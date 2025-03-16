Best bank offers in Singapore (March 2025): Lady Gaga concert presale, up to 50% off flights and more

Everybody loves credit card sign-up promotions, but not many of us realise the promotions don't end with a welcome gift. Banks actually shower us with tons of lifestyle deals and perks just for owning and using their credit cards or debit cards.

Once in a while, we even get super exclusive deals like priority early access to concert tickets. Remember the epic UOB pre-sale in 2023 that saw a bombardment of Swifties flood UOB?

Here's a look at all the ongoing bank offers and deals in Singapore that you can enjoy with your credit card or simply with your banking app, including lucky draws, cashback or gift promotions, and flight deals.

Lady Gaga Mastercard presale

Little monsters, the Mother Monster herself is coming to town. Lady Gaga is due to perform four shows at Singapore’s National Stadium on May 18, 19, 21 and 24, 2025. This is her first time back on our sunny shores in 13 years, and Singapore is going to be her only stop in Asia. Yup, it’s going to be mayhem.

Want to guarantee yourself a ticket? There’s not 1, not 2, but 4 presales you can tap on before public sales open on March 21, 2025.

Lady Gaga in Singapore 2025—How to buy tickets Presale / Sale Date and time Who’s eligible Mastercard Presale Start: 18 Mar 2025, 10 am

End: 20 Mar 2025, 959 am Mastercard cardholders via their website. You must purchase your tickets via Mastercard. Klook Presale Start: 19 Mar 2025, 10 am

End: 21 Mar 2025, 959 am Klook members through the Klook app Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Presale Start: 20 Mar 2025, 12 pm

End: 21 Mar 2025, 1159 am KrisFlyer members. Register here by 13 Mar 2025, and you’ll receive your unique access code via email by 18 Mar 2025. KrisFlyer Reserve Sale (redeem miles for concert tickets) 20 Mar 2025 at the following times:

– 12 pm for all PPS Club members, Solitaire PPS Club supplementary cardholders, and KrisFlyer Elite Gold members

– 3 pm for all KrisFlyer and KrisFlyer Elite Silver members KrisFlyer members. Find out more here. Live Nation Presale Start: 20 March 2025, 12 pm via www.livenation.sg

End: 20 Mar 2025, 1159 pm Live Nation members (membership is free) General sale 21 March 2025, 2 pm Everyone

The earliest presale is the Mastercard Presale, which is happening on March 18, 2025 at 10am. The good news is that you have tons of Mastercard credit cards to choose from.

Top choices include the Citi PremierMiles Card for travel junkies, and the Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card if you’re after fuss-free, limitless cashback.

Win a trip to Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan with OCBC

Calling all Star Wars fans! OCBC is giving you the chance to experience the ultimate Star Wars Celebration in Makuhari Messe, Japan from April 18 to 20, 2025. Here’s what you could win:

A pair of entry tickets to Star Wars Celebration

Round-trip economy class airplane tickets to Tokyo

3 nights’ accommodation at a 4-star hotel in Tokyo

Two-way airport transfers in Tokyo (from airport to hotel and back)

How to enter

Simply spend on your OCBC credit card from now till March 10, 2025. OCBC will select the winner based on the top spender during this period. May the force be with you!

HSBC's Sure-Win Spin: Holidays, cashback and more

Odds haven't been in your favour? With HSBC's Sure-Win Spin, you’re guaranteed to win a prize—whether it’s an all-expenses-paid trip to London, Tokyo, or Bali, a Samsonite luggage, $200 GrabGifts vouchers, cashback, or other exciting rewards.

How to earn spins

You’ll earn spins every time you complete a qualifying action. The more you do, the more spins you get.

Apply for HSBC products

1 Spin – Apply for an HSBC credit card and make 10 transactions (no minimum spend)

2 Spins – Apply for an HSBC Premier Mastercard and make 10 transactions (no minimum spend)

1 Spin – Apply for a Cash Instalment Plan or Balance Transfer Plan (minimum $15,000 loan with 1-year tenure)

1 Spin – Apply for a Personal Loan (minimum $15,000 loan with 1-year tenure)

Spend and earn spins

1 Spin – First $1,800 spent on travel, shopping, or dining

1 Spin – Next $1,800 spent

Bonus Reward – $200 GrabGifts voucher for spending over $5,000

How to register

Register here using the code SPIN.

