Best bank offers in Singapore (July 2026): Win SQ First Class tickets to Japan, $1,000 cash, and more

Everybody loves credit card sign-up promotions, but not many of us realise the promotions don't end with a welcome gift. Banks actually shower us with tons of lifestyle deals and perks just for owning and using their credit cards or debit cards-think priority early access to concert tickets, exclusive discounts, and more.

This month, bank promos go well beyond the usual cashback. Score up to $380 in cash rewards when you open a new UOB savings account online-if you're quick enough to be one of the first 80 sign-ups each week.

Prefer spending to saving? Charging your HSBC credit card could win you Singapore Airlines First Class tickets to Japan, a Michelin-starred dining experience, or up to $500 in GrabGifts vouchers.

And if you've been hoarding DBS Points, every non-miles redemption on DBS PayLah! drops you into a lucky draw with 100 winners taking home $1,000 each.

Here's a look at all the ongoing bank offers and deals in Singapore that you can enjoy with your credit card or simply with your banking app, including lucky draws, cashback or gift promotions, and flight deals.

DBS: Score lucky draw chances every time you redeem DBS Points

Sitting on a pile of DBS Points? From June 1 to Aug 31, every non-miles redemption you make on DBS PayLah! or DBS Rewards adds chances into the DBS Rewards Lucky Draw-where 100 lucky winners will each walk away with $1,000. The more you redeem, the more entries you stack.

How chances are earned:

Non-miles categories include Rewards catalogue vouchers, cash credits, donations and fee waivers, in-store points redemption (offset purchases), online redemption (e.g., AXS, Zalora, Shopee), and Rewards Flexi eVouchers. Miles-related redemptions don't count.

How to enter:

Open the DBS PayLah! app, tap Rewards, and register under DBS Rewards Lucky Draw (June to August 2026). Between June 1 and Aug 31, redeem your DBS Points for any non-miles reward.

Stack multiple redemptions to boost your chances. For example: a $5 PayLah! offset + $22 credit card offset + $50 Takashimaya voucher + $20 cash credit adds up to 16 entries in the draw.

HSBC: Win Singapore Airlines First Class tickets, luxury getaways, and up to $500 in GrabGifts vouchers

HSBC's Indulge in the finest mid-year campaign runs two promos in parallel from May 15 to July 31 — a lucky draw for jaw-dropping luxury prizes, and a guaranteed spend-and-get for GrabGifts vouchers.

Register once via the HSBC E-Form with gift code INDULGE, then bank and spend with HSBC to qualify for both.

Prize pool for the Indulge Lucky Draw:

A pair of Singapore Airlines First Class round-trip tickets to Japan (awarded as 350,000 KrisFlyer miles)

A Trip.com dream holiday worth $10,000

Michelin-starred dining for 2 at Burnt Ends or Pangium

2D1N staycation at Shangri-La Singapore or COMO Metropolitan Singapore

How chances are earned (no cap on total chances):

Card spend must fall under travel, shopping, dining, or entertainment to qualify. Eligible FX transactions must involve different send and receive currencies.

Indulge Spend and Get (guaranteed rewards):

Charge at least $10,000 in total (minimum 10 qualifying transactions in Shop, Dine, Travel, or Entertainment-any currency) to your HSBC credit or debit card during the promo period to unlock:

Gift 1: $300 GrabGifts vouchers-first 500 qualifying cardholders

Gift 2 (bonus): Additional $200 GrabGifts vouchers when at least $2,500 of your qualifying spend is on eligible foreign currency transactions-first 250 Gift 1 recipients

Quick look:

UOB: Get up to $380 cash when you open a new savings account online

Free money for opening an account? Yes, please. From July 1 to Sept 30, UOB is dishing out weekly cash rewards to the first 80 eligible customers per promotion week who open a new savings account online-and you can stack even more by routing your salary, bills, and dividends through UOB.

Eligible accounts: UOB Stash, UOB Uniplus, KrisFlyer UOB, UOB Lady's Savings, and UOB One. On top of that, stack up to $260 more via the UOB SalaryPlus Promotion when you pay bills, credit your salary, or receive dividends through UOB (subject to separate qualifying criteria).

Quick look:

How to qualify:

Apply online for an eligible UOB savings account as the primary accountholder between July 1 and Sept 30 Deposit at least $5,000 in fresh funds via a permitted mode within the same calendar month as your account opening. Maintain the $5,000 balance until the end of the following calendar month. (Existing UOB deposits customers must also grow their total UOB savings/current balance by at least $5,000 over their June 30 balance for the same holding period.)

Heads-up: rewards are first-come-first-served each week, so aim to apply early in the promo week. Closing your new account within 9 months forfeits the reward, and there's a $30 fee for closures within six months.

