Best bank offers in Singapore (January 2025): Win a Porsche Taycan, 6-day UK sightseeing tour, flights from $70 and more

Everybody loves credit card sign-up promotions, but not many of us realise the promotions don't end with a welcome gift. Banks actually shower us with tons of lifestyle deals and perks just for owning and using their credit cards or debit cards.

Once in a while, we even get super exclusive deals like priority early access to concert tickets. Remember the epic UOB pre-sale in 2023 that saw a bombardment of Swifties flood UOB?

Here's a look at all the ongoing bank offers and deals in Singapore that you can enjoy with your credit card or simply with your banking app, including lucky draws, cashback or gift promotions, and flight deals.

Bank offers in Singapore: Lucky draws, giveaways and more

SC Million Reasons to be Happier: Win a brand-new Porsche Taycan

This festive season, Standard Chartered is giving you a shot at winning the sleek, all-electric Porsche Taycan in their SC Million Reasons to Be Happier promotion. Beyond the grand prize, there are also Surprise Treats to unlock when you shop and grow your wealth with Standard Chartered. Here’s how to participate:

Earn chances for the Grand Prize

You’ll collect chances to win the Porsche Taycan through everyday banking and shopping:

Every $50 Credit Card spend: +1 chance

SC EasyPay transaction: +2 chances

Incoming PayNow transaction of $50+: +1 chance

New approved SC Credit Card: +2 chances

Open a new deposit account: +2 chances

Deposit $15,000 in fresh funds: +2 chances

Approved CashOne Personal Loan (min. S$15k): +5 chances

How to register

Log in to the SC Mobile app. Tap on "Credit Card Promotions" under the Discover tab. Select the SC Million Reasons to Be Happier promotion and tap "Register Now."

Hurry — promotion ends Feb 28, 2025.

Feast, Shop and Play with Maybank Cards

Maybank is making the year-end festive season extra special with their Feast, Shop and Play giveaway, offering over 12,000 prizes for lucky cardmembers. From luxury experiences to tech gadgets and dining vouchers, there’s something for everyone.

Top prizes include:

6-Day U.K. Sightseeing Tour for two with Trafalgar + $2,000 cash credit (worth $6,900)

Royal Albatross Sunset Dinner Cruise for 6 with a 7-course menu (worth $2,158)

Apple iPhone 16 Pro, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Apple Watch SE

Dining vouchers for top restaurants and gift cards from Grab, Isetan, and eCapitaVoucher

How to participate:

Register on the Maybank TREATS SG app between Nov 1, 2024 and Feb 27, 2025. Spend a minimum of $3,000 on eligible Maybank Card transactions per phase to earn Sure-Win Game Chances (up to five chances per phase). Play the Sure-Win Game via the app to claim your rewards.

Promotion Periods:

Phase 1: Nov 1 – Dec 31, 2024

Phase 2: Jan 1 – Feb 27, 2025

Note that you must have registered by Dec 31, 2024 to be eligible for Phase 1. After that, you’ll be automatically enrolled into Phase 2 too.

If you didn’t register during Phase 1, no worries. You can still enter in Phase 2 as long as you register between Jan 1 to Feb 27, 2025.

UOB Lunar New Year Pot of Gold Promotion

This Lunar New Year, UOB is turning up the festive cheer with a chance to earn up to $956 cash and a shot at sharing a pot of gold worth up to $28,888. Here’s how you can join in the fun and boost your savings at the same time:

Register your participation via the UOB TMRW app by March 29, 2025. Deposit a minimum of $20,000 in new funds into an eligible UOB savings account*. Keep your funds locked in for approximately five months.

* Eligible UOB savings accounts: UOB One Account, UOB Stash Account, UOB Lady’s Savings Account, UOB Passbook Savings Account or UOB Uniplus Account.

Rally friends and family to win up to $28,888 cash:

Total Participants Total Cash Prize No. of winners Cash per Winner 3,001 to 6,000 $8,888 8 $1,111 6,001 to 10,000 $18,888 $2,361 Above 10,000 $28,888 $3,611

Promotion ends March 29, 2025.

