Best bank offers in Singapore 2024: $88,888 e-angbao giveaway, 10% off flights worldwide, and more

Everybody loves credit card sign-up promotions, but not many of us realise the promotions don’t end with a welcome gift. Banks actually shower us with tons of lifestyle deals and perks just for owning and using their credit cards or debit cards.

Once in a while, we even get super exclusive deals like priority access to concert tickets — who can forget the onslaught of Swifties who flooded UOB just for a chance to buy an Eras Tour ticket during the pre-sale?

Here’s a look at all the ongoing bank offers and deals in Singapore that you can enjoy with your credit card or simply with your banking app, including exclusive access passes, cashback or gift promotions, and flight deals.

Bank offers in Singapore: Chinese New Year lucky draws and cashback

DBS Gift Huat, Win Huat giveaway — win up to $88,888

The year is now 2024, and modern angbao giving during Chinese New Year now includes e-angbaos in an effort to go green.

There are a few banks holding giveaways to encourage you to do this, but the biggest pot of prize money belongs to DBS—$88,888 in cash to one very lucky winner!

Here’s how it works:

Wait, what’s a QR ang bao? It’s a physical ang bao, but one that contains a QR code to scan and receive money instead of physical notes.

The DBS eGift is more what we think of as an e-angbao — the receiver views a cute, festive animation and receives their money digitally.

For this DBS CNY 2024 promotion, you can choose to use either DBS QR Ang Baos or eGifts. Be sure to keep your cash withdrawals below $600 too.

Read more about the DBS CNY 2024 QR Ang Bao/eGift promotion.

UOB $8,888 e-angbao promotion

Stand a chance to win $8,888 cash from UOB when you send e-angbaos this Chinese New Year. Here’s how it works:

Send an e- angbao of at least $10 via PayNow on UOB TMRW. Each e- angbao counts as one chance to win. There’s no cap to the number of chances you can get! Double your chances when you make a PromptPay or DuitNow transfer (also with a minimum of $10).

That’s it! This promotion ends on Feb 29, 2024, so keep sending e-angbaos till then.

After that, just wait to see if you win. UOB will carry out the lucky draw on April 16, 2024 and pick three random lucky winners to win the one-time cash prize of $8,888.

If you don’t have PayNow yet, register for it and send your first e-angbao (min. $10) on UOB TMRW to receive an $8 e-angbao in return from UOB. Think of it like $8 cashback!

This promotion is also valid till Feb 29, 2024. Act fast because it’s limited to the first 1,000 customers only.

Read more about the UOB CNY 2024 QR Ang Bao promotion.

Maybank $1,188 e-angbao promotion

Maybank is another bank encouraging you to go green this CNY 2024 with their $1,188 (and more) e-angbao promotion.

From now till Feb 29, 2024, send festive e-angbaos via the Maybank2u SG (Lite) app and stand a chance to win up to $1,188. The top three Maybank customers who send the highest accumulated value of e-angbao win these prizes:

Grand prize: $1,188

Second prize: $888

Third prize: $688

Granted, you’d need to send a lot of money away as angbaos in order to win. If you’d rather play a game of speed, just send at least one e-angbao (min. $10 each) per day for any five days during the promotion period.

The first 388 customers who achieve this e-angbao streak win up to $88:

First 88 customers: $88

Next 300 customers: $28

If you ask me, you should send e-angbaos even if you aren’t gunning to win. They’re more earth-friendly and arguably more personalised and engaging too.

Maybank’s e-angbaos come with festive designs and animations and give you the option to add a personalised photo and custom message.

Say goodbye to queuing at the bank for new notes and preparing a small army of physical red packets!

Read more about Maybank’s CNY 2024 e-angbao promotion.

CIMB $68 Ang Bao Lunar New Year promotion

CIMB is rewarding you with up to three ang baos (red packets) this Chinese New Year (CNY) simply for spending on your CIMB credit card.

For every $2,068 you charge to your CIMB credit card from now till Feb 29, 2024, you’ll get one ang bao with $68 in eCapitaVouchers.

Spending can be accumulated, and you can collect up to three ang baos until the end of the promotion. While $2,068 is no small sum, who would say no to free vouchers, right?

To be eligible for the promotion, you need to register by sending an SMS to 75558 in this format:

LNY last 4 digits of your NRIC

E.g. LNY 4567 (if your NRIC is S1234567A)

That’s it! You’ll be notified by March 31, 2024 if you’re eligible to receive your ang bao(s) from CIMB.

Read more about CIMB’s CNY 2024 Ang Bao promotion.

Bank offers in Singapore: Travel

There’s no shortage of airfare discounts from banks like DBS, Citibank, HSBC and more. I’ve trawled through their promotion pages to summarise them here.