UOB cards: Redeem tickets to An Evening with Mi-a private session with Sammi Cheng

If you've got UNI$ sitting in your UOB account, here's a reason to put them to good use. UOB is hosting An Evening with Mi, a one-night-only private session with Hong Kong Cantopop icon Sammi Cheng, exclusively for UOB customers.

The event is set for Sep 6 at Marina Bay Sands Grand Ballroom, and access is fully gated through UOB's loyalty programme-entry can only be secured via UNI$ redemption, with no public sale.

Ticket redemptions open in the first half of August 2026, starting from UNI$10,000 for a pair of tickets, on a first-come, first-served basis. UOB Reserve and UOB Visa Infinite Metal cardholders get to redeem before all other UOB cardmembers during a priority timeslot.

UNI$ can be earned by spending on eligible UOB credit cards, saving with UOB accounts, or insuring through UOB-so if you've been accumulating points across multiple fronts, this is exactly the kind of redemption they're designed for.

Tickets are limited and redemption is not guaranteed, so keep an eye on your UOB TMRW app once August rolls around. You can also check go.uob.com/AnEveningWithMi for updates.

UOB cards: 20% off Moulin Rouge! The Musical tickets + win a trip to Paris

Truth, beauty, freedom, love-and possibly a trip to Paris. As the Official Bank Partner for the Singapore season of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, UOB is rolling out the red velvet rope for cardholders ahead of the Southeast Asia premiere from Feb 16, 2027 at Sands Theatre.

UOB cardholders unlock 20 per cent off all categories and performances during the Klook x UOB Priority Sale and the wider UOB Pre-Sale window.

That's a much better deal than the public early bird, which only knocks 10 per cent off selected seats. After the early bird closes, UOB's Always On promo keeps 15 per cent off going till the end of the season.

The cherry on top: one lucky ticket-buyer during the Priority Sale and Super Early Bird period wins a pair of return flights to Paris-the very city that inspired the show.

Tickets are available from Marina Bay Sands Ticketing, SISTIC, and Klook.

DBS/POSB: Get up to $10 cash for linking PayNow

If you haven't linked your PayNow to your DBS/POSB account yet, this easy promo could earn you a small cash reward.

Simply register for the campaign and link your NRIC/FIN and/or mobile number to PayNow by Dec 31 to receive up to $10 cash.

The reward is available to the first 2,000 customers per age group in each qualifying period, so it pays to act early.

How to qualify:

Register for the promotion. Link your NRIC/FIN or mobile number to your DBS/POSB account via PayNow.

You can register through digibank Online or the digibank Mobile app, and the process only takes a few minutes.

Who's eligible

The campaign is open to DBS/POSB customers who have not linked PayNow with DBS/POSB in the last 6 months before the start of the qualifying period. Even if your PayNow is currently linked to another bank, you can switch it to DBS/POSB to qualify.

Rewards are capped per qualifying period and split by age group:

Campaign timeline

In short: link your PayNow with DBS/POSB, and you could earn a quick $10 bonus for a task you might have planned to do anyway.

UOB cards: 15% off CATS the Musical tickets

One of the world's most iconic musicals is returning to Singapore. CATS, Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary stage production, will run at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands from Oct 29 to Nov 15 — and UOB cardmembers get priority access and ticket discounts.

Since its debut in 1981, CATS has been performed in over 54 countries and 23 languages, captivating more than 77 million theatre-goers worldwide. The musical is famous for its spectacular choreography, whimsical costumes, and the unforgettable hit song "Memory."

UOB Cardmember privileges

While the UOB priority access period has ended, UOB cardholders can still enjoy 15 per cent off tickets till the end of the show's season.

Extra perks for UOB premium seats

UOB Dress Circle ticket holders receive one complimentary drink (beer, wine, or soft drink) at the Sands Theatre F&B concession stand before the show.

UOB VIP Box and Dress Circle tickets also include a drink as part of the ticket package.

Show dates: Oct 29 - Nov 15

Venue: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands

Tickets are available via official ticketing platforms including Marina Bay Sands Ticketing, SISTIC and Klook, and you'll need to pay with your UOB card to enjoy the discount.

UOB cards: 15% off Slava's Snowshow tickets

Slava's Snowshow, the Olivier Award-winning global sensation, returns to Singapore's Sands Theatre from 15 Jul 2026. UOB cardmembers enjoy a 15 per cent "always on" discount on tickets throughout the season-no presale required.

Discount: 15 per cent off standard ticket prices

Who qualifies: All UOB debit and credit cardholders

Where to book:: Marina Bay Sands Ticketing. SISTIC, Klook

Valid: From Dec 29 until end of show season

Just pay with your UOB credit card at checkout to enjoy this ongoing discount, available for all shows and all ticket categories (subject to availability and merchant terms).

Bank offers in Singapore: Travel deals

There's no shortage of airfare discounts from banks like DBS, Citibank, HSBC and more. I've trawled through their promotion pages to summarise them here.