Promotion ends April 13, 2025.

UOB Lunar New Year Pot of Gold Promotion

This Lunar New Year, UOB is turning up the festive cheer with a chance to earn up to $956 cash and a shot at sharing a pot of gold worth up to $28,888. Here’s how you can join in the fun and boost your savings at the same time:

Register your participation via the UOB TMRW app by March 29, 2025. Deposit a minimum of $20,000 in new funds into an eligible UOB savings account*. Keep your funds locked in for approximately five months.

* Eligible UOB savings accounts: UOB One Account, UOB Stash Account, UOB Lady’s Savings Account, UOB Passbook Savings Account or UOB Uniplus Account.

Rally friends and family to win up to $28,888 cash:

Total Participants Total Cash Prize No. of winners Cash per Winner 3,001 to 6,000 $8,888 8 $1,111 6,001 to 10,000 $18,888 $2,361 Above 10,000 $28,888 $3,611

Promotion ends March 29, 2025.

Win 1,500 ION+ Points monthly with American Express

Calling all shopping enthusiasts! If you love a good spree at ION Orchard, you won’t want to miss this promotion from American Express.

In celebration of ION Orchard’s 15th anniversary, for 15 months, 15 winners every month will walk away with 1,500 ION+ Points if they spend a minimum of S$150 using an American Express Card at ION Orchard. Those points are equivalent to a whopping S$600 in e-vouchers!

You get extra bonus chances depending on which American Express credit card you pay with. If you go for the American Express® Platinum Reserve or Platinum Credit Card, you’ll score an additional 10 chances.

Opt for The Platinum Card®, and you’ll get 20 bonus chances to win!

This fabulous opportunity runs from now till March 31, 2025. Happy shopping!

Bank offers in Singapore: Travel deals

There’s no shortage of airfare discounts from banks like DBS, Citibank, HSBC and more. I’ve trawled through their promotion pages to summarise them here.

Citibank flight and cruise promotions (2025)

Have a Citibank credit card? Here’s a summary of Citibank’s ongoing flight and cruise promotions in 2025.

Citibank airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period Asiana Airlines: 10% off Departure from Singapore to Korea(ICN)/China/Japan/America

One-way/Round trip Business/Economy class Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 30 Nov 2025 China Airlines: 6% off Departure from Singapore to Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Los Angeles, Ontario (California), New York, San Francisco, and Vancouver Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Emirates: Up to 10% off (promo code: SGMAST1) – Singapore to Melbourne: Up to 10% off Flex and Flex+ Fares for Business and Economy Class cabins

– Singapore to All Other Emirates Destinations (excluding Melbourne): Up to 10% off Saver, Flex and Flex+ Fares for Economy and Business Class cabins

– Up to 8% off Flex+ Fares in Premium Economy Class cabins Now till 31 Jul 2025 Now till 31 Aug 2025 EVA Air: Up to 5% off 5% off round trip airfares and 2.5% off one-way airfares from Singapore to:

– Asia: China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, South Korea and Taiwan

– Europe: Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, and Vienna

– North America: Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver and Toronto

– Australia: Brisbane Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Royal Brunei Airlines: Up to $100 off airfares – $100 off airfares from Singapore to Brunei, Melbourne, Dubai, London (promo code: CITI100)

– $50 off airfares from Singapore to Brunei, Tokyo, Seoul, Nanning (promo code: CITI50) Now till 30 Apr 2025 Now till 31 Oct 2025 Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off (promo code: CITIQR25) From Singapore to various destinations Now till 30 Jun 2025 Now till 30 Sep 2025

Book your flights with the Citi PremierMiles Card to earn Citi Miles that never expire.