Five per cent off Eva Air with HSBC, Citibank, DBS and more

Get five per cent off round-trip flights (or 2.5 per cent for one-way trips) to selected destinations on EVA Air with your HSBC, Citibank, DBS/POSB, OCBC or Maybank card.

There’s no promo code, just go to the respective landing page to get your five per cent discount:

Book your flight by Dec 31, 2024 and fly anytime from now till Dec 31, 2025.

There is a small catch — you can only enjoy this deal if you’re flying from Singapore to these cities:

Asia : China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, South Korea and Taipei

Europe : Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris and Vienna

North America : Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver and Toronto

Australia : Brisbane

This deal is also perfect if you’re travelling with your kids because the discount applies to adult, child, and infant fares.

Citibank flight promotions (2024)

Here’s a summary of Citibank’s ongoing flight promotions in 2024.

DBS flight promotions (2024)

From complimentary luggage bags to 10 per cent off airfares, DBS has a lot of ongoing flight promotions:

UOB flight promotions (2024)

UOB airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period 10 per cent off Qantas or British Airways with promo code FLYUOB Qantas operated flights from Singapore to Australia, New Zealand, London plus eligible British Airways flights to Europe when flying from Singapore to London Now till Dec 31, 2024 Now till Dec 31, 2025 Up to 10 per cent off Qatar Airways with promo code UOBQR23 From Singapore to selected destinations . Now till March 31, 2024 Now till June 15, 2024

OCBC flight promotions (2024)

Maybank flight promotions (2024)

Maybank doesn’t have as many airfare promotions as the banks above, but it’s got a good deal for flights on Qatar Airways.

Enjoy 10 per cent off Convenience/Comfort fares and up to seven per cent off Classic fares when you purchase your plane ticket using your Maybank credit card or debit card.

You don’t necessarily need to fly from Singapore — Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia or Cambodia also work for this discount. There’s also a long list of destinations you can fly to — view the full list.

Book your trip using the promotion code MBQR23 by March 31, 2024 and travel by June 15, 2024.

Credit card privilege programmes in Singapore

If you own a credit card, you’re entitled to dining, travel, and other lifestyle offers you may not even know about.

Each bank has their own privilege programme or deals catalogue that makes claiming a deal as easy as applying a promo code or claiming a voucher on your banking app.

These differ from rewards programmes that let you redeem gifts using points accumulated from your credit card spending—for example, redeeming a $5 NTUC voucher with 100 points.

Here, we’re talking about catalogues of deals and promotions that you have the privilege of accessing simply because you have a credit card with that bank — for example, showing your credit card at a restaurant to enjoy a one-for-one offer on all main courses.

Here’s a list of credit card promotion/privilege programmes in Singapore for UOB, DBS, and more.

UOB: UOB Rewards+

UOB Rewards+ is the UOB rewards programme that all UOB Cardmembers are entitled to. It also claims to be the largest rewards catalogue in Singapore.

So if you have a UOB card, make sure you download the UOB TMRW app to browse all deals. You can also view dining deals at The Dining Advisor.

Standard Chartered: The Good Life

The Good Life Privileges is a deals and rewards programme open to anyone with a Standard Chartered credit or debit card (or both).

Citibank: Citi World Privileges

Citi World Privileges is full of deals for not just the rest of the world while you’re on holiday, but when you’re back home in Singapore too.

DBS privileges and offers

DBS may not have a fancy schmancy name for their credit card offers programme, but they’ve still got a ton of good deals you should check out.

American Express: Love Dining and Chillax

Amex Platinum cards aren’t the most accessible, but give you access to tons of dining deals and privileges.

Check out their Love Dining deals for offers at restaurants and hotels, and their Chillax programme one-for-one drink offers and welcome cocktails at bars around the island.

HSBC credit card promotions and deals

Like DBS, HSBC doesn’t have a dedicated name for their HSBC credit card promotions programme.

An HSBC credit card also gives you access to standard offers on The Entertainer with HSBC, although only selected cards give you premium offers.

OCBC credit card promotions

Another nameless programme, OCBC’s credit card promotions and deals span across food, fashion, health and many other categories.

Maybank credit card promotions

The Maybank credit card promotions are all listed online, but don’t forget to change the filter to see the promotions you want.

Categories include: Dining, beauty, travel, wellness, shopping, and more. There doesn’t seem to be a way to see all categories at once.

CIMB credit card promotions

Check out CIMB’s credit card deals across categories like dining, travel and lifestyle, e-commerce, and beauty and wellness. You can also select "near me" to see deals based on your location.