Win 1,500 ION+ Points monthly with American Express

Calling all shopping enthusiasts! If you love a good spree at ION Orchard, you won't want to miss this promotion from American Express.

In celebration of ION Orchard's 15th anniversary, for 15 months, 15 winners every month will walk away with 1,500 ION+ Points if they spend a minimum of S$150 using an American Express Card at ION Orchard. Those points are equivalent to a whopping S$600 in e-vouchers!

You get extra bonus chances depending on which American Express credit card you pay with. If you go for the American Express® Platinum Reserve or Platinum Credit Card, you'll score an additional 10 chances.

Opt for The Platinum Card®, and you’ll get 20 bonus chances to win!

This fabulous opportunity runs from Jan 1, 2024 till March 31, 2025. Happy shopping!

Instarem's 'So Many Ways to Amaze' Campaign

Looking to rack up KrisFlyer miles? Instarem's latest campaign, 'So Many Ways to Amaze,' is your golden ticket with 2.5 million KrisFlyer miles up for grabs until Jan 2025.

For existing users: You could be one of 10 lucky winners to bag a whopping 100,000 KrisFlyer miles! Just complete these steps:

Refer a friend to amaze Make a foreign exchange (FX) transaction of at least S$150 Top up your amaze wallet with at least S$300+ Send S$500 or more overseas in a single transfer

For new users: Earn 300 KrisFlyer miles just by signing up and applying for the amaze card through the Instarem app.

Be quick — this offer is limited to the first 2,000 sign-ups in Nov and Dec 2024, or 1,000 in Jan 2025. To qualify, sign up for Instarem with the referral code 'AMAZEMILES' and apply for the amaze card via the app. Campaign ends Jan 31, 2025.

Up to 15% off illumi tickets with DBS/POSB Cards

The world's largest sound and multimedia show, illumi, is happening right here in Singapore, at the Bayfront Event Space from now till Jan 7, 2025. The spectacular event features the world's tallest Tree of Lights, lifelike animatronics, and over 20 million LED lights.

If you're a DBS/POSB cardmember, you get to enjoy exclusive perks. As the Official Bank Partner, DBS is offering its cardholders special discounts:

10% off Peak tickets

15% off Non-Peak tickets,

Plus, get an additional 10% discount on all merchandise and F&B at the event.

Bank offers in Singapore: Travel deals

There's no shortage of airfare discounts from banks like DBS, Citibank, HSBC and more. I've trawled through their promotion pages to summarise them here.

Citibank flight and cruise promotions (2025)

Have a Citibank credit card? Here's a summary of Citibank's ongoing flight and cruise promotions in 2025.

Citibank airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period Up to 10% off Emirates (promo code: SGMAST1) Singapore to Melbourne: Up to 10% off Flex and Flex+ Fares for Business and Economy Class cabins

Singapore to All Other Emirates Destinations (excluding Melbourne): Up to 10% off Saver, Flex and Flex+ Fares for Economy and Business Class cabins

Up to 8% off Flex+ Fares in Premium Economy Class cabins Now till 31 Jul 2025 Now till 31 Aug 2025 10% off Korean Air Singapore to Korea (Incheon), Japan, China, United States of America (USA), Canada (One way or Round trip) Now till 31 Jan 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2025

Book your flights with the Citi PremierMiles Card to earn Citi Miles that never expire.

Your Citibank credit card could also get you a discount on online travel booking sites for your accommodation. Here’s a list of the ongoing offers:

Citibank online travel booking site promotions Valid till Agoda: 5% off on worldwide hotel bookings 31 Dec 2025 Hotels.com: 8% off hotels all year round with Mastercard (Promo code: MCSG8) 31 Jan 2025

HSBC flight and travel promotions (2025)

HSBC airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period Up to 10% off Qatar Airways (promo code: APHSBC24) Singapore to selected destinations Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2025

On top of these promotions, you can also take $30 off flights, hotels and more with HSBC when you book on Traveloka. Book from now to Dec 31, 2025 on Saturdays and Sundays with these promo codes:

HSBCWEEKENDFL: $30 off flights

HSBCWEEKENDHO: $30 off hotels

HSBC cruise and travel booking promotions (2025)

HSBC travel booking promotions Valid till Royal Caribbean: Complimentary luggage + additional 5% off 1st and 2nd guests on any Balcony and Deluxe stateroom bookings 31 Dec 2025 Royal Albatross: 15% off Breakfast Cruise, Sunset Dinner Cruise and City Lights Dinner Cruise 30 Jun 2025 Earn 16% in Booking.com Wallet Credits (capped at USD80) on selected worldwide properties 31 Mar 2025

Don't have an HSBC credit card? The HSBC TravelOne Card offers one of the highest miles earn rates for foreign spending, at 2.4 miles per S$1.

DBS flight promotions (2025)

From complimentary luggage bags to 10% off airfares, DBS credit cards have plenty of ongoing flight promotions:

DBS airfare promotion Departing from/Destination and other details Booking period Travel period All Nippon Airways

10% off flight bookings (promo code: DP294SGDBS) From Singapore to Japan for Premium Economy & Economy Cabin Classes Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2025 Up to 10% off Emirates (promo code: SGMAST1) Singapore to Melbourne: 10% off Flex and Flex+Fares for Business and Economy Class cabins

Singapore to All Other Emirates Destinations (excluding Melbourne):

– Up to 10% off Saver, Flex and Flex+ Fares for Business and Economy Class cabins

– Up to 8% off Flex Plus Fares for Premium Economy Class cabins Now till 31 Jul 2025 Now till 31 Aug 2025 Up to 10% off Emirates (promo code: SGDBS01) Singapore to Melbourne:

– Up to 10% off Flex and Flex+ Fares in Business and Economy Class cabins

Singapore to All Other Emirates Destinations (excluding Melbourne):

– Up to 10% off Saver, Flex and Flex+ Fares in Business and Economy Class cabins

– Up to 8% off Flex+ Fares for Premium Economy Class cabins Now till 31 Jul 2025 Now till 31 Aug 2025 Up to 10% off Qatar Airways (promo code: DBSQR24) From Singapore to various destinations Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2025 10% off Qantas or British Airways (promo code: FLYDBS) Qantas operated flights from Singapore to Australia, New Zealand, London plus eligible British Airways flights from London to the United Kingdom or Europe. Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 $150/$100/8% off flight bookings on KLM – $100 off flight bookings in Economy and Premium Economy/Comfort class from Singapore to Europe, USA, Canada, Central and South America (Promo code: AFKLXDBS25)

– $150 off flight bookings in Business class from Singapore to Europe, USA, Canada, Central and South America (Promo code: DBSBIZ2025)

– 8% off flight bookings in Economy, Premium Comfort and Business class from Singapore to Bali only (Promo code: DBSXBALI25) Now till 31 Dec 2025 No restrictions Up to $150 off Air France flight bookings $100 off flight bookings in Economy and Premium Economy/Comfort class from Singapore to Europe, USA, Canada, Central and South America (Promo code: AFKLXDBS25)

– $150 off flight bookings in Business class from Singapore to Europe, USA, Canada, Central and South America (Promo code: DBSBIZ2025) Now till 31 Dec 2025 No restrictions Up to 5% off EVA Air (5% off round-trip or 2.5% off one-way flight bookings Destinations from Singapore to:

– Asia: China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, South Korea and Taipei

– Europe: Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris and Vienna

– North America: Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver

– Australia: Brisbane Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026

DBS is also running a number of ongoing accommodation offers:

DBS accommodation promotions Booking period Stay period Booking.com: Up to 16% cashback on accommodation bookings Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2025 Agoda: 18% off hotel bookings (capped at $30 per booking) Now till 28 Feb 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2025 Rakuten Travel: 10% off Japan accommodations (promo code: DBSRAKUTEN) Now till 31 Jan 2025 Now till 31 Jun 2025 Hotels.com: Up to 8% off hotel bookings with Visa (promo code: VISA8) Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2026

The DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card is a great travel buddy. Pay for your travel expenses with it to earn up to 10 Miles per $1 in the form of Miles for Life! DBS Points that never expire.