Citibank cruise booking promotions Valid till Port & Porters: Up to US$1,800 (Per Stateroom / Suite) for selected sailings 31 Aug 2025 Royal Albatross: 15% off Royal Albatross Dining Cruises 31 Mar 2025 Royal Albatross: 15% off Royal Albatross Pet Cruises 31 Mar 2025 Uniworld Boutique River Cruises: US$1,000 off per cabin 31 Dec 2025

Your Citibank credit card could also get you a discount on online travel booking sites for your accommodation. Right now, there’s ongoing offers with Agoda:

Citibank online travel booking site promotions Valid till Agoda: 7% off on worldwide hotel bookings 31 Dec 2025 Booking.com: Earn up to 16% cashback to wallet 31 Mar 2025 Expedia: 8% off hotel bookings 31 Dec 2025 Klook: $10 off minimum spend $150 31 Mar 2025 Traveloka: $50 off min spend $500 on International Bookings Flight, Hotel & Xperience 31 Mar 2025 Trip.com: Up to $100 off 31 Mar 2025

HSBC flight, cruise and travel promotions (2025)

HSBC airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period EVA Air: Up to 10% off (promo code: APHSBC24) 5% off round trip airfares and 2.5% off one-way airfares from Singapore to:

– Asia: China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, South Korea and Taiwan

– Europe: Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, and Vienna

– North America: Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver and Toronto

– Australia: Brisbane Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off (promo code: APHSBC24) Singapore to selected destinations Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2025

Don't have an HSBC credit card? The HSBC TravelOne Card offers one of the highest miles earn rates for foreign spending, at 2.4 miles per S$1.

HSBC cruise promotions Valid till Royal Caribbean: Complimentary luggage + additional 5% off 1st and 2nd guests on any Balcony and Deluxe stateroom bookings 31 Dec 2025 Royal Albatross: 15% off Breakfast Cruise, Sunset Dinner Cruise and City Lights Dinner Cruise 30 Jun 2025

On top of these promotions, you can also get discounts off flights, hotels and more with HSBC when you book on travel booking platforms. Here’s a summary of what’s currently on offer:

HSBC travel booking promotions Valid till Booking.com: Earn 16% in Wallet Credits (capped at USD80) on selected worldwide properties 31 Mar 2025 Traveloka: Up to $30 off (every Saturday and Sunday) 31 Dec 2025 Trip.com: $50 off flight and hotel bookings 31 Dec 2025 Trip.com: $100 off flights with $700 minimum spend (Thursdays) 29 May 2025

DBS flight promotions (2025)

DBS credit cards have plenty of ongoing flight promotions, with up to 10% or $150 off airfares and complimentary luggage to take home. Here's the lowdown.

DBS airfare promotion Departing from/Destination and other details Booking period Travel period Air France: Up to $150 off flight bookings $100 off flight bookings in Economy and Premium Economy/Comfort class from Singapore to Europe, USA, Canada, Central and South America (Promo code: AFKLXDBS25)

– $150 off flight bookings in Business class from Singapore to Europe, USA, Canada, Central and South America (Promo code: DBSBIZ2025) Now till 31 Dec 2025 No restrictions AirAsia: $20 off flight bookings From Singapore to:

– Malaysia (Airline Code AK) – Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Langkawi, Ipoh, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching

– Thailand (Airline Code FD) – Bangkok

– Indonesia (Airline Code QZ) – Jakarta and Bali Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 May 2026 All Nippon Airways: 10% off flight bookings (promo code: DP294SGDBS) From Singapore to Japan for Premium Economy & Economy Cabin Classes Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2025 Cathay Pacific: 50% off flights every Wednesday (capped at $200) and more (promo code: CXDBSDEAL) From Singapore to selected destinations Now till 25 Jun 2025 (Wednesdays only) Now till 30 Jun 2025 China Airlines: 6% off flight bookings From Singapore to Taipei, Kaohsiung, Sapporo, Okinawa, Busan, South Korea, Tokyo (Narita), Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka, Takamatsu, Hiroshima, Kumamoto, Los Angeles, Ontario (California), New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Vancouver Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2025 Emirates: Up to 10% off (promo code: SGMAST1) Singapore to Melbourne: 10% off Flex and Flex+Fares for Business and Economy Class cabins

Singapore to All Other Emirates Destinations (excluding Melbourne):

– Up to 10% off Saver, Flex and Flex+ Fares for Business and Economy Class cabins

