

START YOUR INVESTMENT JOURNEY WITH A ROBO-ADVISOR

I have written a number of articles on investing with Robo-advisors:

Ultimate Guide to Robo Advisors in Singapore, DIY or Robo?

The 1.6 per cent opportunity cost dilemma. While not the cheapest form of investment due to management fees incurred, this is probably one of the easiest manners for a newbie investor to get started on his/her investing journey.

With a small monthly investment outlay that doesn't break the bank, a young Singaporean can begin sowing the seeds for a bountiful retirement in 30-40 years' time.

The two key advantages of investing with a Robo-advisor vs. a DIY approach, in my view, are

allows for portfolio diversification periodic rebalancing of the portfolio

The cost to get started is generally pretty affordable for most Robo-advisors, with some having no minimum initial investment criteria like StashAway and Syfe.

While some Robo-advisors like Endowus has a pretty high minimum initial investment threshold of S$10,000, it is the first Robo-advisor in Singapore to allow Singaporeans to invest using their CPF funds.

Instead of parking your money in CPF OA, generating a guaranteed return of 2.5 per cent/annum, one can invest the funds through Endowus, potentially generating an annualized return of 6-8 per cent over the next 30-40 years.