UOB flight promotions (2025)

With a UOB credit card, you could get up to 10% off flights to various destinations around the world.

UOB airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period Up to 10% off Qatar Airways (Promo code: UOBQR24) Selected destinations Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2025 Up to 10% off on Emirates (promo code: SGUOB01) From Singapore Now till 30 Jun 2025 Now till 31 Jul 2025 Up to 10% off on Asiana Airlines (promo code: SINUOB24) Departures from Singapore to Korea(ICN)/China/Japan/US, both one-way or round trip Now till 30 Jan 2025 Now till 30 Apr 2025

Although the UOB flight deals above don't have any for Singapore Airlines, the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card is a great way to earn KrisFlyer Miles on your Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Scoot, KrisShop, and Kris+ purchases.

UOB credit cards will also come in handy when you’re booking your hotel stays:

UOB accommodation promotions Booking period Stay period Rakuten Travel: 10% off Japan accommodations (promo code: UOBRAKUTEN10) Now till 31 Jan 2025 Now till 31 Jun 2025 Hotels.com: 8% off hotel bookings with Visa (promo code: MCSG8) Now till 31 Jan 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2025

OCBC flight promotions (2025)

OCBC credit cards don't fall short on travel promotions. Check out these lists of flight and hotel promotions!

OCBC airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period 10% off Qantas or British Airways (promo code: FLYOCBC) Qantas operated flights from Singapore to Australia, New Zealand, London plus eligible British Airways flights from London to the United Kingdom or Europe. Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Up to 10% off Emirates flights (promo code: SGOCBC1) 10% off flights from Singapore to Melbourne; 5–10% off flights from Singapore to other Emirates destinations Now till 31 Oct 2025 Now till 30 Nov 2025 Up to 5% off EVA Air (5% off round trip airfares; 2.5% off one-way airfares) Singapore to Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, Vienna, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto or Brisbane Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Up to 10% off Qatar Airways (promo code: OCBC24) From Singapore to selected destinations Now till 28 Feb 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2025 Up to 8% off Japan Airlines Visa Infinite: 8% off First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy tickets to Japan

– Promo code: 24CIJLVISAINF

Visa Signature and Visa Platinum: 5% off First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy tickets to Japan

– Promo code for Visa Signature: 24CIJLVISASGN

– Promo code for Visa Platinum: 24CIJLVISAPLT Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2025 Scoot: One-way sale fares from $70 Visa Infinite: 8% off First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy tickets to Japan

– Promo code: 24CIJLVISAINF

Visa Signature and Visa Platinum: 5% off First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy tickets to Japan

– Promo code for Visa Signature: 24CIJLVISASGN

– Promo code for Visa Platinum: 24CIJLVISAPLT 7 – 12 Jan 2025 21 Jan – 25 Oct 2025

OCBC accommodation promotions Booking period Stay period 8% off selected hotel bookings on Hotels.com with Mastercard (promo code: MCSG8) Now till 31 Jan 2025 – 16% Booking.com wallet credits on accommodation bookings (capped at USD$80) Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2025 10% Booking.com wallet credits on accommodation bookings (capped at USD$80) – Now till 31 Mar 2026 18% off accommodation worldwide on Agoda (capped at $40 per booking) Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2025 Up to $100 off on Trip.com (promo code: VISAYRO) Now till l 31 Mar 2025 – $10 off on Klook with $150 minimum spend (Promo code: OCBC<YR>10OFF<MTH> e.g. OCBC2510OFFJAN) Now till 31 Apr 2025 –

The OCBC 90°N Card is OCBC’s signature miles card that lets you earn up to 7 Miles per $1 spend on Agoda accommodations worldwide.

Maybank flight promotions (2025)

Charge your next flight to your Maybank credit card to enjoy limited-time flight and travel discounts.