– Up to 8% off Flex Plus Fares for Premium Economy Class cabins Now till 31 Jul 2025 Now till 31 Aug 2025 Emirates: Up to 10% off (promo code: SGDBS01) Singapore to Melbourne: 10% off Flex and Flex+Fares for Business and Economy Class cabins

Singapore to All Other Emirates Destinations (excluding Melbourne):

– Up to 10% off Saver, Flex and Flex+ Fares for Business and Economy Class cabins

– Up to 8% off Flex Plus Fares for Premium Economy Class cabins Now till 31 Oct 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2026 EVA Air: Up to 5% off (5% off round-trip or 2.5% off one-way flight bookings Destinations from Singapore to:

– Asia: China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, South Korea and Taipei

– Europe: Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris and Vienna

– North America: Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver

– Australia: Brisbane Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Japan Airlines: Up to 8% off flight bookings Flights to Japan from various cities Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2025 KLM: $150/$100/8% off flight bookings – $100 off flight bookings in Economy and Premium Economy/Comfort class from Singapore to Europe, USA, Canada, Central and South America (Promo code: AFKLXDBS25)

– $150 off flight bookings in Business class from Singapore to Europe, USA, Canada, Central and South America (Promo code: DBSBIZ2025)

– 8% off flight bookings in Economy, Premium Comfort and Business class from Singapore to Bali only (Promo code: DBSXBALI25) Now till 31 Dec 2025 No restrictions Korean Air: Up to 10% off flight bookings From Singapore to Korea, Japan, China, USA, Canada Now till 30 Apr 2025 – Korea, Japan & China: 4 March – 30 September 2025 (excluding High Season)

– USA & Canada: 4 March – 30 April 2025, 1 September – 4 December 2025 (excluding May – Aug 2025) Qantas or British Airways: 10% off (promo code: FLYDBS) Qantas operated flights from Singapore to Australia, New Zealand, London plus eligible British Airways flights from London to the United Kingdom or Europe. Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off (promo code: DBSQR24) From Singapore to various destinations Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2025 Qatar Airways: Up to 15% off flight bookings (promo code: SEACN25) From Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam to selected destinations Now till 30 Apr 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2025 STARLUX Airlines: Up to 15% off flight bookings (promo code: JX15WITHDBS) From Singapore to Taipei, Los Angeles, Ontario, San Francisco, Seattle Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 26 Dec 2026

The DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card is a great travel buddy. Pay for your travel expenses with it to earn up to 10 Miles per $1 in the form of Miles for Life! DBS Points that never expire.

DBS cruise promotions Valid till Pelago: Earn additional 3 miles per $1 for Disney Adventures booking 31 May 2025 Resorts World Cruises: Additional 5% off bookings with no cap 31 Dec 2025

DBS is also running a number of ongoing accommodation offers:

DBS accommodation promotions Booking period Stay period Agoda: 50% off hotel bookings every Sunday (capped at $100 per booking) Now till 29 Jun 2025 (Sundays) Now till 31 Dec 2026 Booking.com: Up to 16% cashback on accommodation bookings Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2025 Hotels.com: Up to 8% off hotel bookings with Visa (promo code: VISA8) Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2026 Traveloka: Up to 8% off sitewide (promo code: DBSTRAVELOKA) Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2025 Trip.com: 50% off flights every Monday & more Now till 30 Jun 2025 –

UOB flight promotions (2025)

With a UOB credit card, you could get up to 10% off flights to various destinations around the world.

UOB airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period Emirates: Up to 10% off (promo code: SGUOB01) From Singapore Now till 30 Jun 2025 Now till 31 Jul 2025 EVA Air: Up to 5% off (promo code: SINUOB24) Departures from Singapore to Korea(ICN)/China/Japan/US, both one-way or round trip Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off (Promo code: UOBQR24) From Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia to selected destinations Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2025 Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off (Promo code: UOBQR24) From Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia to selected destinations Now till 30 Apr 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2025 Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off with Mastercard (Promo code: MASTERCARD) Selected destinations Now till 31 Mar 2025 – Qatar Airways: Up to 15% off with Visa (Promo code: SEACN25) Selected destinations Now till 30 Apr 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2025

Although the UOB flight deals above don't include any for Singapore Airlines, the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card is a great way to earn KrisFlyer Miles on your Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Scoot, KrisShop, and Kris+ purchases.