Citibank promo codes for flights, cruises and hotels (2026)

Have a Citibank credit card? Here's a summary of Citibank's ongoing flight and cruise promotions in 2026.

Book your flights with the Citi PremierMiles Card to earn Citi Miles that never expire.

Your Citibank credit card could also get you a discount on online travel booking sites for your accommodation. Right now, there are several ongoing offers:

HSBC promo codes for flights, cruises and hotels (2026)

Don't have an HSBC credit card? The HSBC TravelOne Card offers one of the highest miles earn rates for foreign spending, at 2.4 miles per $1.

On top of these promotions, you can also get discounts off flights, hotels and more with HSBC when you book on travel booking platforms. Here's a summary of what's currently on offer:

DBS promo codes for flights, cruises and hotels (2026)

DBS credit cards have plenty of ongoing flight promotions, with up to 15 per cent off airfares. Here's the lowdown.

The DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card is a great travel buddy. Pay for your travel expenses with it to earn up to 10 Miles per $1 in the form of Miles for Life! DBS Points that never expire.

DBS is also running a number of ongoing accommodation offers:

UOB promo codes for flights, cruises and hotels (2026)

With a UOB credit card, you could get up to 10 per cent off flights to various destinations around the world.

Although the UOB flight deals above don't include any for Singapore Airlines, the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card is a great way to earn KrisFlyer Miles on your Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Scoot, KrisShop, and Kris+ purchases.

UOB credit cards will also come in handy when you're booking your hotel stays:

OCBC promo codes for flights, cruises and hotels (2026)

OCBC credit cards don't fall short on travel promotions. Check out these flight and hotel promotions that you can snag with your credit card and the right promo code.

The OCBC 90°N Card is OCBC's signature miles card that lets you earn up to seven miles per $1 spend on Agoda accommodations worldwide.

Maybank promo codes for flights, cruises and hotels (2026)

Make the most of your travel spending by charging your air ticket to the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature card. You'll earn 3.2 air miles (8X TREATS Points) for every $1 spent on air tickets and foreign currency transactions.

On top of snagging flight deals, you can also use your Maybank credit card to get you discounts on cruises and travel booking platforms.

Credit card privilege programmes in Singapore

If you own a credit card, you're entitled to dining, travel, and other lifestyle offers you may not even know about.

Each bank has their own privilege programme or deals catalogue that makes claiming a deal as easy as applying a promo code or claiming a voucher on your banking app.

These differ from rewards programmes that let you redeem gifts using points accumulated from your credit card spending-for example, redeeming a $5 NTUC voucher with 100 points.

Here, we're talking about catalogues of deals and promotions that you have the privilege of accessing simply because you have a credit card with that bank-for example, showing your credit card at a restaurant to enjoy a one-for-one offer on all main courses.

Here's a list of credit card promotion/privilege programmes in Singapore for UOB, DBS, and more.

UOB: UOB Rewards+

UOB Rewards+ is the UOB rewards programme that all UOB Cardmembers are entitled to. It also claims to be the largest rewards catalogue in Singapore. So if you have a UOB card, make sure you download the UOB TMRW app to browse all deals. You can also view dining deals at The Dining Advisor.

Standard Chartered: The Good Life

The Good Life Privileges is a deals and rewards programme open to anyone with a Standard Chartered credit or debit card (or both).

Citibank: Citi World Privileges

Citi World Privileges is full of deals for not just the rest of the world while you're on holiday, but when you're back home in Singapore too.

DBS privileges and offers

DBS may not have a fancy schmancy name for their credit card offers programme, but they've still got a ton of good deals you should check out.

American Express: Love Dining and Chillax

Amex Platinum cards aren't the most accessible, but give you access to tons of dining deals and privileges. Check out their Love Dining deals for offers at restaurants and hotels, and their Chillax programme 1-for-1 drink offers and welcome cocktails at bars around the island.

HSBC credit card promotions and deals

Like DBS, HSBC doesn't have a dedicated name for their HSBC credit card promotions programme. An HSBC credit card also gives you access to standard offers on The Entertainer with HSBC, although only selected cards give you premium offers.

Note: The Entertainer with HSBC Programme will be discontinued from July 1. HSBC cardmembers can continue to enjoy other dining offers from OCBC.

OCBC credit card promotions

Another nameless programme, OCBC's credit card promotions and deals span across food, fashion, health and many other categories.

Maybank credit card promotions

The Maybank credit card promotions are all listed online, but don't forget to change the filter to see the promotions you want. Categories include: dining, beauty, travel, wellness, shopping, and more. There doesn't seem to be a way to see all categories at once.

CIMB credit card promotions

Check out CIMB's credit card deals across categories like dining, travel and lifestyle, e-commerce, and beauty and wellness. You can also select "near me" to see deals based on your location.

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This article was first published in MoneySmart.