Maybank airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period Berjaya Air: $108 off Fly & Stay Packages Return flight (Seletar Airport to and from Redang/Langkawi Airport) Now till 31 May 2025 Now till 31 May 2025 Emirates: Up to 10% off flights (Promo code: SGMAYB1) From Singapore Now till 31 Oct 2025 Now till 30 Nov 2025 EVA Air: Up to 5% off flights (5% off round trip airfares; 2.5% off one-way airfares) Singapore to Taipei, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, Vienna, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto and Brisbane Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Firefly: Up to 18% off flight bookings Singapore to Taipei, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, Vienna, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto and Brisbane Now till 3 Oct 2025, valid from 25th of every month for 10 days Now till 30 Nov 2025 Malaysia Airlines: Up to 15% off flight tickets (5% off round trip airfares; 2.5% off one-way airfares) – All cards: 10% off every 25th of the month with promo code MBBSG5

– Maybank Manchester United cards: 15% off with promo code MBBSG10 – Now till 3 Aug 2025

– Now till 31 Aug 2025 – Now till 31 Aug 2025

– Now till 31 Sep 2025 Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off flight booking (Promo code: MBQR24) From Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia and/or Cambodia to selected destinations Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2025

Maybank travel booking site promotions Booking period Stay period Agoda: 7% off hotel bookings worldwide Now till 28 Feb 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2026 Expedia: 8% off hotel bookings worldwide (Promo code: MBB8) Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2026 Hotels.com: 8% off hotel bookings (Promo codes: MCSG8) Now till 31 Jan 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2025 Trip.com: 8% off hotel bookings worldwide (Promo codes: 7% off hotels with MBBSGHOTELS; 2% off flights with MBBSGFLIGHT) Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2026

Make the most of your travel spending by charging your air ticket to the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature card. You’ll earn 3.2 air miles (8X TREATS Points) for every S$1 spent on air tickets and foreign currency transactions!

Credit card privilege programmes in Singapore

If you own a credit card, you're entitled to dining, travel, and other lifestyle offers you may not even know about. Each bank has their own privilege programme or deals catalogue that makes claiming a deal as easy as applying a promo code or claiming a voucher on your banking app.

These differ from rewards programmes that let you redeem gifts using points accumulated from your credit card spending-for example, redeeming a $5 NTUC voucher with 100 points.

Here, we're talking about catalogues of deals and promotions that you have the privilege of accessing simply because you have a credit card with that bank-for example, showing your credit card at a restaurant to enjoy a 1-for-1 offer on all main courses.

Here's a list of credit card promotion/privilege programmes in Singapore for UOB, DBS, and more.

UOB: UOB Rewards+

UOB Rewards+ is the UOB rewards programme that all UOB Cardmembers are entitled to. It also claims to be the largest rewards catalogue in Singapore. So if you have a UOB card, make sure you download the UOB TMRW app to browse all deals. You can also view dining deals at The Dining Advisor.

Standard Chartered: The Good Life

The Good Life Privileges is a deals and rewards programme open to anyone with a Standard Chartered credit or debit card (or both).

Citibank: Citi World Privileges

Citi World Privileges is full of deals for not just the rest of the world while you’re on holiday, but when you’re back home in Singapore too.

DBS privileges and offers

DBS may not have a fancy schmancy name for their credit card offers programme, but they’ve still got a ton of good deals you should check out.

American Express: Love Dining and Chillax

Amex Platinum cards aren’t the most accessible, but give you access to tons of dining deals and privileges. Check out their Love Dining deals for offers at restaurants and hotels, and their Chillax programme 1-for-1 drink offers and welcome cocktails at bars around the island.

HSBC credit card promotions and deals

Like DBS, HSBC doesn’t have a dedicated name for their HSBC credit card promotions programme. An HSBC credit card also gives you access to standard offers on The Entertainer with HSBC, although only selected cards give you premium offers.

OCBC credit card promotions

Another nameless programme, OCBC’s credit card promotions and deals span across food, fashion, health and many other categories.

Maybank credit card promotions

The Maybank credit card promotions are all listed online, but don’t forget to change the filter to see the promotions you want. Categories include: dining, beauty, travel, wellness, shopping, and more. There doesn’t seem to be a way to see all categories at once.

CIMB credit card promotions

Check out CIMB's credit card deals across categories like dining, travel and lifestyle, e-commerce, and beauty and wellness. You can also select "near me" to see deals based on your location.