UOB credit cards will also come in handy when you’re booking your hotel stays:

UOB accommodation promotions Booking period Stay period Agoda: Up to 12% off on hotel bookings Now till 31 Mar 2025 – Booking.com: 16% cashback to wallet Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2025 Booking.com: 10% cashback to wallet Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2026 Expedia: Up to 10% off on hotel bookings (promo code: UOBSG10) Now till 30 Jun 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2025 Hotels.com: 8% off hotel bookings with Visa (promo code: VISA8) Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2026 Hotels.com: 8% off hotel bookings with Mastercard (promo code: MCSG8) Now till 31 Jan 2026 Now till 30 Jun 2026 Tri0p.com: Up to USD20 off hotels and flights (promo codes: TRIPVISAH20US / TRIPVISAF6US) Now till 31 Mar 2025 –

OCBC flight promotions (2025)

OCBC credit cards don’t fall short on travel promotions. Check out these flight and hotel promotions that you can snag with your credit card and the right promo code.

OCBC airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period China Airlines: Up to 6% off Singapore to Taiwan, Japan, Korea and North America Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Emirates: Up to 10% off flights (promo code: SGOCBC1) 10% off flights from Singapore to Melbourne; 5–10% off flights from Singapore to other Emirates destinations Now till 31 Oct 2025 Now till 30 Nov 2025 EVA Air: Up to 5% off (5% off round trip airfares; 2.5% off one-way airfares) Singapore to Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, Vienna, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto or Brisbane Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Japan Airlines: Up to 8% off Visa Infinite: 8% off First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy tickets to Japan

– Promo code: 24CIJLVISAINF

Visa Signature and Visa Platinum: 5% off First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy tickets to Japan

– Promo code for Visa Signature: 24CIJLVISASGN

– Promo code for Visa Platinum: 24CIJLVISAPLT Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2025 Qantas or British Airways: 10% off (promo code: FLYOCBC) Qantas operated flights from Singapore to Australia, New Zealand, London plus eligible British Airways flights from London to the United Kingdom or Europe. Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Qatar Airways: Up to 15% off (promo code: SEACN25) From Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam to selected destinations Now till 30 Apr 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2025

OCBC accommodation promotions Booking period Stay period Agoda: 18% off accommodation worldwide (capped at $40 per booking) Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2025 Booking.com: 16% wallet credits on accommodation bookings (capped at US$80) Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2025 Booking.com: 10% wallet credits on accommodation bookings (capped at US$80) – Now till 31 Mar 2026 Expedia: 8% off eligible hotel bookings with Visa (promo code: VISAYRO) Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2026 Klook: $10 off with $150 minimum spend (Promo code: OCBC<YR>10OFF<MTH> e.g. OCBC2510OFFJAN) Now till 30 Apr 2025 – Traveloka: Up to 8% off flight, hotel, or Xperience bookings (promo code: OCBCTRAVELOKA) Now till 31 Dec 2025 – Trip.com: Up to $100 off Now till 31 Mar 2025 – Trip.com: Up to $45 off China hotel bookings (promo codes: CN45OCBCHTL / CN45OCBCFLT) Now till 31 Mar 2025 –

The OCBC 90°N Card is OCBC’s signature miles card that lets you earn up to 7 Miles per $1 spend on Agoda accommodations worldwide.

Maybank flight promotions (2025)

Charge your next flight to your Maybank credit card to enjoy limited-time flight and travel discounts.

Maybank airfare promotion Departing from/Destination Booking period Travel period Berjaya Air: $108 off Fly & Stay Packages Return flight (Seletar Airport to and from Redang/Langkawi Airport) Now till 31 May 2025 Now till 31 May 2025 Emirates: Up to 10% off flights (Promo code: SGMAYB1) From Singapore Now till 31 Oct 2025 Now till 30 Nov 2025 EVA Air: Up to 5% off flights (5% off round trip airfares; 2.5% off one-way airfares) Singapore to Taipei, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, Vienna, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto and Brisbane Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Dec 2026 Firefly: Up to 18% off flight bookings Singapore to Taipei, Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Paris, Vienna, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto and Brisbane Now till 3 Oct 2025, valid from 25th of every month for 10 days Now till 30 Nov 2025 Japan Airlines: Up to 8% off flights to Japan Selected flights to Japan Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2025 Malaysia Airlines: Up to 15% off flight tickets (5% off round trip airfares; 2.5% off one-way airfares) – All cards: 10% off every 25th of the month with promo code MBBSG5

– Maybank Manchester United cards: 15% off with promo code MBBSG10 – Now till 3 Aug 2025

– Now till 31 Aug 2025 – Now till 31 Aug 2025

– Now till 31 Sep 2025 Qatar Airways: Up to 10% off flight booking (Promo code: MBQR24) From Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia and/or Cambodia to selected destinations Now till 31 Mar 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2025

Make the most of your travel spending by charging your air ticket to the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature card. You'll earn 3.2 air miles (8X TREATS Points) for every S$1 spent on air tickets and foreign currency transactions.

On top of snagging flight deals, you can also use your Maybank credit card to get you discounts on travel booking platforms.

Maybank travel booking site promotions Booking period Stay period Agoda: 7% off hotel bookings worldwide Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2026 Agoda: 18% off hotel bookings in Malaysia and Indonesia 1st to 7th of every month, from Feb to Dec 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2025 Expedia: 8% off hotel bookings worldwide (Promo code: MBB8) Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 30 Jun 2026 Trip.com: Up to 7% off hotel bookings worldwide (Promo codes: 7% off hotels with MBBSGHOTELS; 2% off flights with MBBSGFLIGHT) Now till 31 Dec 2025 Now till 31 Mar 2026

Credit card privilege programmes in Singapore

If you own a credit card, you're entitled to dining, travel, and other lifestyle offers you may not even know about. Each bank has their own privilege programme or deals catalogue that makes claiming a deal as easy as applying a promo code or claiming a voucher on your banking app.

These differ from rewards programmes that let you redeem gifts using points accumulated from your credit card spending-for example, redeeming a $5 NTUC voucher with 100 points.

Here, we're talking about catalogues of deals and promotions that you have the privilege of accessing simply because you have a credit card with that bank-for example, showing your credit card at a restaurant to enjoy a 1-for-1 offer on all main courses.

Here's a list of credit card promotion/privilege programmes in Singapore for UOB, DBS, and more.

UOB: UOB Rewards+

UOB Rewards+ is the UOB rewards programme that all UOB Cardmembers are entitled to. It also claims to be the largest rewards catalogue in Singapore. So if you have a UOB card, make sure you download the UOB TMRW app to browse all deals. You can also view dining deals at The Dining Advisor.

Standard Chartered: The Good Life

The Good Life Privileges is a deals and rewards programme open to anyone with a Standard Chartered credit or debit card (or both).

Citibank: Citi World Privileges

Citi World Privileges is full of deals for not just the rest of the world while you’re on holiday, but when you’re back home in Singapore too.

DBS privileges and offers

DBS may not have a fancy schmancy name for their credit card offers programme, but they’ve still got a ton of good deals you should check out.

American Express: Love Dining and Chillax

Amex Platinum cards aren't the most accessible, but give you access to tons of dining deals and privileges. Check out their Love Dining deals for offers at restaurants and hotels, and their Chillax programme 1-for-1 drink offers and welcome cocktails at bars around the island.

HSBC credit card promotions and deals

Like DBS, HSBC doesn't have a dedicated name for their HSBC credit card promotions programme. An HSBC credit card also gives you access to standard offers on The Entertainer with HSBC, although only selected cards give you premium offers.

OCBC credit card promotions

Another nameless programme, OCBC's credit card promotions and deals span across food, fashion, health and many other categories.

Maybank credit card promotions

The Maybank credit card promotions are all listed online, but don't forget to change the filter to see the promotions you want. Categories include: dining, beauty, travel, wellness, shopping, and more. There doesn’t seem to be a way to see all categories at once.

CIMB credit card promotions

Check out CIMB's credit card deals across categories like dining, travel and lifestyle, e-commerce, and beauty and wellness. You can also select "near me" to see deals based on your location.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.